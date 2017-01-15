DeafDigest Gold – January 15, 2017

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor

http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

We want to wish you all a happy Holidays!!

Remember ..if you drink…be careful

See the video below on:

www.healthbridges.info

The HealthBridges Team

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category /jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Overblown good intentions

http://deafdigest.com/comics/f ogey-overblown-good-intentions /

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigeset.com/deaf-ha te-this-boss/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-and-accounting-codes/

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/r ude-employee-with-deaf-employe e/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/t wo-deaf-employees-hate-each-ot her/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Pepsi and the Super Bowl http://deafdigest.com/collecti ons/barrys-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Low Payments with Affirm Financing

Big purchases are easy to manage using Affirm financing,

now available on the Harris Communications website.

Using Affirm, you can spread payments out to 3, 6 or 12

months with rates from 10-30% APR! Best of all,

it is easy to apply.

When you are checking out, click the Affirm button

under the Payment Information tab. Affirm will ask you

to provide 5 pieces of basic information. Once that

information is submitted, you will know instantly

if you are approved. Start using Affirm to help make

purchases easier to manage.

To find out more about using Affirm, go to:

bit.ly/HarrisCommDDG16

Contact us at:

mailto:info@harriscomm.com if you have questions.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/durban-m ime/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

http://www.drrattner.com/our-t eam/meet-our-team/

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

http://www.drrattner.com/conta ct/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Great Britain changed the rules on deaf getting

welfare checks. These changes have caused

undue hardship on the deaf people in need.

This was the comment made by a Deaf Advocate.

After a long time, the city of Hampton, VA finally

decided what to do with the long-closed campus of

Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind. It will

be converted for business use.

Julee Nist has been chosen as the new superintendent

of the Illinois School for the Deaf. She moves up

from her position as principal at Pennsylvania

School for the Deaf.

What does Marlee Matlin have to say about

Obama? She said she was awed by his

class and intelligence.

The Disability Rights New York filed a lawsuit,

saying that 911 text advances is still too slow

and too backyard to serve the needs of the

deaf in New York.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts

required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/capt el.html

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening

devices we offer, email:

mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

RUDE OR NOT RUDE?

A deaf employee was arguing with a hearing employee

about a work matter.

Suddenly the hearing employee walked away. The deaf

employee screamed at him – don’t walk away. The hearing

employee ignored him.

The deaf man chased the hearing employee and saw him

on the telephone at his desk.

The deaf man realized the hearing man heard the phone

ring at his desk so went there to pick up the phone.

Was it rude or not rude? The hearing person should

have gestured that there is a phone call, but he didn’t

gesture.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/r ude-employee-with-deaf-employe e/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Center for Family Services

Recovery Network for

Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and Hearing Loss

Are you a member of the Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing loss

community in the state of New Jersey and experiencing problems

with drugs or alcohol?

The Recovery Network is here to help you get your life back

on track.

Phone/VideoPhone: 856.874.8230

TTY: 856.428.8373

Fax: 856.428.0949

mailto:rndhh@centerffs.org

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WO DEAF IN A BIG FACTORY OF 10,000 EMPLOYEES

At a big factory, there are two deaf employees.

This factory is in a small town where Deaf Community

is small. That factory has over 10,000 hearing employees.

Both deaf employees hate each other, and they

don’t talk to each other every day.

They admit that their social life is lonely in that

small town!

It is sad.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/t wo-deaf-employees-hate-each-ot her/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

DeafBlind people need to find accessible ways to read books.

Large print books are available from your state library which they mail to you at no charge.

The National Library Service for the Blind has lots of books, including talking books.

For others who need braille, there are hard copy Braille books. They are very thick depending on which book you order!

Also you can get electronic books from BookShare and download them to your computer or smartphone.

You can either read these with your ZoomText or Braille displays!

Note: You must be eligible to obtain those books.

Happy reading!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable .com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please

email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

part of newspaper story re Cali Bunn, transferring to University

of Hawaii after spending a semester at Tulane

Meanwhile, UH gains another decorated player in Bunn, who comes to

Hawai’i after spending her initial semester of college at Tulane. The

native of Encinitas, Calif., and graduate of Cathedral Catholic High School,

was a 2016 AVCA high school beach honorable mention All-American.

She was also a member of the U.S. women’s national team th captured

the gold medal at the 2016 World Deaf Volleyball in Washington, D.C.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Elite Athletes:

deaf tennis

Lee falls at the final hurdle

Duck Hee Lee was one win away from making his debut in

the Australian Open main draw, but it was not to be.

The South Korean would go down 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 in a touch over two hours to

Alexander Bublik in the qualifying competition round in Melbourne on

Saturday.

The deaf teenager improved on his performance in the qualifying rounds

last year, getting to within one match win of making the main draw in the

men’s singles. In 2016, Lee only managed a Q1 appearance.

Instead, it will be the 19-year-old Bublik from Kazakhstan who will make

his debut at Melbourne Park after securing one of the 16 qualifying spots.

However, at 18 years of age, eight-time ITF Futures winner Lee will have

plenty opportunities over the coming years to make his dream come true.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafSports Library:

Deaf Sports Collections update

— Kevin Hall vs best deaf golfers

http://deafdigestsports.com/de af-sports-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafSports picture of the week

http://deafdigest.com/lance-al lred/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

you can subscribe; no cost

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category /jobs/

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section