DeafDigest Gold – January 8, 2017

We want to wish you all a happy Holidays!!
Remember ..if you drink…be careful
Top stories about the deaf:
Banks in India do not have devices that help
the deaf with their banking matters. This is the
accusation lodged by Poonam Pardesi, a deaf
activist who was not able to get her funds
withdrawn during the latest national
banking crisis.
Australia is making services for the deaf and the
disabled a low priority with its national budget.
As a result, agencies serving the deaf and the
disabled are facing budget cuts.
According to a Missouri newspaper story,
Maryville, a small town, does not have a deaf
community – yet it did not stop children in
a kindergarten class from learning ASL. A
spokesperson aid that one can never know
when sign language might be useful at
any time in the future.
An avid reader of New York Times said that the newspaper does not caption its videos.
The Times management said they’re looking
into it and has sort of promised changes.
A scam has been going on in San Antonio,
Texas. A person has been going door to
door soliciting funds for Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children, saying the
school is broke and needs money.
The school said it is not broke and
has not authorized anyone to solicit
funds on its behalf.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE ANGRY HEARING BOSS
Deaf people hate this hearing boss. He is an
immigrant with zero understanding of American
culture and American customs and American
manners.
He cannot communicate with the deaf; he hates
to write notes. When he is angry, often over
“nothing” issues, his face gets red, his lips
are locked, and his fists are also locked.
Why was he hired if he cannot communicate
with the deaf?
Because he is a MIT graduate with a “long”
list of accomplishments, and without thinking
the agency hired him.
A day after he was hired, it was too late
to fire him!
http://deafdigeset.com/deaf-ha
This week’s ASL video in youtube
CODE IN ACCOUNTING NOT IMPORTANT FOR DEAF
A deaf person is an accountant for a government
agency.
He memorizes many accounting codes such as
EEO, EA, CCM, etc, etc.
He also knows the code – RE. One day his
boss came over to him to discuss the RE code,
only that the boss said it was RT.
RT? The deaf employee was puzzled. The boss
was talking too fast and did not have time to
sit down to write notes to explain what it was.
After a while, he realized RE is the same
thing as RT, but the boss continued to call it
RT.
He retired many years later, still not really
understanding what RT meant, but the boss never
scolded him for not understanding RT!
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
When I need interpreter services for events, typically the referral service will search for Deaf Interpreters.
For me this is OK but in many situations I find it is still a communication barrier.
I know many people who are hearing that want to interact with me.
Deaf Interpreters are not perfect for this situation.
Recently I made a request for interpreter service for a funeral.
I specifically requested hearing interpreters so that I could interact extensively with hearing people.
Unfortunately the referral service only could find Deaf Interpreters available. This is frustrating for me.
It seems that the hearing interpreters were already booked (or assume I will use Deaf Interpreters?) and so my choices are extremely limited.
Note: there is a hearing interpreter for platform but my social interaction options will be few!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable
Deaf Collegiate Athletes:
Grant Isenbarger
senior
hockey
Indiana University–Puuerd University Fort Wayne (IPFW)
IPFW does not field a varsity team but has a club team
his profile is at:
http://ipfwhockey.com/?page_id
web site is not updated with scores and stats; but tweets
have said the club has played 16 games during this fall
semester. It also listed top three scorers; Grant is not
on that list.
Deaf Elite Athletes:
Dan Kadlec
Canada
world championship arm wrestling participant
his profile is at:
http://www.hookit.com/members/
not sure if he is still actively competing or has
retired because his last posted match took place
in 2015.
