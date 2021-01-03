DeafDigest Gold – January 3, 2021

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

Old Fogey

manualist & oralist

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-library/

Top stories about the deaf:

An activist said that deafness is not an

impairment. It was in reference in growing

up deaf and being part of the Deaf Culture

– as opposed to the late-deafened, in which

their deafness is an impairment!

A Coda interpreter’s shock came up when he

was 8 years old. His deaf parents were invited

to attend a program event at his school –

but no one interpreted the music or speeches

by school officials! He felt it was an

invitation of inconsideration.

All 911 dispatch centers in California, effective

immediately, must accept text messages. The

new state law has made it possible.

Microsoft was praised for airing one of the

best TV commercials of 2020 – sign language

shown on one of its Surface ads.

The Middle Georgia Regional Library, located in Macon,

is distributing facemasks for the deaf people.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

GALLAUDET’S BUDGET PROBLEMS

Few years ago, Gallaudet struggled with the

budget. Increases in salaries and health

insurance messed up the budget.

But after struggling, the budget was approved.

Gallaudet was glad.

Gallaudet University? No, it was Denny Gallaudet,

the past superintendent of the Richmond School

System in Maine!

Is Gallaudet part of the famous Gallaudet family?

Some think so, but not sure.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

OLDEST DEAF BOOKS IN LIBRARY

Which library has the world’s oldest books on

deafness?

Almost all of us would say Gallaudet library.

That answer is wrong.

The library at Washington University of St Louis

has deafness library books that are over 500 years old!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-library/

