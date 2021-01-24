DeafDigest Gold – January 24, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

Counselors that work with deaf prisoners

have said that their use of video technology

to communicate with family membeers and

friends greatly prevent them from repeating

their crimes and going back to prison again!

A big question among deaf fans of “Deaf U”

is when will Season 2 episodes come up,

if it does!

It is not a pretty situation when leaders of

a deaf service agency faces legal issues.

It is happening to Deaf Counseling Advocacy

and Referral Agency, located in the Bay

Area in Northern California. It is sad because

DeafDigest editor, way back in the 1980’s

worked for that agency. The experience

gained has been a rich one.

A newspaper op-ed article said that bad TV

captions create Deaf Inaccessibility. That

op-ed is correct.

The deaf people of Colorado, in a newspaper

story, said they were thrilled that the

inauguration was interpreted.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

true story. A deaf person moved to a

senior citizens home. He was the only deaf person

in that home.

The staff members all took sign language classes

to communicate with him.

This same senior citizens home has a deaf housekeeper.

No one bothered to communicate with her.

Why?

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/class/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SCARED OF LEGAL INTERPRETING

There are some interpreters that are scared to

do legal interpreting – in the court room, or in the

attorney’s office or in the police station.

Reasons are that:

– a deaf person may not understand legal words

– the interpreter may not know how to interpret legal words

– if an interpreter makes an error that is overlooked, the

deaf person may suffer

This is why there are workshops on legal interpreting.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/legalinterpreting/

note:

times have changed since this video was taken.

We have these deaf CDI’.

