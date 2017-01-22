DeafDigest Gold – January 22, 2017
Deaflympics media opportunities
Deaflympics Summer Games
Samsun, Turkey
July 18-30, 2017
Seeking TV media/production crew members for upcoming daily SportsDeaf TV
news coverage of Deaflympics Summer Games. We are seeking writers, signers
and video team members with passion and experience in media, writing, and
preferably knowledgeable in deaf sports for pre/during/post production:
Producer – Coordinate crew and all SportsDeaf coverage during Deaflympics.
Field Producer – Assistant to producer, coordinates crews at venues.
interviewing people, and responsible for social media.
Sports Writer(s) – Research, compile, write stories, attend events,
conduct interviews, write caption transcripts and social media photography.
Videographer/Editor(s) – Videography, edit all video contents, video
permissions, captioning, social media photography and social media
contents.
Video Technician/Production Support – Technical troubleshooting, merge
transcripts in final caption formats, provide technical support, works
both in studio and remote locations and social media photography.
Art Director – Create show look – logo, animation, presentation,
promotional videos.
Signer/Field Reporter(s) – Interviews and presents news stories in
International Sign.
Stipends or Internship
Starting dates varies by position, producer and writer(s) start advance
planning and research work. Costs of travel to Turkey, shared
accommodations and per diems will be arranged. We are open to paid
stipends or academic/community service arrangements.
Positions on the team will be filled on ongoing basis. For more
information, send cover letter, resume and sample of works to:
Deaflympics@h3world.tv
Top stories about the deaf:
At Fresno State, Department of Communicative Disorders
and Deaf Studies changed its name to Department of
Communicative Sciences and Deaf Studies. Just keeping
up with the times, the university said.
A deaf-chat line has been installed at the
police department at London, Ontario.
Philadelphia police will be going through different
set of guidelines when dealing with the deaf.
This was the agreement made with the Department
of Justice.
Michigan Gov. Snyder has appointed Greg Pollock,
a young deaf man, to serve on the Barrier Free Design
Board.
A new sensation has surfaced in the Utah musical
scene – Maclain Drake. He is deaf, and he is
planning a special concert for the deaf – called
Vibe.
DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?
Are you a bright and motivated student who wants a M.S. degree?
Would a scholarship help make this dream come true?*
Western Oregon University’s Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling
(RMHC) program prepares Master’s level counselors to work with Deaf and
hard of hearing clients. The need for qualified rehabilitation counselors
is at an all time high. Graduates from this program find employment in
such professional areas as state vocational rehabilitation, community
mental health, and other partnering agencies. The nationwide employment
rate for recent graduates is 96 – 100% within six months of graduation.
A Bachelor’s (B.S. or B.A.) degree is required to apply, as well as
proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL).
Individuals who are Deaf, hard of hearing, deaf blind, or members of
traditionally underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply.
Applications are being accepted now for the Fall 2017 school year.
Deadline is Feb 15, 2017 or until the slots are filled. Face-to-Face
interview on March 3rd, 2017 or during March on Videophone if unable to
attend the March 3rd face to face interview due to geography distance.
*Substantial scholarship support is available to qualified students
contingent upon continued federal funding.*
Note: Applicants who are residents of WICHE states will be charged tuition
at Oregon resident student rates. Those states include Alaska, Arizona,
California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North
Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
For more information and application materials visit
http://www.wou.edu/graduate/ms-rehabilitation-mental-health-counseling/
You may contact me to request for informal informational meeting on
Videophone/Skype/FaceTime to learn more about our Deaf track and the RMHC
program, and the application process.
Denise Thew Hackett, PhD, MSCI (Deaf and ASL fluent)
Deaf Track Advisor
Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling
Western Oregon University
Monmouth, OR 97361
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WHICH MSD?
You make a new deaf friend at a deaf club.
He tells you he graduated from MSD.
MSD? Which MSD? Maryland SD or Michigan SD
or Mississippi SD or Missouri SD.
Years ago there was another MSD – Minnesota
School for the Deaf – but the school changed
its name to Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf!
Same thing with ISD – Illinois SD, Indiana SD
and Iowa SD.
These deaf abbreviations can be confusing!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/confusing-deaf-abbreviations/
Center for Family Services
Recovery Network for
Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and Hearing Loss
Are you a member of the Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing loss
community in the state of New Jersey and experiencing problems
with drugs or alcohol?
The Recovery Network is here to help you get your life back
on track.
Phone/VideoPhone: 856.874.8230
TTY: 856.428.8373
Fax: 856.428.0949
mailto:rndhh@centerffs.org
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF CHILD STREET SIGN
There are many Deaf Child signs on streets everywhere in
USA.
And it is an old story that the deaf child grows up,
becomes an adult and moves away from the old house.
Yet – that sign still continues. Why wasn’t the sign
taken down?
A Department of Transportation person in one big city
said:
The parent must tell us to remove the sign. If they don’t
tell us, the sign stays there!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-child-street-sign/
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Every year, advocates go to Statehouse to advocate for their needs.
Sometimes advocate groups try to help get DeafBlind needs met through
legislation.
Many times they have too many bills to advocate for and they easily lose
track!
I have been trying to get DeafBlind needs met through advocacy groups.
I am now using a more direct approach that will develop a bill for us
Vermont DeafBlind!
Now waiting for the bill to be drafted.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
Deaf Collegiate Athletes:
Merrimack – Hannah Neild, SO, women’s basketball
is the team’s second leading scorer at 10.1 points
per game despite starting just 11 of her team’s
18 games
Deaf Elite Athletes:
Yuya Ishii, Japan, pro baseball
he is gearing up for another season in Japanese
baseball minor leagues. He is a relief pitcher.
DeafSports Library:
Deaf Sports Collections update
— rodeo career cut short
http://deafdigestsports.com/deaf-sports-collections/
DeafSports picture of the day
http://deafdigest.com/an-old-picture-of-gallaudet-in-football-huddle/
