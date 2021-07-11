DeafDigest Gold – July 11, 2021

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

Old Fogey

RIT History

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/hassle/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/oscar/

Top stories about the deaf:

A newspaper story was titled:

Sign-language gloves might not be as helpful as we think

The writer argued that the latest announcement of a

sign language glove is just another newly-invented

mouse trap. The first claim of a sign language glove

was made – way back in 1988!

………..

A different newspaper story was titled:

As a deaf person, I wish for the end of the mandatory face coverings

No need to explain why deaf people want these masks taken off.

……….

Williamsport, PA has been accused of not making their City

Hall compliant with ADA rules. What is fishy was that they

hired a ADA consultant who basically knew nothing about

these ADA rules!

…………….

Being called racist by a task force is the

United States National Archives and Records Administration.

Reason is that such words as deaf and dumb is being

found in these archival documents!

………………

DC council passed a bill last year to establish

the Office of the Deaf, Deafblind, and Hard of Hearing.

Great! But what is not so great is the budget for

that group has not been established by the council.

Foot-dragging? Yes.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF COLLEGE OR HEARING COLLEGE

We have deaf students that attend Gallaudet,

RIT and CSUN. We also have deaf students that attend

hearing colleges everywhere.

At Gallaudet, classes are taught in ASL. At RIT and

CSUN, interpreters are available.

At hearing colleges, it is always a struggle. One

deaf graduate of a hearing college said it was always

a hassle.

Worth it to attend Gallaudet, RIT and CSUN or to

attend hearing college?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FIVE MOVIE OSCAR WINNERS

Every year the best actors and actresses win

Oscars for their best acting roles in movies.

We all know about Marlee Matlin, our famous

deaf actress who won an Oscar while she was

a young woman.

She is the only disabled (deaf) actress

to win an Oscar for playing a disabled

(deaf) role in a movie.

The other four Oscar winners played

disabled roles in their movies. They were

not disabled but played disabled roles.

Discrimination against disabled and

deaf actors and actresses in Hollywood?

Of course!

