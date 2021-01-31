DeafDigest Gold – January 31, 2021

Old Fogey

Signing on TV

Top stories about the deaf:

A writer said the boundary between the deaf

and the hearing is invisible.

It is not surprising inasmuch as deafness

is an invisible disability.

………..

Zoom participants do not always follow

the #1 rule. It is the same rule that

participants need to follow during

conference room discussions – must

raise hands and to speak one at a time.

A deaf participant made this comment

in a newspaper story.

……….

Did Beethoven use wrong music tempo

with his most famous compositions?

This is what one Beethoven critic

is saying as the reason the music

is hard to follow.

…………….

The deaf and the disabled are asking Ohio

legislators to remove offensive words

in the state lawbooks. An example is

removing the hated “deaf and dumb”

phrase.

………………

ZVRS and Purple Communications, both part of

ZP Better Together, LLC, have relocated

its corporate headquarters from Rocklin, CA

to Austin, TX.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NEWSPAPER REPORTERS ALWAYS WRONG ABOUT HEARING LOSS

We often read in the newspapers such as “80 percent

hearing loss” or “50 percent hearing loss” etc.

This is not correct. No such a thing as a hearing

loss in percentages.

Hearing loss is measured in decibels, not in

percentages.

We almost never read in the newspapers “80dB

hearing loss” or “50dB hearing loss” etc.

INTERPRETING AT CHURCH SERVICES

INTERPRETING AT CHURCH SERVICES

Many deaf people go to hearing churches. Some

churches have interpreters. Some other churches

do not have interpreters.

Many churches are not rich; they cannot afford

to pay for certified interpreters. They are always

asking for volunteer interpreters.

Which is better – drive at a long distance to

attend a Deaf Church or to go to a hearing church

near your home?

You will have to decide which is best!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/church-services-for-deaf/

