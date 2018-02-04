DeafDigest Gold – February 4, 2018

Old Fogey

Filing Complaint

Top stories about the deaf:

In Bhubaneswar (India) deaf individuals will be taught

how to bank their money and use the banking services.

A student leader at University of Texas gave a suggestion

in an article that to accommodate deaf students, a special

inclusive classroom setting be set up for them – meaning

interpreters and CART and audio devices.

Amy Anderson, ASL teacher at Ocean City High School

(NJ) was praised for reaching out to the community

to try to have the needs of the deaf accommodated.

There is an effort at Utah State University to make

all campus web sites accessible to the deaf.

Businesses dread the “ADA compliance demand”

letter. A consultant has been telling these

businesses to relax and instead of fighting

the Department of Justice, to follow what

the letter asks, be it interpreters or

captions.

$1.00 PER YEAR SALARY

California governor Schwarzenneger only earns $1.00

per year salary for his job. New York mayor Michael

Bloomberg earns this same $1.00 salary, the same with

governors in Tennessee and New Jersey. And again, the

Ford CEO offered to work for $1.00 per year They are

wealthy and really don’t need the full time salary.

What about the deaf? Do we have rich deaf persons

that would work for just $1.00 per year in salary?

Answer is no!

8-YEAR OLD CODA HELPS DEAF MAN IN ACCIDENT

Isaac Curry is a 8-year old Coda son of a deaf mother

in Maryland.

There was an accident. A deaf man was hit by a car

and was hurt. The fire department sent an ambulance

to the accident scene, but no one from the paramedics

staff knew ASL.

Isaac saw that the paramedics were struggling to

communicate with the deaf man. He walked to the

group and immediately signed in ASL what the

paramedics were trying to ask the deaf man about

his pain.

Few weeks later Isaac was honored with the

Prince George’s County Fire Department’s

Good Samaritan award. They said he was the

youngest person ever to receive this honor!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Super Bowl! Many of us who are DeafBlind watch the game,

But we need assistance to enjoy the game by using Touch Signals/ProTactile.

There are so many ways you can help during the game to keep us informed.

When I watch the game alone, I use both TV and computer.

The computer provides me details of moves, downs, time, location in the

field and scores.

Also, many of us post on Facebook during the game to better understand

through discussion.

The list goes on for how we the DeafBlind can enjoy the game just like you.

Now, where are the pizza and beer????

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

that section