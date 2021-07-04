DeafDigest Gold – July 04, 2021

DeafDigest Gold – July 4, 2021
Gold Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
Old Fogey
Art Class
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/history-swindon-england/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-frustration-at-restaurant/
Top stories about the deaf:
There is talk, true not true, whatever that
deaf Bachelor contestant Abigail Heringer
may appear on the upcoming TV program –
‘Bachelor In Paradise’
Scary without repeating! This is what the
movie critics are saying about the
‘A Quiet Place’ sequel, which features
a deaf actress. This is great as no one
wants a repeat scene that we already
know about!
There was a complaint about a teacher of
the deaf, not really knowing sign language,
trying to sign for the word “bacteria” by
using the sign for spider!
Lipreading is not just reading lips. According
to a professional lipreader, it requires
reading of the mouth, teeth, jaw, head,
neck and so on. Art of lipreading? Possibly
so!
A new book for deaf children is coming out on
the market, titled “My Name is Maya.”
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HISTORIANS LOVE THIS DEAF PERSON
Martin Parry, who is deaf, lives in Swindon,
United Kingdom.
It is a city of 200,000 people about 80 miles
from London.
He has been saving old movies of the past days
of Swindon, from 1930 through 1960.
Hearing viewers are fascinated by watching the
different way of life (cars, clothes, stores,
street traffic, and famous landmarks that have
disappeared).
He spends a lot of time with this hobby.
This week's ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/history-swindon-england/
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF FRUSTRATION IN RESTAURANT
What is a big Deaf Frustration in a restaurant?
You agree to meet a deaf friend at a restaurant. You
arrive first before him, and you tell the waiter that
you are waiting for your friend.
The waiter does not understand you and gives you
a hard time. Even if you point to your watch and
tell him “5 minutes” the waiter still does not
understand you!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-frustration-at-restaurant/
