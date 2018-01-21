DeafDigest Gold – January 21, 2018
Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on sub/unsub and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Tell you later
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
best waiter was deaf
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
A clarification re Arizona legislature captioning
its proceedings. It is not the first among all
state legislative bodies. Nebraska has been doing
the captioning since 2016.
A big issue in Kansas is the Kansas State Board of
Education recommendation that one superintendent
serve two schools – Kansas School for the Deaf and
Kansas School for the Blind. The deaf community
wants both schools to have their own superintendents
instead of sharing one superintendent.
Deaf British activists have accused the government
of refusing to enforce laws that were supposed to
give full rights to the deaf.
A British member of the parliament has accused the
government of ignoring the rights and the needs of
the deaf in pubs, clubs and restaurants, saying
that they all ignore the Disability Discrimination Act
(equivalent to our ADA).
The James Castle Collection and Archive is filing
a copyright lawsuit over the book Allen Say’s “Silent
Days, Silent Dreams.” Much of deaf artist Castle’s works
have been displayed in museums across the world.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?
more information at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices
we offer, email:
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF ZOO IN PAKISTAN
Is there a Deaf Zoo in Pakistan?
A silly question, yes! But a hotel in Pakistan has many deaf
employees and there was an advertisement in newspapers and
magazines, asking tourists to come and stay at the hotel.
The ad asks the tourists to watch the deaf in action at the hotel.
This ad is very insulting. The deaf do not live in a zoo.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
N INTERNET RELAY NIGHTMARE
This is a nightmare. You have problems with cable internet
service. You contact the cable company through internet
relay to ask for assistance.
The service representative advises you to disconnect
the router and then to reconnect it and to let him
know if it works. It is hard to explain to the customer
service representative that if you disconnect the router,
the relay call is disconnected.
You explain this to him â€“ and he does not believe you
because he thinks you are using the TTY machine to contact
him through the relay!
This is a nightmare.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
This Winter’s weather has pushed me to the gym!
The unstable winter weather has prevented me from snowshoeing!
I need to exercise at least 5 days a week for a minimum of a
half hour each day.
So, with this extreme winter, I signed up for the gym. A new
gym opened nearby.
I told them since I am DeafBlind, I will need an assistant
such as an SSP or interpreter.
They easily gave me a yes to bring my SSP at no charge
in exchange for supporting me.
Now, let’s see if there will be a new me by beach day!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please
email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this
section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
you can subscribe; no cost
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section