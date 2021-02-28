DeafDigest Gold – February 28, 2021
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Lookalikes
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-lookalikes/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/3d-and-deaf/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/mediation/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/starbucks-vs-deaf-clubs/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/streetgestures/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Before there was a Modern Man that appeared on
the Earth, there were prehistoric Neanderthals.
How did the Neanderthals communicate with
each other? There was a discussion and some
archaeologists and linguists that felt
the Neanderthals used sign language!
………..
A state senator from Idaho has introduced a bill
to require public venue TV sets to be captioned.
……….
Lake Land College, in Illinois, will be offering
a program in TV captions for future TV captioners.
…………….
Paintings that show sign language finger spelling
has been displayed at many bus stops in Biasha,
a city in Poland.
………………
While Zoom has offered free captions, there are
still problems according to an angry deaf user.
A big problem is that while Zoom will offer
transcripts, waiting for it takes a long time!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
STARBUCKS VS DEAF CLUBS
Why do many young deaf people avoid going to
deaf clubs? And why do many young deaf people
love to socialize with each other at Starbucks?
Deaf clubs are hurting because of lack of
members. And deaf people buying coffee only
helps Starbucks make money, but does not help
the Deaf Culture.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/starbucks-vs-deaf-clubs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SPANISH SIGN LANGUAGE OR SPANISH GESTURAL LANGUAGE?
Spanish Sign Language same as Spanish Gestural
Language?
Madrid is a city popular with tourists – the French,
the Italian, the Dutch and from many other countries.
Many Spanish people do not use English as second language.
There is a lot of communication struggles between tourists
and waiters, police officers, shop merchants, etc.
This is where the deaf are equal to these hearing
tourists – because all of them share communication
problems!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/streetgestures/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
http://deafdigestsports.com/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
http://GallaudetBisonShop.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs immediately posted
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-