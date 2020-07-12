DeafDigest Gold – July 12, 2020

Jail Captioning Blooper

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

Two restaurants in Mumbai, India that hired over

50 deaf people, have closed up. The owners said

they have no money to continue operations.

……….

The deaf of Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia are publicly

protesting that the society rejects them because

of their deafness.

……….

An advice column in a newspaper said there is

no such a thing as one-size-fits-it-all hearing

aids. In other words, not one hearing is the

best for anyone.

……..

A history section in Indianapolis newspaper

said that during the ‘The Great Influenza’

pandemic in 1918, soldiers were stationed

at Indiana School for the Deaf. They were

in the city to restore public order.

……….

The Seattle Deaf Film Festival is featuring

27 different deaf films. Not sure if this is

a record among these previous Deaf Film Festivals.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SOME HEARING PEOPLE ARE AFRAID OF THE DEAF

In some offices, there are some hearing people

that are afraid to communicate with the deaf.

They do not want to write notes. Instead they try to

communicate with crazy behavior.

Examples are:

– waving the workpaper left to right back and forth

– pointing at the workpaper without explaining why

– showing the workpaper about 5 feet away from the deaf person

making it hard to read

Is it funny or is it sad?

This week's ASL video in youtube:

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CI OPERATION CANCELLED TWICE

A deaf man was scheduled for a CI.

He showed up at the hospital. The

surgeon arrived but after waiting for

a long time, the deaf man was told

operation was cancelled and to go home.

Why? Because the CI surgeon did not

have his surgical equipment. It happened

not once but twice!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Rene Pellerin's Corner:

As many of you know, in the time of COVID 19, meetings are frequently

scheduled via Zoom Video Conference.

I happened to be the chairperson for an advisory council.

Three interpreters are typically hired to work with me during the

meeting.

The State banned in person meetings until further notice.

As a DeafBlind person who uses tactile ASL, using Zoom video conference is

inaccessible.

The 3 interpreters who were scheduled to work with me had to drop out for

safety reasons.

My last resort is to use one of the VRS providers using my software and to

call in.

The software is called myMMXdb, where I can use ASL on the VRS system and

the interpreter will type back in text.

I can set my needs such as font size and background colors.

So soon I’ll be doing this, when all others are using Zoom Video

Conference.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

