DeafDigest Gold – January 8, 2017

We want to wish you all a happy Holidays!!

Remember ..if you drink…be careful

Top stories about the deaf:

Banks in India do not have devices that help

the deaf with their banking matters. This is the

accusation lodged by Poonam Pardesi, a deaf

activist who was not able to get her funds

withdrawn during the latest national

banking crisis.

Australia is making services for the deaf and the

disabled a low priority with its national budget.

As a result, agencies serving the deaf and the

disabled are facing budget cuts.

According to a Missouri newspaper story,

Maryville, a small town, does not have a deaf

community – yet it did not stop children in

a kindergarten class from learning ASL. A

spokesperson aid that one can never know

when sign language might be useful at

any time in the future.

An avid reader of New York Times said that the newspaper does not caption its videos.

The Times management said they’re looking

into it and has sort of promised changes.

A scam has been going on in San Antonio,

Texas. A person has been going door to

door soliciting funds for Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children, saying the

school is broke and needs money.

The school said it is not broke and

has not authorized anyone to solicit

funds on its behalf.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THE ANGRY HEARING BOSS

Deaf people hate this hearing boss. He is an

immigrant with zero understanding of American

culture and American customs and American

manners.

He cannot communicate with the deaf; he hates

to write notes. When he is angry, often over

“nothing” issues, his face gets red, his lips

are locked, and his fists are also locked.

Why was he hired if he cannot communicate

with the deaf?

Because he is a MIT graduate with a “long”

list of accomplishments, and without thinking

the agency hired him.

A day after he was hired, it was too late

to fire him!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CODE IN ACCOUNTING NOT IMPORTANT FOR DEAF

A deaf person is an accountant for a government

agency.

He memorizes many accounting codes such as

EEO, EA, CCM, etc, etc.

He also knows the code – RE. One day his

boss came over to him to discuss the RE code,

only that the boss said it was RT.

RT? The deaf employee was puzzled. The boss

was talking too fast and did not have time to

sit down to write notes to explain what it was.

After a while, he realized RE is the same

thing as RT, but the boss continued to call it

RT.

He retired many years later, still not really

understanding what RT meant, but the boss never

scolded him for not understanding RT!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

When I need interpreter services for events, typically the referral service will search for Deaf Interpreters.

For me this is OK but in many situations I find it is still a communication barrier.

I know many people who are hearing that want to interact with me.

Deaf Interpreters are not perfect for this situation.

Recently I made a request for interpreter service for a funeral.

I specifically requested hearing interpreters so that I could interact extensively with hearing people.

Unfortunately the referral service only could find Deaf Interpreters available. This is frustrating for me.

It seems that the hearing interpreters were already booked (or assume I will use Deaf Interpreters?) and so my choices are extremely limited.

Note: there is a hearing interpreter for platform but my social interaction options will be few!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable .com

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

Grant Isenbarger

senior

hockey

Indiana University–Puuerd University Fort Wayne (IPFW)

IPFW does not field a varsity team but has a club team

his profile is at:

http://ipfwhockey.com/?page_id =2905

web site is not updated with scores and stats; but tweets

have said the club has played 16 games during this fall

semester. It also listed top three scorers; Grant is not

on that list.

Deaf Elite Athletes:

Dan Kadlec

Canada

world championship arm wrestling participant

his profile is at:

http://www.hookit.com/members/ dankadlec/?media_id=b2bc5e66-1 975-4db5-b48d-dda452c308ac

not sure if he is still actively competing or has

retired because his last posted match took place

in 2015.

