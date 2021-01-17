DeafDigest Gold – January 17, 2021
Old Fogey
Hearing and Addicted to Deaf Community
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-hearing-and-addicted-to-deaf-community/
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/marthas-vineyard-deaf/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaflympics-deaf-culture/
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/superbowlevent/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/backgrounds/
Top stories about the deaf:
Possibly the customer service department at
Lowe’s does not do a good job of communicating
with deaf customers. A deaf woman ordered
flooring boxes and requested delivery to her
house. She negotiated with the service people
on delivery date, time and total costs, and
she was given the impression all was clear and
understood. They never told her the boxes would
be delivered to the curb of her house, not into
the house itself. She made such a big stink out
of it that Lowe’s apologized for not making it
clear – but she still ended up delivering the
boxes from the curb to her house. Fortunately
for her, the friendly neighbors helped out.
An issue coming up in Oregon is the
Oregon State ASL Interpreter Licensure.
A Town Hall event has taken place to
address these concerns.
On the legislative floor in Indiana
is the Public TV Caption Bill, meaning
captions everywhere. Interesting to see how
legislators would react to it.
A business consultant said that a video
board that lists product choices, details
and prices would be best for deaf customers.
formula-based hiring rules (by the computer)
In the day of computers, more employers are using
formula-based programs to hire employees. Advocates
are saying it discriminates against the deaf –
for one reason – deaf people may not fit within
the formula “guidelines.” If this is the case,
then more and more ADA lawsuits are coming up!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE SUPER BOWL AND THE DEAF SUPER BOWL
The Super Bowl is coming up next week. It is the most
important event for football fans and for advertisers
that advertise on TV (with captions, we hope).
What is the Deaf Super Bowl? It is the NAD Conference,
every two years.
Why? Because deaf vendors and deaf businesses show
their most important products and services at the NAD
Conference exhibit booths!
The Super Bowl and the Deaf Super Bowl – same thing!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/superbowlevent/
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BACKGROUND AS SUPERINTENDENT
We think deaf school superintendents should have
majored in Deaf Education, with MA and doctorates.
Not always. We have had superintendents that were:
– clergyman
– banker
– engineer
– supermarket manager
This week's ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/backgrounds/
DeafDigest
Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
