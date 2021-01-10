DeafDigest Gold – January 10, 2021

Deaf Eugenics Experiment

Top stories about the deaf:

The US Agency for International Development

has been praised for assisting Morocco with the

distance learning needs for the deaf.

McLane Northeast, a Buffalo, NY, distribution

company would not interview a deaf applicant,

let alone hiring her. As a result, U.S. Equal

Employment Opportunity Commission has slapped

it with a job discrimination lawsuit.

Major airports across the world have been

working together on how to best accommodate

disabled (and deaf) travelers. It is being

called Disability Sensitivity Training.

In an interview Evelyn Glennie, the deaf

percussionist, and the best in the world,

said while she became deaf at the age of

8, she still wanted a career in music.

But that her parents, both of them amateur

musicians, tried to discourage her. They

failed and the musical world stood the

better for it!

Do Codas understand ASL even if they do not

use ASL? A linguist thinks so, yes, during

a newspaper interview.

LIBRARY AT MARTHA’S VINEYARD

Many of us know that there were many generations of

deaf people that lived on Martha’s Vineyard. And that hearing

people in the town used sign language to communicate with

the deaf.

A deaf group took a tour and stopped at the library at

Martha’s Vineyard to see if there were any ancestors

in their family trees.

The librarian showed them the birth-and-death book.

Those that were deaf were marked as “deaf.”

If a deaf person wants to do research, it is a tough

job because the library did not have deaf genealogical

files in the computer.

THE DEAFLYMPICS AND THE DEAF CULTURE

We have the Deaflympics, where the best deaf athletes

from all over the world compete against each other

in many different sports.

Does Deaflympics help improve Deaf Culture? Yes and no!

A high percentage of participants in Deaflympics are

oralists, late-deafened, hard of hearing that function as

hearing, etc, etc.

These people are most likely not part of Deaf Community.

And when the Deaflympics is over, they go back to their

own worlds!

