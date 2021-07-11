DeafDigest Gold – July 11, 2021
Gold Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
Old Fogey
RIT History
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
A newspaper story was titled:
Sign-language gloves might not be as helpful as we think
The writer argued that the latest announcement of a
sign language glove is just another newly-invented
mouse trap. The first claim of a sign language glove
was made – way back in 1988!
A different newspaper story was titled:
As a deaf person, I wish for the end of the mandatory face coverings
No need to explain why deaf people want these masks taken off.
Williamsport, PA has been accused of not making their City
Hall compliant with ADA rules. What is fishy was that they
hired a ADA consultant who basically knew nothing about
these ADA rules!
Being called racist by a task force is the
United States National Archives and Records Administration.
Reason is that such words as deaf and dumb is being
found in these archival documents!
DC council passed a bill last year to establish
the Office of the Deaf, Deafblind, and Hard of Hearing.
Great! But what is not so great is the budget for
that group has not been established by the council.
Foot-dragging? Yes.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF COLLEGE OR HEARING COLLEGE
We have deaf students that attend Gallaudet,
RIT and CSUN. We also have deaf students that attend
hearing colleges everywhere.
At Gallaudet, classes are taught in ASL. At RIT and
CSUN, interpreters are available.
At hearing colleges, it is always a struggle. One
deaf graduate of a hearing college said it was always
a hassle.
Worth it to attend Gallaudet, RIT and CSUN or to
attend hearing college?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/hassle/
This week’s ASL video in youtube
FIVE MOVIE OSCAR WINNERS
Every year the best actors and actresses win
Oscars for their best acting roles in movies.
We all know about Marlee Matlin, our famous
deaf actress who won an Oscar while she was
a young woman.
She is the only disabled (deaf) actress
to win an Oscar for playing a disabled
(deaf) role in a movie.
The other four Oscar winners played
disabled roles in their movies. They were
not disabled but played disabled roles.
Discrimination against disabled and
deaf actors and actresses in Hollywood?
Of course!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/oscar/
