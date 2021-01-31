DeafDigest Gold – January 31, 2021
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Signing on TV
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-signing-on-tv/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/class/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/legalinterpreting/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-loss-not-in-percentages/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/church-services-for-deaf/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
A writer said the boundary between the deaf
and the hearing is invisible.
It is not surprising inasmuch as deafness
is an invisible disability.
………..
Zoom participants do not always follow
the #1 rule. It is the same rule that
participants need to follow during
conference room discussions – must
raise hands and to speak one at a time.
A deaf participant made this comment
in a newspaper story.
……….
Did Beethoven use wrong music tempo
with his most famous compositions?
This is what one Beethoven critic
is saying as the reason the music
is hard to follow.
…………….
The deaf and the disabled are asking Ohio
legislators to remove offensive words
in the state lawbooks. An example is
removing the hated “deaf and dumb”
phrase.
………………
ZVRS and Purple Communications, both part of
ZP Better Together, LLC, have relocated
its corporate headquarters from Rocklin, CA
to Austin, TX.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
NEWSPAPER REPORTERS ALWAYS WRONG ABOUT HEARING LOSS
We often read in the newspapers such as “80 percent
hearing loss” or “50 percent hearing loss” etc.
This is not correct. No such a thing as a hearing
loss in percentages.
Hearing loss is measured in decibels, not in
percentages.
We almost never read in the newspapers “80dB
hearing loss” or “50dB hearing loss” etc.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-loss-not-in-percentages/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
INTERPRETING AT CHURCH SERVICES
Many deaf people go to hearing churches. Some
churches have interpreters. Some other churches
do not have interpreters.
Many churches are not rich; they cannot afford
to pay for certified interpreters. They are always
asking for volunteer interpreters.
Which is better – drive at a long distance to
attend a Deaf Church or to go to a hearing church
near your home?
You will have to decide which is best!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/church-services-for-deaf/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
http://deafdigestsports.com/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
http://GallaudetBisonShop.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs immediately posted
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-