DeafDigest Gold – February 28, 2021

Gold Edition

http://deafdigest.com/

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Lookalikes

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-lookalikes/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/3d-and-deaf/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/mediation/

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/starbucks-vs-deaf-clubs/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/streetgestures/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Before there was a Modern Man that appeared on

the Earth, there were prehistoric Neanderthals.

How did the Neanderthals communicate with

each other? There was a discussion and some

archaeologists and linguists that felt

the Neanderthals used sign language!

………..

A state senator from Idaho has introduced a bill

to require public venue TV sets to be captioned.

……….

Lake Land College, in Illinois, will be offering

a program in TV captions for future TV captioners.

…………….

Paintings that show sign language finger spelling

has been displayed at many bus stops in Biasha,

a city in Poland.

………………

While Zoom has offered free captions, there are

still problems according to an angry deaf user.

A big problem is that while Zoom will offer

transcripts, waiting for it takes a long time!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

STARBUCKS VS DEAF CLUBS

Why do many young deaf people avoid going to

deaf clubs? And why do many young deaf people

love to socialize with each other at Starbucks?

Deaf clubs are hurting because of lack of

members. And deaf people buying coffee only

helps Starbucks make money, but does not help

the Deaf Culture.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/starbucks-vs-deaf-clubs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SPANISH SIGN LANGUAGE OR SPANISH GESTURAL LANGUAGE?

Spanish Sign Language same as Spanish Gestural

Language?

Madrid is a city popular with tourists – the French,

the Italian, the Dutch and from many other countries.

Many Spanish people do not use English as second language.

There is a lot of communication struggles between tourists

and waiters, police officers, shop merchants, etc.

This is where the deaf are equal to these hearing

tourists – because all of them share communication

problems!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/streetgestures/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

http://GallaudetBisonShop.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs immediately posted

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-