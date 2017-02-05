DeafDigest Gold – February 5, 2017

Old Fogey

Critic Problem

http://deafdigest.com/comics/f ogey-critic-problem/

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/b ad-question-for-deaf/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/m ost-hated-hearing-person/

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-one-thirds/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/a nti-deaf-job-applicants/

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)

http://deafdigest.com/collecti ons/barrys-collections/

Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/british- police-officers-certified-as-s ign-language-fluent/

Top stories about the deaf:

14-states have joined together to launch a

Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) investment program. This allows the deaf,

and the disabled to save money, earmarked

towards future expenses (education, housing, transportation, employment training, etc).

The police officer who shot a deaf driver

in North Carolina will not be charged.

It was a big story at that time. The police

ordered the deaf driver to stop, but he

sped off, and the officer gave chase,

not knowing the driver was deaf.

In Italy, deaf users of the internet

are able to get 50 percent discount

off their monthly user charges.

A judge in one state is retiring. He said

of all the thousands of cases, there was

one case he will never forget – trial

of a deaf man arrested for murder.

Not because of the murder, but because

it involved five interpreters and

many deaf witnesses that testified. He

said it was mentally exhausting and

draining for everyone in the courtroom.

Fairfax County in Virginia, just across

the border from Washington, DC is

thinking of installing a pre-911 notification system. This would create

a profile of people’s disabilities,

deafness-included, so that responders

would know what to expect upon arrival

on the scene.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF ONE-THIRD, ONE-THIRD, ONE-THIRD GROUPS

One-third, one-third and one-third groups?

What is it?

Of deaf people that graduate from Gallaudet and

from NTID, then it is one-third, one-third and

one-third!

One third of these people you will see often

at deaf clubs or at deaf bowling leagues or

at deaf picnics or at deaf churches, etc.

One third of these people you see once every

five or ten years. They rarely go out and mingle

with the deaf.

One third of these people just disappear. We

don’t know if they are still alive or have died!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-one-thirds/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ANTI-DEAF JOB APPLICANTS AND THE LIE DETECTOR EXAM?

The police chief of Coopertown, a small town in

Tennessee, is using a lie detector exam for one

reason. He wants to know if job applicants are

racists. He will not hire them if they are racists.

DeafDigest editor wonders. Could a lie detector

exam be used to find out if job applicants are

anti-deaf? If they are, maybe they should not be

hired!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/a nti-deaf-job-applicants/

Rene Pellerin's Corner:

On social media, such as Facebook, Twitter, Front Porch, etc. many emotion icons are used.

These emotion icons show up as pictures like hearts, smiley faces, sad faces, devil horns, etc.

These are fun to view for people who have normal vision.

For people who are DeafBlind Braille users , they will not “see” the icons.

For example, the heart icon will show up as a “3” in Braille!

It is important for you to “translate” the icons for Braille users.

Add text after the icon or don’t use it at all!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable .com

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

college hall of famer

During her senior season, Moose helped the United States to the gold medal

at the 2005 Deaflympics in Melbourne, Australia, after scoring 19 points

in the championship game. She also helped lead Team USA to the gold medal

at the 2007 World Deaf Basketball Championships and the silver medal at

the 2009 Deaflympics.

full story at:

http://www.sharonherald.com/sp orts/grove-city-college-sets- hall-of-fame-induction-saturda y/article_1e20967e-e95d-11e6- 8154-b7597e0d15cd.html

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Elite Athletes:

Peter Gintoli, The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, minor league hockey team

has not played since January 20, 2017.

Do not know why but he is still listed on the team active roster.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

