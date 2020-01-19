DeafDigest Gold – January 19, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

Many subtitled movies are badly messed up

in Great Britain. Movie houses promise

subtitles but either forgot to turn these

on or these were never coded into the film.

A newspaper story featured these issues.

Adefala Alaba, the director of the

Lagos State Deaf Association (in Africa)

said in a newspaper interview that his

priority is to improve the welfare

of his deaf people.

A big issue in prisons in Ireland is

bullying of deaf inmates. This was an

issue that was brought up in a

newspaper story.

A new app is on the market, that allows deaf

person to press on it for immediate access to

an interpreter (on screen).

The Office of Civil Rights reached agreement with

Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System

(Texas) to make sure interpreters are provided

for deaf patients.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SCARY IN HEARING PLACE OF EMPLOYMENT

It is often that a deaf employee would get great

job performance reviews every year by his supervisor.

But when the supervisor leaves his employment and

a new supervisor is hired, he may not like the

deaf and may give the deaf employee a bad job

performance review!

Scary that one year great job performance review

and next year a bad job performance review.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF BUSINESS CARD

Many deaf people have their own business cards which advertise

their own part time businesses – such as computer repairs, painting,

handyman work, photography, etc.

One business card by a British deaf photographer is interesting. It asks

for hearing customers to call him on voice phone, but to wait for the

fifth ring to leave in a text message because there is no relay service.

Does it help? No – hearing people have no patience!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

As many of you are aware, Microsoft will no longer support Windows 7.

Windows 7 was the most accessible operating system for individuals who are

DeafBlind and Blind.

I tried to upgrade my computers from Windows 7 to Windows 10.

In the process, a window popped up asking if I want to uninstall

ZoomText! No way!

The problem is that once that program is uninstalled I cannot function on

the computer at all!

I required someone with good eye sight to assist me in upgrading to the

newer Windows 10.

I even emailed the company that created this awesome program asking for

guidance during the upgrade.

The reply I got from them, “You must uninstall ZoomText, then upgrade

Windows 10”.

This sound so insensitive since many DeafBlind folks cannot function on a

computer without ZoomText!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

