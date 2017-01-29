DeafDigest Gold – January 29, 2017
Low Payments with Affirm Financing
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Top stories about the deaf:
Lea Thompson who played the role of mother Kathryn Kennish
in “Switched at Birth” said in an interview that
ASL is beautiful and deepens her acting to be able
to use her hands.
Sylvia Teng, executive director of the Singapore Association for the Deaf, in a newspaper interview,
said the deaf can take on any job based on their
educational level or work experience, and
that there are no specific job or industry that
the deaf can only work in.
The European Court of Human Rights has ruled
in favor of a deaf father in Poland that was
going through custody, child visitation rights
and alimony issues with his estranged wife,
also deaf. It is the first time that DeafDigest
has known of deaf domestic issues reaching
this European court!
Bad feelings have erupted between British
interpreters, the deaf clients and the
interpreting agency, described as dysfunctional.
Deaf clients request interpreters. The
agency have not been able to “find”
interpreters. And the interpreters have
been “furious” about not being given
assignments, let alone being paid for
past assignments. A big mess in Tayside,
Great Britain.
There is a complaint in Greece that rights
of deaf migrants have been ignored.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BAD QUESTION TO ASK DEAF PERSON
A bad question from hearing person
to ask deaf person is this:
Can you read?
We should ask the hearing
person this bad question:
Can you write?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/b
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE HATED HEARING PERSON
What is the hearing person we hate the
most?
Those that have this anti-deaf
attitude? Yes, but there is one more!
It is the hearing person that seems
to be friendly to the deaf, but wants
to control the deaf person. He does
not listen to the deaf; tells the
deaf what to do. He does not want
the deaf person to tell him what
to do!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/m
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I am thinking about joining my wife while she attends a conference.
For most spouses, this could be planned with relative ease.
For me, I need to know that SSPs could volunteer to accompany to places of
interest, while my wife is in workshops.
If I cannot, I will be in virtual isolation in a hotel and the value of that trip would be minimal.
We all need to fight for national access to SSPs so that DeafBlind people in the United States can have access beyond the walls of their homes.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Deaf Collegiate Athletes:
University of Colorado Boulder student Sarah Faust was involved in a
rowing accident that left her deaf. Faust has been hard of hearing since
birth, but in her first year on the CU Boulder crew team, an accidental
clap on the ear by an oar caused her to lose her hearing.
