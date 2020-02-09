DeafDigest Gold – February 9, 2020
Gold Edition
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
Deaf people of Ireland are angry that the government
does not respect Irish sign language as far as
the national elections are concerned. Deaf voters
do not have access to political agendas or
candidate “promises.”
Hawaii legislators may enact a new bill that would
create board of trustees for the Hawaii School for
the Deaf and Blind. This bill would require at
least two deaf members, knowledgeable in education
of the deaf and of ASL.
The New York Times ran a piece saying that there
are “hints” of progress in casting deaf actors
in Hollywood. Hints means little.
The investigative stories by the Sioux Falls Argus Leader
newspaper has prompted state legislators to file
two bills to change the way the state educates the
deaf.
An Irish deaf woman, with a wheelchair, is fighting the decision
by health authorities to have her placed in a nursing home that
is too small to have her move her wheelchair around. Making
it worse was that she was labelled as having an intellectual
disability, in which she isn’t.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WORKING AT DEAF PLACE OR WORKING AT HEARING PLACE
A deaf person worked for many years at a hearing
place, where he was the only deaf employee.
His boss would write down his tasks on paper –
#1 task, #2 task, #3 task, etc.
The deaf person would follow the notes while
doing his tasks. Easy. No problem.
The deaf person quit his job at the hearing
workplace to work at a deaf place (agency serving
the deaf).
His new boss was deaf. Not necessary to write
notes? Well. The new boss would sign in ASL very
fast – please do task #1, please do task #2,
please do task #3. It was so fast that he had a
hard time remembering these tasks.
This deaf person realized he made a mistake
by leaving a hearing job for a deaf job!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TWO DEAF IN A BIG FACTORY OF 10,000 EMPLOYEES
At a big factory, there are two deaf employees.
This factory is in a small town where Deaf Community
is small. That factory has over 10,000 hearing employees.
Both deaf employees hate each other, and they
don’t talk to each other every day.
They admit that their social life is lonely in that
small town!
It is sad.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
A winter storm arrived in Vermont and it was a mixture of snow,
rain and sleet!
It snowed heavily and there was very limited visibility.
The snow was heavy to shovel, thank goodness for the
snowblower!
After clearing out snow most of the afternoon, I went inside
the house.
It was time to prepare dinner, but it was difficult to see.
Being outdoors for a long period of time, it then takes a
long time for my eyes to adjust back to normal.
I hope folks survived my cooking with my “eyes closed”!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
