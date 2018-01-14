DeafDigest Gold – January 14, 2018
Old Fogey
Educational Rights
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
car battery and the deaf
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/
Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/national-honor/
Top stories about the deaf:
After disbanding the Deaf Education program due to
low numbers, Canisius College (Buffalo, NY) is
restarting it.
A hearing resident of Frederick, MD wrote a
letter to the editor, saying that years way
back, the demolished Old Main Building
provided people with a close up look
of downtown. It was the highest point
in the city. Not any more.
There is disagreement among legislators
in South Dakota as to whether teachers of
the deaf are entitled to collective bargaining
on their issues – salaries, grievance rights, evaluation and tenure.
It is a tradition in the town of Greenburgh,
near the New York School for the Deaf
that the town supervisor be sworn in
at the school that holds special meaning
to him. And Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner chose the deaf school as the site.
There was no explanation why the deaf
school held a special meaning for him.
Arizona Legislature is said to be the first
state legislative body to caption its
proceedings.
ORAL DEAF OWNER OF TTY STORE WAS LUCKY
ORAL DEAF OWNER OF TTY STORE WAS LUCKY
DeafDigest editor, years ago in early 1980’s, was visiting
San Francisco. He visited a friend who owned his own TTY store.
That friend was a strong oralist who did not understand ASL
and could not even understand simple gestures. Even worse,
his lips were very difficult to read.
During the visit, a deaf man, that used ASL, wanted to buy
a TTY. The oral owner and the ASL person could not communicate
with each other. DeafDigest editor, seeing everything, stepped in
to serve as “oral & ASL” interpreter for both men. It was
successful since deaf man bought a TTY and the oral man was
able to sell a TTY.
Whew, it was not easy!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE DEAFLYMPICS AND THE DEAF CULTURE
THE DEAFLYMPICS AND THE DEAF CULTURE
We have the Deaflympics, where the best deaf athletes
from all over the world compete against each other
in many different sports.
Does Deaflympics help improve Deaf Culture? Yes and no!
A high percentage of participants in Deaflympics are
oralists, late-deafened, hard of hearing that function as
hearing, etc, etc.
These people are most likely not part of Deaf Community.
And when the Deaflympics is over, they go back to their
own worlds!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin's Corner:
Social media is very popular these days, such as Facebook, Twitter, etc.
We have friends and families near and far and it is a nice way to keep in touch.
We, who are DeafBlind, low vision, enjoy reading posts from family and friends.
There are some frustrations as many of us cannot view pictures.
I recommend that you write descriptions of the pictures posted.
That will help us a lot.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
DeafDigest Sports:
