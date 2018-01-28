DeafDigest Gold – January 28, 2018

Old Fogey

Videophone is Out

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)

deaf doctor shock

deaf doctor shock

Top stories about the deaf:

A priority among deaf leaders in the District

of Columbia is for the local government to

establish a Commission for the Deaf and Hard of

Hearing.

In Missouri, a new agency – DeafLEAD – has

been formed to help deaf victims of crime.

The Zambian government has been urged to approve

sign language as the nation’s 8th official

language.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island

and the Rhode Island Disability Law Center are both

saying that the local police departments do not

really comply with the ADA regulations when

dealing with the deaf.

Deaf people have this accommodation in some railway

systems – digital display readouts in railroad

cars, but not yet that so in Singapore. This

will be implemented in that nation.

READ WHAT THEY SAY

LOSING PATIENCE WITH PENMANSHIP

LOSING PATIENCE WITH PENMANSHIP

Penmanship means perfect handwriting. And for some hearing

people using penmanship, these deaf people lose patience.

There are some hearing people that take as much as five

minutes to write a short sentence because of slow and

careful penmanship.

It is not easy for a restless deaf person to stand and

wait for five minutes while the hearing person struggles

with writing a note.

BE CAREFUL OF A SHOULDER TAP

BE CAREFUL OF A SHOULDER TAP

Deaf people are always tapping other deaf people

on their shoulders to call attention.

The law says that if someone touches another person,

it is assault and battery.

It is not a problem when a deaf person is touched

because knows that he cannot hear and is being asked

to pay attention.

But if a deaf person accidentally taps a hearing

person on the shoulder, it may be a different story.

A deaf person in the postal service was twice

fired for touching a hearing person on the shoulder.

The hearing person complained and the deaf person was

fired. The union got the job back for the deaf person,

but again he was fired for the same reason.

So, touching a deaf person is different from

touching a hearing person.

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Technology is advancing quickly. Many developments have happened using

smartphone technology!

Are there some possible accessible solutions for individuals who are

DeafBlind?

A number are accessible for people who have good sight or low vision.

There are a few technologies that are accessible for Braille users via

Wi-Fi.

Here are some possible solutions for home:

– Wi-Fi light bulbs-you can turn the lights on and off with your

smartphones.

– Doorbell signals that you can use Wi-Fi to get alerts send to your

smartphone. It can vibrate too.

– Thermostat controls handling your heating and AC via smartphones.

Most of the Apps are free. In many states you can get rebates.

It can even work that the doorbell rings and you can receive the alerts

while you are out of the house!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

