DeafDigest Gold – January 17, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

Possibly the customer service department at

Lowe’s does not do a good job of communicating

with deaf customers. A deaf woman ordered

flooring boxes and requested delivery to her

house. She negotiated with the service people

on delivery date, time and total costs, and

she was given the impression all was clear and

understood. They never told her the boxes would

be delivered to the curb of her house, not into

the house itself. She made such a big stink out

of it that Lowe’s apologized for not making it

clear – but she still ended up delivering the

boxes from the curb to her house. Fortunately

for her, the friendly neighbors helped out.

An issue coming up in Oregon is the

Oregon State ASL Interpreter Licensure.

A Town Hall event has taken place to

address these concerns.

On the legislative floor in Indiana

is the Public TV Caption Bill, meaning

captions everywhere. Interesting to see how

legislators would react to it.

A business consultant said that a video

board that lists product choices, details

and prices would be best for deaf customers.

formula-based hiring rules (by the computer)

In the day of computers, more employers are using

formula-based programs to hire employees. Advocates

are saying it discriminates against the deaf –

for one reason – deaf people may not fit within

the formula “guidelines.” If this is the case,

then more and more ADA lawsuits are coming up!

THE SUPER BOWL AND THE DEAF SUPER BOWL

THE SUPER BOWL AND THE DEAF SUPER BOWL

The Super Bowl is coming up next week. It is the most

important event for football fans and for advertisers

that advertise on TV (with captions, we hope).

What is the Deaf Super Bowl? It is the NAD Conference,

every two years.

Why? Because deaf vendors and deaf businesses show

their most important products and services at the NAD

Conference exhibit booths!

The Super Bowl and the Deaf Super Bowl – same thing!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/superbowlevent/

BACKGROUND AS SUPERINTENDENT

BACKGROUND AS SUPERINTENDENT

We think deaf school superintendents should have

majored in Deaf Education, with MA and doctorates.

Not always. We have had superintendents that were:

– clergyman

– banker

– engineer

– supermarket manager

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/backgrounds/

