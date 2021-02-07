DeafDigest Gold – February 7, 2021
Gold Edition
Old Fogey
Fingerspelling names
Top stories about the deaf:
a discussion ensued about
Disasters affect everyone – fires, earthquakes,
weather, etc. Does not matter where in USA
the disaster takes place. This is where
Deaf Emergency Management comes in – make
sure friends, neighbors and family members
know where you are and how would they communicate
with you. And most important of all, make sure
of emails, texts and TV emergency captions
and interpreters during news conferences.
………..
Are Subtitles Illegal? Here’s What Court Says About Using Subtitles
This was what a newspaper headline said – not in USA
but in the Netherlands!
Something to do with copyright issues on these subtitled
movies.
……….
Assuming correctly or assuming wrongly?
‘Bachelor’ Contestant Abigail Heringer, who is deaf,
said she expects her children to be deaf.
DeafDigest editor knows genetics could be
tricky – hearing children born of multi-generational
deaf families, and deaf children born of hearing
parents with no deaf genes!
…………….
TV manufacturer Samsung, in a newspaper story,
admitted that some of their TV features are too
challenging for the deaf to locate, both on the
remote and on the screen!
………………
A children’s book about a deaf character
is out on the market. The name of the book
is Boy and it involves a deaf boy who has
problems communicating with his hearing
neighbors – but when an enemy group tried
to attack the village, he was able to
communicate with the enemy, bringing
peace to the village. As a result, the
happy neighbors began to learn sign
language to communicate with him!
SIGN LANGUAGE AT THE AMERICAN STOCK EXCHANGE
For many years, the brokers at the American Stock
Exchange used special sign language to communicate
buy and sell orders with each other. Sign language
is no longer used because of computers.
Many years ago, two Coda brokers worked at the
American Stock Exchange. One day they used ASL to
chat with each other on the trading floor for a
few minutes.
The American Stock Exchange managers were upset
about it, and these two Coda brokers were told
never again to use ASL on the trading floor.
These managers were afraid that other brokers
would think the Codas were using ASL as a code to
hide their buy and sell instructions!
American Stock Exchange is no more. It was
purchased by New York Stock Exchange and the
name was changed.
DEAF MEET HEARING, ALWAYS THE SAME COMMENT
It never fails that when a hearing person meets a
deaf person for the first time, he would tell the
deaf person that he may either:
– have a family member that is deaf
– have a neighbor that is deaf
– played football in high school with a deaf teammate
– had a childhood deaf friend
– etc
– etc
Almost never fails!
