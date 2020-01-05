DeafDigest Gold – January 5, 2020
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
Micheál Kelliher, who is deaf, missed his flight
at Dublin (Ireland) airport because he was confused
and the airport authority would not guide him to
the gate. As a result the airport authority
was fined 1,000 euros by the national airport
agency.
Kim Robinson, a deaf resident of New Zealand,
visited USA in 1990 and was so inspired by
opportunities given to the deaf Americans.
He decided to do something for his deaf
friends of New Zealand. His advocacy
efforts has led him to the honor –
Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
While this is great, it is with irony
since the government heavily discriminated
against former deaf MP Mojo Mathers
when she asked for assistance with her
interpreting and captioning needs with
her parliamentary work!
Deaf people in Great Britain are upset that
they subscribed to a new television
programming service only to see that
captions and subtitles are missing.
They are causing a big stink in the
British newspapers.
The Rose Parade had a deaf performer, who
was part of a high school color guard.
A new digital cookbook has been developed
for the deaf in Northern Ireland.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
COMMUNICATING WITH A HEARING PERSON
There are four different ways for a deaf person
to communicate with a hearing person.
– gesturing, but some hearing people can’t follow gestures
– sign language, but some hearing people can’t sign
– body language, but some hearing people can’t follow body language
The fourth way is the best – use pen and pad!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
NEWSPAPER REPORTERS ALWAYS WRONG ABOUT HEARING LOSS
We often read in the newspapers such as “80 percent
hearing loss” or “50 percent hearing loss” etc.
This is not correct. No such a thing as a hearing
loss in percentages.
Hearing loss is measured in decibels, not in
percentages.
We almost never read in the newspapers “80dB
hearing loss” or “50dB hearing loss” etc.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
iPhone and iPad owners experience issues with Apple’s iOS recently updated
software.
Updates are getting more frequent complaints from DeafBlind individuals.
The majority of the time these issues impact Braille users. Most recently
issues affect individuals who are low vision.
Low vision folks need large font and inverted colors. Meaning black
background and yellow font as an example.
So most recent Apple’s software updates cause frustration for us who need
to invert colors!
Complaints are showing up everywhere on Facebook, DeafBlind lists and so
on.
Let’s contact Apple directly with these issues and hopefully they will
speed up the newer updates!
Here is the email address to send your issues to: accessibility@apple.com
So I strongly encourage you to contact them, the more of us sending
messages, the more likely they’ll get to it!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
