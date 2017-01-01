DeafDigest Gold – January 1, 2017

We want to wish you all a happy Holidays!!

Remember ..if you drink…be careful

Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.net/world-best-deaf-musician/

Year 2016 – selected deaf individuals that departed us

http://deafdigest.com/2016-deaf-deaths/

Top stories about the deaf:

Physicians have been encouraged to learn signs in

Mumbai to communicate with deaf patients. This

part of a drive initiated by a medical service

serving patients in need.

A deaf video operator recorded Merry Christmas

as greeted in 57 different sign languages.

A newspaper story said that the Minnesota Commission on Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing is underfunded

and not able to completely serve the needs of the

deaf!

Advocates have been asking this question:

Disability is often written out of history. We need to ask why?

The Vermont Board of Education has set up

new standards for groups that want to

establish approved independent schools.

Mentioned in that story was the closed

Austine School for the Deaf. A deaf

advocate said it is no big deal because

the state has shown no inclination to set

up a new school for the deaf.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A CRUEL DEAF PUNISHMENT

A deaf employee in the federal government did not get

along with other employees and with the supervisor.

The deaf employee was right about many things. But the

hearing people hated the deaf employee.

The deaf employee was given a cruel punishment. He was

transferred to a new office – without windows, and all

by himself with no one to talk to. And to make things

worse, no work assignments.

Just come to work. Sit in the office. Do nothing

all day.

The deaf employee quit.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/cruel-deaf-punishment/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF STAY IN ONE JOB OR JUMP FROM JOB TO JOB

Many deaf people find a job and stay with it for

many years. It is always a fear of not finding a new

job if he quits his long-time job.

Many hearing people jump from one job to job; they

are called job-hoppers or job-jumpers.

Who is right? Stay in one job and suffer from bad

bosses and bad employees or to quit and hope to find

another new job?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-job-to-job/

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Happy New Year!

I want to take this time to thank you all for the support you have given

your DeafBlind friends last year.

Now we are in 2017 and it will bring us new challenges.

The change of administration at the White House and the changes in our

Legislature (and coming changes in judicial branch), do not appear to be

DeafBlind friendly ones.

We will need more energy to protect our rights and meet our needs.

It is very important we all work together to make positive outcomes against

increasing odds.

My friends who are DeafBlind, let’s get together and set goals for year

2017!

Here are mine:

– National SSP services for DeafBlind

– Accessible telecommunication for DeafBlind

– Yours????

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

Lauren Godfrey

sophomore

women’s basketball

Grace College

her profile is at:

http://gclancers.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=1281&path=wbball

her stats:

started one game (of her team’s 16 games)

averages 15.4 minutes per game; as part of the team’s

regular rotation of 5 starters and 5 subs

2.8 points per game scoring average

Deaf Elite Athletes:

Michael Lizarraga

pro basketball

Ostioneros De Guaymas team

Mexican basketball league

his profile is at:

http://basketball.eurobasket.com/player/Michael-Lizarraga/Mexico/Ostioneros-de-Guaymas/161384

stats:

played 48 games, second highest with his team

averaged 20.5 minutes per game

averaged 8.5 points per game

averaged 3.3 rebounds per game

72 of 198 three point attempts made

one of the team’s top 3 point shooters

he is able to play pro basketball in Mexico because

of his dual citizenship status (with USA)

DeafSports Library:

Deaf Sports Collections update

— a long time deaf player in Canadian Football League http://deafdigestsports.com/deaf-sports-collections/

Deaf Sports picture of the week

http://deafdigest.com/jed-roberts-deaf-player-in-cfl/

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

you can subscribe; no cost

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

