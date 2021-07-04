DeafDigest Gold – July 04, 2021

DeafDigest Gold – July 4, 2021

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

Old Fogey

Art Class

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/history-swindon-england/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-frustration-at-restaurant/

Top stories about the deaf:

There is talk, true not true, whatever that

deaf Bachelor contestant Abigail Heringer

may appear on the upcoming TV program –

‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Scary without repeating! This is what the

movie critics are saying about the

‘A Quiet Place’ sequel, which features

a deaf actress. This is great as no one

wants a repeat scene that we already

know about!

There was a complaint about a teacher of

the deaf, not really knowing sign language,

trying to sign for the word “bacteria” by

using the sign for spider!

Lipreading is not just reading lips. According

to a professional lipreader, it requires

reading of the mouth, teeth, jaw, head,

neck and so on. Art of lipreading? Possibly

so!

A new book for deaf children is coming out on

the market, titled “My Name is Maya.”

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HISTORIANS LOVE THIS DEAF PERSON

Martin Parry, who is deaf, lives in Swindon,

United Kingdom.

It is a city of 200,000 people about 80 miles

from London.

He has been saving old movies of the past days

of Swindon, from 1930 through 1960.

Hearing viewers are fascinated by watching the

different way of life (cars, clothes, stores,

street traffic, and famous landmarks that have

disappeared).

He spends a lot of time with this hobby.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF FRUSTRATION IN RESTAURANT

What is a big Deaf Frustration in a restaurant?

You agree to meet a deaf friend at a restaurant. You

arrive first before him, and you tell the waiter that

you are waiting for your friend.

The waiter does not understand you and gives you

a hard time. Even if you point to your watch and

tell him “5 minutes” the waiter still does not

understand you!

