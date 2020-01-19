DeafDigest Gold – January 19, 2020
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Quarter or 25 cents
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Many subtitled movies are badly messed up
in Great Britain. Movie houses promise
subtitles but either forgot to turn these
on or these were never coded into the film.
A newspaper story featured these issues.
Adefala Alaba, the director of the
Lagos State Deaf Association (in Africa)
said in a newspaper interview that his
priority is to improve the welfare
of his deaf people.
A big issue in prisons in Ireland is
bullying of deaf inmates. This was an
issue that was brought up in a
newspaper story.
A new app is on the market, that allows deaf
person to press on it for immediate access to
an interpreter (on screen).
The Office of Civil Rights reached agreement with
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System
(Texas) to make sure interpreters are provided
for deaf patients.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SCARY IN HEARING PLACE OF EMPLOYMENT
It is often that a deaf employee would get great
job performance reviews every year by his supervisor.
But when the supervisor leaves his employment and
a new supervisor is hired, he may not like the
deaf and may give the deaf employee a bad job
performance review!
Scary that one year great job performance review
and next year a bad job performance review.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices
we offer,
email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com.
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF BUSINESS CARD
Many deaf people have their own business cards which advertise
their own part time businesses – such as computer repairs, painting,
handyman work, photography, etc.
One business card by a British deaf photographer is interesting. It asks
for hearing customers to call him on voice phone, but to wait for the
fifth ring to leave in a text message because there is no relay service.
Does it help? No – hearing people have no patience!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
As many of you are aware, Microsoft will no longer support Windows 7.
Windows 7 was the most accessible operating system for individuals who are
DeafBlind and Blind.
I tried to upgrade my computers from Windows 7 to Windows 10.
In the process, a window popped up asking if I want to uninstall
ZoomText! No way!
The problem is that once that program is uninstalled I cannot function on
the computer at all!
I required someone with good eye sight to assist me in upgrading to the
newer Windows 10.
I even emailed the company that created this awesome program asking for
guidance during the upgrade.
The reply I got from them, “You must uninstall ZoomText, then upgrade
Windows 10”.
This sound so insensitive since many DeafBlind folks cannot function on a
computer without ZoomText!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
All new jobs immediately posted
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-