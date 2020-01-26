DeafDigest Gold – January 26, 2020
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
used car for sale with brand new radio
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, himself a controversial
person, said “Proud to hire and train deaf associates
program we’ve in India”. This was in reference to
hiring the deaf in Amazon warehouses in India.
Becky Daykin, who is deaf, is partners with
a hearing chef to run a popular vegan
restaurant – Luck and Boo, in Melton, a medium
sized town in Great Britain.
The Datong Knife-Cut Noodle Restaurant, located
in the Kaifeng in central China’s Henan Province,
is an all-deaf staff of chefs to waiters.
The only hearing persons are the brother and
sister owners, but in their family, another brother
and another sister are both deaf.
Ad Infinitum, a hearing theater in Bristol, UK
is planning to train the deaf to become
directors of Deaf Plays.
In Ohio, the police officers, during traffic stops,
can go into their laptops and look up the drivers’
disabilities, including deafness and then know what
to do appropriately. Problem is – information is
voluntary. If deaf driver won’t volunteer his
deafness information then the police officers
may sometimes know nothing about it!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HITCHCOCK’S BODY LANGUAGE
Alfred Hitchcock was a famous movie director for his
many mystery movies.
In all of these movies of mystery he emphasized
body language. These actors do not speak but use
body language in some brief scenes.
He never used deaf actors. He should have, because
deaf actors are great with body language!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices
we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF VOTE BRIBERY?
Can a group of deaf people be “bribed” to vote in favor
of a hot issue?
Bribe with money? No. A deaf man who wanted the hot issue
to be passed by the members had a different bribe.
He bribed everyone in the meeting room (about 40 delegates)
with beer! Cost of beer multiplied by 40 members is expensive.
Did he win? Yes.? If he did not bribe with beer, would he win?
Good question!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Recreation is fun and good exercise. For me, that is important!
When we get a good amount of snow, many of you just pack up and jump into
your car to go skiing.
For me, I need to reserve a spot in advance, in most cases two weeks in
advance.
The organization that provides support and volunteers requires time to
schedule us in.
The frustrating part for me is that by the time they are ready to have me
hit the mountains, it’s raining!
That is part of my life as a DeafBlind person.
Now mother nature needs to stop this off again on again behavior!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
All new jobs immediately posted
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-