DeafDigest Gold – July 12, 2020

Old Fogey
Jail Captioning Blooper
Top stories about the deaf:
Two restaurants in Mumbai, India that hired over
50 deaf people, have closed up. The owners said
they have no money to continue operations.
……….
The deaf of Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia are publicly
protesting that the society rejects them because
of their deafness.
……….
An advice column in a newspaper said there is
no such a thing as one-size-fits-it-all hearing
aids. In other words, not one hearing is the
best for anyone.
……..
A history section in Indianapolis newspaper
said that during the ‘The Great Influenza’
pandemic in 1918, soldiers were stationed
at Indiana School for the Deaf. They were
in the city to restore public order.
……….
The Seattle Deaf Film Festival is featuring
27 different deaf films. Not sure if this is
a record among these previous Deaf Film Festivals.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SOME HEARING PEOPLE ARE AFRAID OF THE DEAF
In some offices, there are some hearing people
that are afraid to communicate with the deaf.
They do not want to write notes. Instead they try to
communicate with crazy behavior.
Examples are:
– waving the workpaper left to right back and forth
– pointing at the workpaper without explaining why
– showing the workpaper about 5 feet away from the deaf person
making it hard to read
Is it funny or is it sad?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
CI OPERATION CANCELLED TWICE
A deaf man was scheduled for a CI.
He showed up at the hospital. The
surgeon arrived but after waiting for
a long time, the deaf man was told
operation was cancelled and to go home.
Why? Because the CI surgeon did not
have his surgical equipment. It happened
not once but twice!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
As many of you know, in the time of COVID 19, meetings are frequently
scheduled via Zoom Video Conference.
I happened to be the chairperson for an advisory council.
Three interpreters are typically hired to work with me during the
meeting.
The State banned in person meetings until further notice.
As a DeafBlind person who uses tactile ASL, using Zoom video conference is
inaccessible.
The 3 interpreters who were scheduled to work with me had to drop out for
safety reasons.
My last resort is to use one of the VRS providers using my software and to
call in.
The software is called myMMXdb, where I can use ASL on the VRS system and
the interpreter will type back in text.
I can set my needs such as font size and background colors.
So soon I’ll be doing this, when all others are using Zoom Video
Conference.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
