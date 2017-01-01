DeafDigest Gold – January 1, 2017
We want to wish you all a happy Holidays!!
Remember ..if you drink…be careful
Year 2016 – selected deaf individuals that departed us
http://deafdigest.com/2016-deaf-deaths/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Physicians have been encouraged to learn signs in
Mumbai to communicate with deaf patients. This
part of a drive initiated by a medical service
serving patients in need.
A deaf video operator recorded Merry Christmas
as greeted in 57 different sign languages.
A newspaper story said that the Minnesota Commission on Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing is underfunded
and not able to completely serve the needs of the
deaf!
Advocates have been asking this question:
Disability is often written out of history. We need to ask why?
The Vermont Board of Education has set up
new standards for groups that want to
establish approved independent schools.
Mentioned in that story was the closed
Austine School for the Deaf. A deaf
advocate said it is no big deal because
the state has shown no inclination to set
up a new school for the deaf.
A CRUEL DEAF PUNISHMENT
A CRUEL DEAF PUNISHMENT
A deaf employee in the federal government did not get
along with other employees and with the supervisor.
The deaf employee was right about many things. But the
hearing people hated the deaf employee.
The deaf employee was given a cruel punishment. He was
transferred to a new office – without windows, and all
by himself with no one to talk to. And to make things
worse, no work assignments.
Just come to work. Sit in the office. Do nothing
all day.
The deaf employee quit.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/cruel-deaf-punishment/
DEAF STAY IN ONE JOB OR JUMP FROM JOB TO JOB
DEAF STAY IN ONE JOB OR JUMP FROM JOB TO JOB
Many deaf people find a job and stay with it for
many years. It is always a fear of not finding a new
job if he quits his long-time job.
Many hearing people jump from one job to job; they
are called job-hoppers or job-jumpers.
Who is right? Stay in one job and suffer from bad
bosses and bad employees or to quit and hope to find
another new job?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-job-to-job/
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Happy New Year!
I want to take this time to thank you all for the support you have given
your DeafBlind friends last year.
Now we are in 2017 and it will bring us new challenges.
The change of administration at the White House and the changes in our
Legislature (and coming changes in judicial branch), do not appear to be
DeafBlind friendly ones.
We will need more energy to protect our rights and meet our needs.
It is very important we all work together to make positive outcomes against
increasing odds.
My friends who are DeafBlind, let’s get together and set goals for year
2017!
Here are mine:
– National SSP services for DeafBlind
– Accessible telecommunication for DeafBlind
– Yours????
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
Deaf Collegiate Athletes:
Lauren Godfrey
sophomore
women’s basketball
Grace College
her profile is at:
http://gclancers.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=1281&path=wbball
her stats:
started one game (of her team’s 16 games)
averages 15.4 minutes per game; as part of the team’s
regular rotation of 5 starters and 5 subs
2.8 points per game scoring average
Deaf Elite Athletes:
Michael Lizarraga
pro basketball
Ostioneros De Guaymas team
Mexican basketball league
his profile is at:
http://basketball.eurobasket.com/player/Michael-Lizarraga/Mexico/Ostioneros-de-Guaymas/161384
stats:
played 48 games, second highest with his team
averaged 20.5 minutes per game
averaged 8.5 points per game
averaged 3.3 rebounds per game
72 of 198 three point attempts made
one of the team’s top 3 point shooters
he is able to play pro basketball in Mexico because
of his dual citizenship status (with USA)
DeafSports Library:
Deaf Sports Collections update
— a long time deaf player in Canadian Football League http://deafdigestsports.com/deaf-sports-collections/
that section