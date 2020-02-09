DeafDigest Gold – February 9, 2020

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

tree philosophy

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Deaf people of Ireland are angry that the government

does not respect Irish sign language as far as

the national elections are concerned. Deaf voters

do not have access to political agendas or

candidate “promises.”

Hawaii legislators may enact a new bill that would

create board of trustees for the Hawaii School for

the Deaf and Blind. This bill would require at

least two deaf members, knowledgeable in education

of the deaf and of ASL.

The New York Times ran a piece saying that there

are “hints” of progress in casting deaf actors

in Hollywood. Hints means little.

The investigative stories by the Sioux Falls Argus Leader

newspaper has prompted state legislators to file

two bills to change the way the state educates the

deaf.

An Irish deaf woman, with a wheelchair, is fighting the decision

by health authorities to have her placed in a nursing home that

is too small to have her move her wheelchair around. Making

it worse was that she was labelled as having an intellectual

disability, in which she isn’t.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WORKING AT DEAF PLACE OR WORKING AT HEARING PLACE

A deaf person worked for many years at a hearing

place, where he was the only deaf employee.

His boss would write down his tasks on paper –

#1 task, #2 task, #3 task, etc.

The deaf person would follow the notes while

doing his tasks. Easy. No problem.

The deaf person quit his job at the hearing

workplace to work at a deaf place (agency serving

the deaf).

His new boss was deaf. Not necessary to write

notes? Well. The new boss would sign in ASL very

fast – please do task #1, please do task #2,

please do task #3. It was so fast that he had a

hard time remembering these tasks.

This deaf person realized he made a mistake

by leaving a hearing job for a deaf job!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TWO DEAF IN A BIG FACTORY OF 10,000 EMPLOYEES

At a big factory, there are two deaf employees.

This factory is in a small town where Deaf Community

is small. That factory has over 10,000 hearing employees.

Both deaf employees hate each other, and they

don’t talk to each other every day.

They admit that their social life is lonely in that

small town!

It is sad.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

A winter storm arrived in Vermont and it was a mixture of snow,

rain and sleet!

It snowed heavily and there was very limited visibility.

The snow was heavy to shovel, thank goodness for the

snowblower!

After clearing out snow most of the afternoon, I went inside

the house.

It was time to prepare dinner, but it was difficult to see.

Being outdoors for a long period of time, it then takes a

long time for my eyes to adjust back to normal.

I hope folks survived my cooking with my “eyes closed”!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-