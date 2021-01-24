DeafDigest Gold – January 24, 2021
Gold Edition
Old Fogey
Dismal job market
Top stories about the deaf:
Counselors that work with deaf prisoners
have said that their use of video technology
to communicate with family membeers and
friends greatly prevent them from repeating
their crimes and going back to prison again!
A big question among deaf fans of “Deaf U”
is when will Season 2 episodes come up,
if it does!
It is not a pretty situation when leaders of
a deaf service agency faces legal issues.
It is happening to Deaf Counseling Advocacy
and Referral Agency, located in the Bay
Area in Northern California. It is sad because
DeafDigest editor, way back in the 1980’s
worked for that agency. The experience
gained has been a rich one.
A newspaper op-ed article said that bad TV
captions create Deaf Inaccessibility. That
op-ed is correct.
The deaf people of Colorado, in a newspaper
story, said they were thrilled that the
inauguration was interpreted.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
true story. A deaf person moved to a
senior citizens home. He was the only deaf person
in that home.
The staff members all took sign language classes
to communicate with him.
This same senior citizens home has a deaf housekeeper.
No one bothered to communicate with her.
Why?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SCARED OF LEGAL INTERPRETING
There are some interpreters that are scared to
do legal interpreting – in the court room, or in the
attorney’s office or in the police station.
Reasons are that:
– a deaf person may not understand legal words
– the interpreter may not know how to interpret legal words
– if an interpreter makes an error that is overlooked, the
deaf person may suffer
This is why there are workshops on legal interpreting.
note:
times have changed since this video was taken.
We have these deaf CDI’.
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
