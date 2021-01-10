DeafDigest Gold – January 10, 2021
Old Fogey
Deaf Eugenics Experiment
Top stories about the deaf:
The US Agency for International Development
has been praised for assisting Morocco with the
distance learning needs for the deaf.
………..
McLane Northeast, a Buffalo, NY, distribution
company would not interview a deaf applicant,
let alone hiring her. As a result, U.S. Equal
Employment Opportunity Commission has slapped
it with a job discrimination lawsuit.
……….
Major airports across the world have been
working together on how to best accommodate
disabled (and deaf) travelers. It is being
called Disability Sensitivity Training.
…………….
In an interview Evelyn Glennie, the deaf
percussionist, and the best in the world,
said while she became deaf at the age of
8, she still wanted a career in music.
But that her parents, both of them amateur
musicians, tried to discourage her. They
failed and the musical world stood the
better for it!
………………
Do Codas understand ASL even if they do not
use ASL? A linguist thinks so, yes, during
a newspaper interview.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
LIBRARY AT MARTHA’S VINEYARD
Many of us know that there were many generations of
deaf people that lived on Martha’s Vineyard. And that hearing
people in the town used sign language to communicate with
the deaf.
A deaf group took a tour and stopped at the library at
Martha’s Vineyard to see if there were any ancestors
in their family trees.
The librarian showed them the birth-and-death book.
Those that were deaf were marked as “deaf.”
If a deaf person wants to do research, it is a tough
job because the library did not have deaf genealogical
files in the computer.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE DEAFLYMPICS AND THE DEAF CULTURE
We have the Deaflympics, where the best deaf athletes
from all over the world compete against each other
in many different sports.
Does Deaflympics help improve Deaf Culture? Yes and no!
A high percentage of participants in Deaflympics are
oralists, late-deafened, hard of hearing that function as
hearing, etc, etc.
These people are most likely not part of Deaf Community.
And when the Deaflympics is over, they go back to their
own worlds!
