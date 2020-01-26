DeafDigest Gold – January 26, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, himself a controversial

person, said “Proud to hire and train deaf associates

program we’ve in India”. This was in reference to

hiring the deaf in Amazon warehouses in India.

Becky Daykin, who is deaf, is partners with

a hearing chef to run a popular vegan

restaurant – Luck and Boo, in Melton, a medium

sized town in Great Britain.

The Datong Knife-Cut Noodle Restaurant, located

in the Kaifeng in central China’s Henan Province,

is an all-deaf staff of chefs to waiters.

The only hearing persons are the brother and

sister owners, but in their family, another brother

and another sister are both deaf.

Ad Infinitum, a hearing theater in Bristol, UK

is planning to train the deaf to become

directors of Deaf Plays.

In Ohio, the police officers, during traffic stops,

can go into their laptops and look up the drivers’

disabilities, including deafness and then know what

to do appropriately. Problem is – information is

voluntary. If deaf driver won’t volunteer his

deafness information then the police officers

may sometimes know nothing about it!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HITCHCOCK’S BODY LANGUAGE

Alfred Hitchcock was a famous movie director for his

many mystery movies.

In all of these movies of mystery he emphasized

body language. These actors do not speak but use

body language in some brief scenes.

He never used deaf actors. He should have, because

deaf actors are great with body language!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF VOTE BRIBERY?

Can a group of deaf people be “bribed” to vote in favor

of a hot issue?

Bribe with money? No. A deaf man who wanted the hot issue

to be passed by the members had a different bribe.

He bribed everyone in the meeting room (about 40 delegates)

with beer! Cost of beer multiplied by 40 members is expensive.

Did he win? Yes.? If he did not bribe with beer, would he win?

Good question!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Recreation is fun and good exercise. For me, that is important!

When we get a good amount of snow, many of you just pack up and jump into

your car to go skiing.

For me, I need to reserve a spot in advance, in most cases two weeks in

advance.

The organization that provides support and volunteers requires time to

schedule us in.

The frustrating part for me is that by the time they are ready to have me

hit the mountains, it’s raining!

That is part of my life as a DeafBlind person.

Now mother nature needs to stop this off again on again behavior!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

