DeafDigest Gold – February 4, 2018
Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on sub/unsub and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Filing Complaint
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
Hypnotism, deaf
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/different-looking-doll/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
In Bhubaneswar (India) deaf individuals will be taught
how to bank their money and use the banking services.
A student leader at University of Texas gave a suggestion
in an article that to accommodate deaf students, a special
inclusive classroom setting be set up for them – meaning
interpreters and CART and audio devices.
Amy Anderson, ASL teacher at Ocean City High School
(NJ) was praised for reaching out to the community
to try to have the needs of the deaf accommodated.
There is an effort at Utah State University to make
all campus web sites accessible to the deaf.
Businesses dread the “ADA compliance demand”
letter. A consultant has been telling these
businesses to relax and instead of fighting
the Department of Justice, to follow what
the letter asks, be it interpreters or
captions.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?
more information at:
http://deafdigest.com/masters-degree-deaf-counseling-western-oregon-university/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices
we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
$1.00 PER YEAR SALARY
California governor Schwarzenneger only earns $1.00
per year salary for his job. New York mayor Michael
Bloomberg earns this same $1.00 salary, the same with
governors in Tennessee and New Jersey. And again, the
Ford CEO offered to work for $1.00 per year They are
wealthy and really don’t need the full time salary.
What about the deaf? Do we have rich deaf persons
that would work for just $1.00 per year in salary?
Answer is no!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/contact/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
8-YEAR OLD CODA HELPS DEAF MAN IN ACCIDENT
Isaac Curry is a 8-year old Coda son of a deaf mother
in Maryland.
There was an accident. A deaf man was hit by a car
and was hurt. The fire department sent an ambulance
to the accident scene, but no one from the paramedics
staff knew ASL.
Isaac saw that the paramedics were struggling to
communicate with the deaf man. He walked to the
group and immediately signed in ASL what the
paramedics were trying to ask the deaf man about
his pain.
Few weeks later Isaac was honored with the
Prince George’s County Fire Department’s
Good Samaritan award. They said he was the
youngest person ever to receive this honor!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Super Bowl! Many of us who are DeafBlind watch the game,
But we need assistance to enjoy the game by using Touch Signals/ProTactile.
There are so many ways you can help during the game to keep us informed.
When I watch the game alone, I use both TV and computer.
The computer provides me details of moves, downs, time, location in the
field and scores.
Also, many of us post on Facebook during the game to better understand
through discussion.
The list goes on for how we the DeafBlind can enjoy the game just like you.
Now, where are the pizza and beer????
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please
email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this
section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
http://deafdigestsports.com/
you can subscribe; no cost
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section