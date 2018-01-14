DeafDigest Gold – January 14, 2018

Old Fogey

Educational Rights

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

After disbanding the Deaf Education program due to

low numbers, Canisius College (Buffalo, NY) is

restarting it.

A hearing resident of Frederick, MD wrote a

letter to the editor, saying that years way

back, the demolished Old Main Building

provided people with a close up look

of downtown. It was the highest point

in the city. Not any more.

There is disagreement among legislators

in South Dakota as to whether teachers of

the deaf are entitled to collective bargaining

on their issues – salaries, grievance rights, evaluation and tenure.

It is a tradition in the town of Greenburgh,

near the New York School for the Deaf

that the town supervisor be sworn in

at the school that holds special meaning

to him. And Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner chose the deaf school as the site.

There was no explanation why the deaf

school held a special meaning for him.

Arizona Legislature is said to be the first

state legislative body to caption its

proceedings.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ORAL DEAF OWNER OF TTY STORE WAS LUCKY

DeafDigest editor, years ago in early 1980’s, was visiting

San Francisco. He visited a friend who owned his own TTY store.

That friend was a strong oralist who did not understand ASL

and could not even understand simple gestures. Even worse,

his lips were very difficult to read.

During the visit, a deaf man, that used ASL, wanted to buy

a TTY. The oral owner and the ASL person could not communicate

with each other. DeafDigest editor, seeing everything, stepped in

to serve as “oral & ASL” interpreter for both men. It was

successful since deaf man bought a TTY and the oral man was

able to sell a TTY.

Whew, it was not easy!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THE DEAFLYMPICS AND THE DEAF CULTURE

We have the Deaflympics, where the best deaf athletes

from all over the world compete against each other

in many different sports.

Does Deaflympics help improve Deaf Culture? Yes and no!

A high percentage of participants in Deaflympics are

oralists, late-deafened, hard of hearing that function as

hearing, etc, etc.

These people are most likely not part of Deaf Community.

And when the Deaflympics is over, they go back to their

own worlds!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Social media is very popular these days, such as Facebook, Twitter, etc.

We have friends and families near and far and it is a nice way to keep in touch.

We, who are DeafBlind, low vision, enjoy reading posts from family and friends.

There are some frustrations as many of us cannot view pictures.

I recommend that you write descriptions of the pictures posted.

That will help us a lot.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

