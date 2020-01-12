DeafDigest Gold – January 12, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

Deaf advocates in Great Britain are arguing

against the use of Blue Badge parking permits.

Blue Badge refers to the color of these special

parking permits and they are saying that since

deafness is an invisible disability these

parking permits would not do them any good!

A Nebraska legislator is pushing for ASL

to be an officially recognized language

in the state.

Emma Viskic, a deaf writer, is having her book

“Darkness For Light” published. It involves

a fictional deaf detective trying to solve a

crime.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute won a $1 million

National Science Foundation grant to see how

computers can help deaf learn ASL better

in the classroom.

A tradition has continued at New York

School for the Deaf, as far as Paul Feiner

(not deaf) is concerned. He was re-elected to

another two year term as Greenburgh Town (NY)

Supervisor. He started the tradition 30

years ago of being sworn-in at the school

and it continues.

A CUTE HEARING GRANDCHILD

A CUTE HEARING GRANDCHILD

A deaf husband and wife both have a cute hearing

grandchild from their hearing daughter.

The cute child knows that her grandparents are

deaf – but she thinks everyone is deaf. When she

grows up she then realizes there are deaf people

and there are hearing people!



UNDERCOVER BOSS

UNDERCOVER BOSS

Undercover Boss is a popular TV program. Yet,

we have never seen a deaf person on the program –

either as an employee or as a boss.

Is it possible some day?



Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I went snowshoeing the other day with a friend who does SSP work with me from

time to time.

I have been snowshoeing for years, since our street borders a Vermont State

Park!

I have gone alone for many years exploring the area and checking on folks who

are ice fishing.

My vision kept getting worse as it was more difficult for me to find the trails.

Even when the trails already have snowshoe prints, it is difficult now.

So if I go alone again, I’ll just use the open space to exercise.

When I have an SSP, we’ll go through the woods together!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

