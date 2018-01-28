DeafDigest Gold – January 28, 2018
Top stories about the deaf:
A priority among deaf leaders in the District
of Columbia is for the local government to
establish a Commission for the Deaf and Hard of
Hearing.
In Missouri, a new agency – DeafLEAD – has
been formed to help deaf victims of crime.
The Zambian government has been urged to approve
sign language as the nation’s 8th official
language.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island
and the Rhode Island Disability Law Center are both
saying that the local police departments do not
really comply with the ADA regulations when
dealing with the deaf.
Deaf people have this accommodation in some railway
systems – digital display readouts in railroad
cars, but not yet that so in Singapore. This
will be implemented in that nation.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
LOSING PATIENCE WITH PENMANSHIP
Penmanship means perfect handwriting. And for some hearing
people using penmanship, these deaf people lose patience.
There are some hearing people that take as much as five
minutes to write a short sentence because of slow and
careful penmanship.
It is not easy for a restless deaf person to stand and
wait for five minutes while the hearing person struggles
with writing a note.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BE CAREFUL OF A SHOULDER TAP
Deaf people are always tapping other deaf people
on their shoulders to call attention.
The law says that if someone touches another person,
it is assault and battery.
It is not a problem when a deaf person is touched
because knows that he cannot hear and is being asked
to pay attention.
But if a deaf person accidentally taps a hearing
person on the shoulder, it may be a different story.
A deaf person in the postal service was twice
fired for touching a hearing person on the shoulder.
The hearing person complained and the deaf person was
fired. The union got the job back for the deaf person,
but again he was fired for the same reason.
So, touching a deaf person is different from
touching a hearing person.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Technology is advancing quickly. Many developments have happened using
smartphone technology!
Are there some possible accessible solutions for individuals who are
DeafBlind?
A number are accessible for people who have good sight or low vision.
There are a few technologies that are accessible for Braille users via
Wi-Fi.
Here are some possible solutions for home:
– Wi-Fi light bulbs-you can turn the lights on and off with your
smartphones.
– Doorbell signals that you can use Wi-Fi to get alerts send to your
smartphone. It can vibrate too.
– Thermostat controls handling your heating and AC via smartphones.
Most of the Apps are free. In many states you can get rebates.
It can even work that the doorbell rings and you can receive the alerts
while you are out of the house!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
