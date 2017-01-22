DeafDigest Gold – January 22, 2017

Deaflympics media opportunities

Deaflympics Summer Games

Samsun, Turkey

July 18-30, 2017

Seeking TV media/production crew members for upcoming daily SportsDeaf TV

news coverage of Deaflympics Summer Games. We are seeking writers, signers

and video team members with passion and experience in media, writing, and

preferably knowledgeable in deaf sports for pre/during/post production:

Producer – Coordinate crew and all SportsDeaf coverage during Deaflympics.

Field Producer – Assistant to producer, coordinates crews at venues.

interviewing people, and responsible for social media.

Sports Writer(s) – Research, compile, write stories, attend events,

conduct interviews, write caption transcripts and social media photography.

Videographer/Editor(s) – Videography, edit all video contents, video

permissions, captioning, social media photography and social media

contents.

Video Technician/Production Support – Technical troubleshooting, merge

transcripts in final caption formats, provide technical support, works

both in studio and remote locations and social media photography.

Art Director – Create show look – logo, animation, presentation,

promotional videos.

Signer/Field Reporter(s) – Interviews and presents news stories in

International Sign.

Stipends or Internship

Starting dates varies by position, producer and writer(s) start advance

planning and research work. Costs of travel to Turkey, shared

accommodations and per diems will be arranged. We are open to paid

stipends or academic/community service arrangements.

Positions on the team will be filled on ongoing basis. For more

information, send cover letter, resume and sample of works to:

Deaflympics@h3world.tv

Top stories about the deaf:

At Fresno State, Department of Communicative Disorders

and Deaf Studies changed its name to Department of

Communicative Sciences and Deaf Studies. Just keeping

up with the times, the university said.

A deaf-chat line has been installed at the

police department at London, Ontario.

Philadelphia police will be going through different

set of guidelines when dealing with the deaf.

This was the agreement made with the Department

of Justice.

Michigan Gov. Snyder has appointed Greg Pollock,

a young deaf man, to serve on the Barrier Free Design

Board.

A new sensation has surfaced in the Utah musical

scene – Maclain Drake. He is deaf, and he is

planning a special concert for the deaf – called

Vibe.

DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?

Are you a bright and motivated student who wants a M.S. degree?

Would a scholarship help make this dream come true?*

Western Oregon University’s Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling

(RMHC) program prepares Master’s level counselors to work with Deaf and

hard of hearing clients. The need for qualified rehabilitation counselors

is at an all time high. Graduates from this program find employment in

such professional areas as state vocational rehabilitation, community

mental health, and other partnering agencies. The nationwide employment

rate for recent graduates is 96 – 100% within six months of graduation.

A Bachelor’s (B.S. or B.A.) degree is required to apply, as well as

proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL).

Individuals who are Deaf, hard of hearing, deaf blind, or members of

traditionally underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply.

Applications are being accepted now for the Fall 2017 school year.

Deadline is Feb 15, 2017 or until the slots are filled. Face-to-Face

interview on March 3rd, 2017 or during March on Videophone if unable to

attend the March 3rd face to face interview due to geography distance.

*Substantial scholarship support is available to qualified students

contingent upon continued federal funding.*

Note: Applicants who are residents of WICHE states will be charged tuition

at Oregon resident student rates. Those states include Alaska, Arizona,

California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North

Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

For more information and application materials visit

http://www.wou.edu/graduate/ms-rehabilitation-mental-health-counseling/

You may contact me to request for informal informational meeting on

Videophone/Skype/FaceTime to learn more about our Deaf track and the RMHC

program, and the application process.

Denise Thew Hackett, PhD, MSCI (Deaf and ASL fluent)

Deaf Track Advisor

Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling

Western Oregon University

Monmouth, OR 97361

thewd@wou.edu

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WHICH MSD?

You make a new deaf friend at a deaf club.

He tells you he graduated from MSD.

MSD? Which MSD? Maryland SD or Michigan SD

or Mississippi SD or Missouri SD.

Years ago there was another MSD – Minnesota

School for the Deaf – but the school changed

its name to Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf!

Same thing with ISD – Illinois SD, Indiana SD

and Iowa SD.

These deaf abbreviations can be confusing!

This week's ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/confusing-deaf-abbreviations/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF CHILD STREET SIGN

There are many Deaf Child signs on streets everywhere in

USA.

And it is an old story that the deaf child grows up,

becomes an adult and moves away from the old house.

Yet – that sign still continues. Why wasn’t the sign

taken down?

A Department of Transportation person in one big city

said:

The parent must tell us to remove the sign. If they don’t

tell us, the sign stays there!

This week's ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-child-street-sign/

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Every year, advocates go to Statehouse to advocate for their needs.

Sometimes advocate groups try to help get DeafBlind needs met through

legislation.

Many times they have too many bills to advocate for and they easily lose

track!

I have been trying to get DeafBlind needs met through advocacy groups.

I am now using a more direct approach that will develop a bill for us

Vermont DeafBlind!

Now waiting for the bill to be drafted.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

Merrimack – Hannah Neild, SO, women’s basketball

is the team’s second leading scorer at 10.1 points

per game despite starting just 11 of her team’s

18 games

Yuya Ishii, Japan, pro baseball

he is gearing up for another season in Japanese

baseball minor leagues. He is a relief pitcher.

