DeafDigest Gold – January 15, 2017
Old Fogey
Overblown good intentions
Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— Pepsi and the Super Bowl
Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/durban-m
Top stories about the deaf:
Great Britain changed the rules on deaf getting
welfare checks. These changes have caused
undue hardship on the deaf people in need.
This was the comment made by a Deaf Advocate.
After a long time, the city of Hampton, VA finally
decided what to do with the long-closed campus of
Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind. It will
be converted for business use.
Julee Nist has been chosen as the new superintendent
of the Illinois School for the Deaf. She moves up
from her position as principal at Pennsylvania
School for the Deaf.
What does Marlee Matlin have to say about
Obama? She said she was awed by his
class and intelligence.
The Disability Rights New York filed a lawsuit,
saying that 911 text advances is still too slow
and too backyard to serve the needs of the
deaf in New York.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
RUDE OR NOT RUDE?
A deaf employee was arguing with a hearing employee
about a work matter.
Suddenly the hearing employee walked away. The deaf
employee screamed at him – don’t walk away. The hearing
employee ignored him.
The deaf man chased the hearing employee and saw him
on the telephone at his desk.
The deaf man realized the hearing man heard the phone
ring at his desk so went there to pick up the phone.
Was it rude or not rude? The hearing person should
have gestured that there is a phone call, but he didn’t
gesture.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WO DEAF IN A BIG FACTORY OF 10,000 EMPLOYEES
At a big factory, there are two deaf employees.
This factory is in a small town where Deaf Community
is small. That factory has over 10,000 hearing employees.
Both deaf employees hate each other, and they
don’t talk to each other every day.
They admit that their social life is lonely in that
small town!
It is sad.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/t
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
DeafBlind people need to find accessible ways to read books.
Large print books are available from your state library which they mail to you at no charge.
The National Library Service for the Blind has lots of books, including talking books.
For others who need braille, there are hard copy Braille books. They are very thick depending on which book you order!
Also you can get electronic books from BookShare and download them to your computer or smartphone.
You can either read these with your ZoomText or Braille displays!
Note: You must be eligible to obtain those books.
Happy reading!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable
Deaf Collegiate Athletes:
part of newspaper story re Cali Bunn, transferring to University
of Hawaii after spending a semester at Tulane
Meanwhile, UH gains another decorated player in Bunn, who comes to
Hawai’i after spending her initial semester of college at Tulane. The
native of Encinitas, Calif., and graduate of Cathedral Catholic High School,
was a 2016 AVCA high school beach honorable mention All-American.
She was also a member of the U.S. women’s national team th captured
the gold medal at the 2016 World Deaf Volleyball in Washington, D.C.
Deaf Elite Athletes:
deaf tennis
Lee falls at the final hurdle
Duck Hee Lee was one win away from making his debut in
the Australian Open main draw, but it was not to be.
The South Korean would go down 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 in a touch over two hours to
Alexander Bublik in the qualifying competition round in Melbourne on
Saturday.
The deaf teenager improved on his performance in the qualifying rounds
last year, getting to within one match win of making the main draw in the
men’s singles. In 2016, Lee only managed a Q1 appearance.
Instead, it will be the 19-year-old Bublik from Kazakhstan who will make
his debut at Melbourne Park after securing one of the 16 qualifying spots.
However, at 18 years of age, eight-time ITF Futures winner Lee will have
plenty opportunities over the coming years to make his dream come true.
DeafSports Library:
Deaf Sports Collections update
— Kevin Hall vs best deaf golfers
DeafSports picture of the week
