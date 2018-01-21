DeafDigest Gold – January 21, 2018

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on sub/unsub and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Tell you later

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

best waiter was deaf

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

A clarification re Arizona legislature captioning

its proceedings. It is not the first among all

state legislative bodies. Nebraska has been doing

the captioning since 2016.

A big issue in Kansas is the Kansas State Board of

Education recommendation that one superintendent

serve two schools – Kansas School for the Deaf and

Kansas School for the Blind. The deaf community

wants both schools to have their own superintendents

instead of sharing one superintendent.

Deaf British activists have accused the government

of refusing to enforce laws that were supposed to

give full rights to the deaf.

A British member of the parliament has accused the

government of ignoring the rights and the needs of

the deaf in pubs, clubs and restaurants, saying

that they all ignore the Disability Discrimination Act

(equivalent to our ADA).

The James Castle Collection and Archive is filing

a copyright lawsuit over the book Allen Say’s “Silent

Days, Silent Dreams.” Much of deaf artist Castle’s works

have been displayed in museums across the world.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?

more information at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts

required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices

we offer, email:

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF ZOO IN PAKISTAN

Is there a Deaf Zoo in Pakistan?

A silly question, yes! But a hotel in Pakistan has many deaf

employees and there was an advertisement in newspapers and

magazines, asking tourists to come and stay at the hotel.

The ad asks the tourists to watch the deaf in action at the hotel.

This ad is very insulting. The deaf do not live in a zoo.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

N INTERNET RELAY NIGHTMARE

This is a nightmare. You have problems with cable internet

service. You contact the cable company through internet

relay to ask for assistance.

The service representative advises you to disconnect

the router and then to reconnect it and to let him

know if it works. It is hard to explain to the customer

service representative that if you disconnect the router,

the relay call is disconnected.

You explain this to him â€“ and he does not believe you

because he thinks you are using the TTY machine to contact

him through the relay!

This is a nightmare.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

This Winter’s weather has pushed me to the gym!

The unstable winter weather has prevented me from snowshoeing!

I need to exercise at least 5 days a week for a minimum of a

half hour each day.

So, with this extreme winter, I signed up for the gym. A new

gym opened nearby.

I told them since I am DeafBlind, I will need an assistant

such as an SSP or interpreter.

They easily gave me a yes to bring my SSP at no charge

in exchange for supporting me.

Now, let’s see if there will be a new me by beach day!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

you can subscribe; no cost

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section