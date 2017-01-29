DeafDigest Gold – January 29, 2017

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor

http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category /jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

$3M for 30 secs TV spot with no captions

http://deafdigest.com/comics/f ogey-3m-for-30-secs-tv-spot-wi th-no-captions/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/c onfusing-deaf-abbreviations/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-child-street-sign/

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/b ad-question-for-deaf/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/m ost-hated-hearing-person/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— backstabbing http://deafdigest.com/collecti ons/barrys-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Low Payments with Affirm Financing

Big purchases are easy to manage using Affirm financing,

now available on the Harris Communications website.

Using Affirm, you can spread payments out to 3, 6 or 12

months with rates from 10-30% APR! Best of all,

it is easy to apply.

When you are checking out, click the Affirm button

under the Payment Information tab. Affirm will ask you

to provide 5 pieces of basic information. Once that

information is submitted, you will know instantly

if you are approved. Start using Affirm to help make

purchases easier to manage.

To find out more about using Affirm, go to:

bit.ly/HarrisCommDDG16

Contact us at:

mailto:info@harriscomm.com if you have questions.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/green-lo go-for-deaf/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

http://www.drrattner.com/our-t eam/meet-our-team/

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

http://www.drrattner.com/conta ct/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Lea Thompson who played the role of mother Kathryn Kennish

in “Switched at Birth” said in an interview that

ASL is beautiful and deepens her acting to be able

to use her hands.

Sylvia Teng, executive director of the Singapore Association for the Deaf, in a newspaper interview,

said the deaf can take on any job based on their

educational level or work experience, and

that there are no specific job or industry that

the deaf can only work in.

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled

in favor of a deaf father in Poland that was

going through custody, child visitation rights

and alimony issues with his estranged wife,

also deaf. It is the first time that DeafDigest

has known of deaf domestic issues reaching

this European court!

Bad feelings have erupted between British

interpreters, the deaf clients and the

interpreting agency, described as dysfunctional.

Deaf clients request interpreters. The

agency have not been able to “find”

interpreters. And the interpreters have

been “furious” about not being given

assignments, let alone being paid for

past assignments. A big mess in Tayside,

Great Britain.

There is a complaint in Greece that rights

of deaf migrants have been ignored.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?

Are you a bright and motivated student who wants a M.S. degree?

Would a scholarship help make this dream come true?*

Western Oregon University’s Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling (RMHC) program prepares Master’s level counselors to work with Deaf and hard of hearing clients. The need for qualified rehabilitation counselors is at an all time high. Graduates from this program find employment in such professional areas as state vocational rehabilitation, community mental health, and other partnering agencies. The nationwide employment rate for recent graduates is 96 – 100% within six months of graduation.

A Bachelor’s (B.S. or B.A.) degree is required to apply, as well as proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL).

Individuals who are Deaf, hard of hearing, deaf blind, or members of traditionally underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply.

Applications are being accepted now for the Fall 2017 school year. Deadline is Feb 15, 2017 or until the slots are filled. Face-to-Face interview on March 3rd, 2017 or during March on Videophone if unable to attend the March 3rd face to face interview due to geography distance.

*Substantial scholarship support is available to qualified students contingent upon continued federal funding.*

Note: Applicants who are residents of WICHE states will be charged tuition at Oregon resident student rates. Those states include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

For more information and application materials visit http://www.wou.edu/graduate/ms -rehabilitation-mental-health- counseling/

You may contact me to request for informal informational meeting on Videophone/Skype/FaceTime to learn more about our Deaf track and the RMHC program, and the application process.

Denise Thew Hackett, PhD, MSCI (Deaf and ASL fluent) Deaf Track Advisor

Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling Western Oregon University

Monmouth, OR 97361

thewd@wou.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts

required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/capt el.html . For more info about CapTel

or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email:

mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BAD QUESTION TO ASK DEAF PERSON

A bad question from hearing person

to ask deaf person is this:

Can you read?

We should ask the hearing

person this bad question:

Can you write?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/b ad-question-for-deaf/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Center for Family Services

Recovery Network for

Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and Hearing Loss

Are you a member of the Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing loss

community in the state of New Jersey and experiencing problems

with drugs or alcohol?

The Recovery Network is here to help you get your life back

on track.

Phone/VideoPhone: 856.874.8230

TTY: 856.428.8373

Fax: 856.428.0949

mailto:rndhh@centerffs.org

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THE HATED HEARING PERSON

What is the hearing person we hate the

most?

Those that have this anti-deaf

attitude? Yes, but there is one more!

It is the hearing person that seems

to be friendly to the deaf, but wants

to control the deaf person. He does

not listen to the deaf; tells the

deaf what to do. He does not want

the deaf person to tell him what

to do!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/m ost-hated-hearing-person/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I am thinking about joining my wife while she attends a conference.

For most spouses, this could be planned with relative ease.

For me, I need to know that SSPs could volunteer to accompany to places of

interest, while my wife is in workshops.

If I cannot, I will be in virtual isolation in a hotel and the value of that trip would be minimal.

We all need to fight for national access to SSPs so that DeafBlind people in the United States can have access beyond the walls of their homes.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable .com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please

email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

University of Colorado Boulder student Sarah Faust was involved in a

rowing accident that left her deaf. Faust has been hard of hearing since

birth, but in her first year on the CU Boulder crew team, an accidental

clap on the ear by an oar caused her to lose her hearing.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Elite Athletes:

Alex Hickey, Australian Rules football

see his profile at:

http://www.geelongcats.com.au/ football/vfl/vfl-list

just scroll a little bit down on the list until you see his profile

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafSports Library:

Deaf Sports Collections update

— Deaf player in NHL

http://deafdigestsports.com/de af-sports-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafSports picture of the day

http://deafdigest.com/small-gr oup-picture-1920-gallaudet-dea f-football-players/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

you can subscribe; no cost

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category /jobs/

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section