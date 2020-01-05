DeafDigest Gold – January 5, 2020

wanted – deaf actors

Top stories about the deaf:

Micheál Kelliher, who is deaf, missed his flight

at Dublin (Ireland) airport because he was confused

and the airport authority would not guide him to

the gate. As a result the airport authority

was fined 1,000 euros by the national airport

agency.

Kim Robinson, a deaf resident of New Zealand,

visited USA in 1990 and was so inspired by

opportunities given to the deaf Americans.

He decided to do something for his deaf

friends of New Zealand. His advocacy

efforts has led him to the honor –

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

While this is great, it is with irony

since the government heavily discriminated

against former deaf MP Mojo Mathers

when she asked for assistance with her

interpreting and captioning needs with

her parliamentary work!

Deaf people in Great Britain are upset that

they subscribed to a new television

programming service only to see that

captions and subtitles are missing.

They are causing a big stink in the

British newspapers.

The Rose Parade had a deaf performer, who

was part of a high school color guard.

A new digital cookbook has been developed

for the deaf in Northern Ireland.

COMMUNICATING WITH A HEARING PERSON

There are four different ways for a deaf person

to communicate with a hearing person.

– gesturing, but some hearing people can’t follow gestures

– sign language, but some hearing people can’t sign

– body language, but some hearing people can’t follow body language

The fourth way is the best – use pen and pad!

NEWSPAPER REPORTERS ALWAYS WRONG ABOUT HEARING LOSS

We often read in the newspapers such as “80 percent

hearing loss” or “50 percent hearing loss” etc.

This is not correct. No such a thing as a hearing

loss in percentages.

Hearing loss is measured in decibels, not in

percentages.

We almost never read in the newspapers “80dB

hearing loss” or “50dB hearing loss” etc.

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

iPhone and iPad owners experience issues with Apple’s iOS recently updated

software.

Updates are getting more frequent complaints from DeafBlind individuals.

The majority of the time these issues impact Braille users. Most recently

issues affect individuals who are low vision.

Low vision folks need large font and inverted colors. Meaning black

background and yellow font as an example.

So most recent Apple’s software updates cause frustration for us who need

to invert colors!

Complaints are showing up everywhere on Facebook, DeafBlind lists and so

on.

Let’s contact Apple directly with these issues and hopefully they will

speed up the newer updates!

Here is the email address to send your issues to: accessibility@apple.com

So I strongly encourage you to contact them, the more of us sending

messages, the more likely they’ll get to it!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

