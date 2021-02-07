DeafDigest Gold – February 7, 2021

Gold Edition

Top stories about the deaf:

a discussion ensued about

Disasters affect everyone – fires, earthquakes,

weather, etc. Does not matter where in USA

the disaster takes place. This is where

Deaf Emergency Management comes in – make

sure friends, neighbors and family members

know where you are and how would they communicate

with you. And most important of all, make sure

of emails, texts and TV emergency captions

and interpreters during news conferences.

Are Subtitles Illegal? Here’s What Court Says About Using Subtitles

This was what a newspaper headline said – not in USA

but in the Netherlands!

Something to do with copyright issues on these subtitled

movies.

Assuming correctly or assuming wrongly?

‘Bachelor’ Contestant Abigail Heringer, who is deaf,

said she expects her children to be deaf.

DeafDigest editor knows genetics could be

tricky – hearing children born of multi-generational

deaf families, and deaf children born of hearing

parents with no deaf genes!

TV manufacturer Samsung, in a newspaper story,

admitted that some of their TV features are too

challenging for the deaf to locate, both on the

remote and on the screen!

A children’s book about a deaf character

is out on the market. The name of the book

is Boy and it involves a deaf boy who has

problems communicating with his hearing

neighbors – but when an enemy group tried

to attack the village, he was able to

communicate with the enemy, bringing

peace to the village. As a result, the

happy neighbors began to learn sign

language to communicate with him!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SIGN LANGUAGE AT THE AMERICAN STOCK EXCHANGE

For many years, the brokers at the American Stock

Exchange used special sign language to communicate

buy and sell orders with each other. Sign language

is no longer used because of computers.

Many years ago, two Coda brokers worked at the

American Stock Exchange. One day they used ASL to

chat with each other on the trading floor for a

few minutes.

The American Stock Exchange managers were upset

about it, and these two Coda brokers were told

never again to use ASL on the trading floor.

These managers were afraid that other brokers

would think the Codas were using ASL as a code to

hide their buy and sell instructions!

American Stock Exchange is no more. It was

purchased by New York Stock Exchange and the

name was changed.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF MEET HEARING, ALWAYS THE SAME COMMENT

It never fails that when a hearing person meets a

deaf person for the first time, he would tell the

deaf person that he may either:

– have a family member that is deaf

– have a neighbor that is deaf

– played football in high school with a deaf teammate

– had a childhood deaf friend

– etc

– etc

Almost never fails!

