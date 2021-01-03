DeafDigest Gold – January 3, 2021
Old Fogey
manualist & oralist
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-manualist-oralist/
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/famous-gallaudet-ghost/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/stranger-deaf-meeting-stranger-hard-of-hearing/
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-gallaudetbudget/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-library/
Top stories about the deaf:
An activist said that deafness is not an
impairment. It was in reference in growing
up deaf and being part of the Deaf Culture
– as opposed to the late-deafened, in which
their deafness is an impairment!
………..
A Coda interpreter’s shock came up when he
was 8 years old. His deaf parents were invited
to attend a program event at his school –
but no one interpreted the music or speeches
by school officials! He felt it was an
invitation of inconsideration.
……….
All 911 dispatch centers in California, effective
immediately, must accept text messages. The
new state law has made it possible.
…………….
Microsoft was praised for airing one of the
best TV commercials of 2020 – sign language
shown on one of its Surface ads.
………………
The Middle Georgia Regional Library, located in Macon,
is distributing facemasks for the deaf people.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
GALLAUDET’S BUDGET PROBLEMS
Few years ago, Gallaudet struggled with the
budget. Increases in salaries and health
insurance messed up the budget.
But after struggling, the budget was approved.
Gallaudet was glad.
Gallaudet University? No, it was Denny Gallaudet,
the past superintendent of the Richmond School
System in Maine!
Is Gallaudet part of the famous Gallaudet family?
Some think so, but not sure.
This week's ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-gallaudetbudget/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
OLDEST DEAF BOOKS IN LIBRARY
Which library has the world’s oldest books on
deafness?
Almost all of us would say Gallaudet library.
That answer is wrong.
The library at Washington University of St Louis
has deafness library books that are over 500 years old!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-library/
