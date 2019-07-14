DeafDigest Gold – July 14, 2019

Old Fogey

Deaf inventor

This week's ASL video in youtube

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

Top stories about the deaf:

Bethany Baker has become the first nursing student at the

University of North Florida nursing program.

Cumbria Deaf Association, a British social service agency,

is being threatened with closing after 150 years of

operation. Lack of funds is the reason.

DeafConnect of the Mid-South, an agency serving the deaf in

Tennessee, lost its contract with the state of Tennessee.

An audit disclosed embezzlement issues, faked checks and

doctored financial documents.

Demand for open captions in movies has paid off in

Auckland (Australia) as all Movies in Parks will

be captioned. The city council has approved the

funding.

A big protest is going on in Ontario over cuts to

Legal Aid Ontario. Deaf people in need of free legal

aid would be deprived of such services if cuts were

finalized.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WON’T TELL DEAF DAUGHTER SHE HAS A DEAF COUSIN

Many years ago DeafDigest editor, as a young

man, was at a deaf party. He was chatting with

a young deaf woman, and asked her about her

deaf cousin.

The deaf woman was shocked, not aware she had

a deaf cousin.

She was angry about it and confronted her mother,

asking her why no one told her about a deaf cousin.

The mother was vague and would not explain.

Why? Good question!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

EARING PEOPLE HATE TO SIT NEXT TO DEAF PEOPLE AT DINNER

Many hearing people hate to six next to deaf people

at dining table. Why?

Because deaf people make noise while chewing on their

food.

Why deaf people know nothing about it? Because hearing

people are polite and don’t want to insult the deaf!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I posted an request for volunteer to be an SSP for me while I was in

Atlantic City, NJ.

I was pleased to find one who was willing to help out during my stay.

I was surprised to find out she lives 2 hours away to where I was staying!

We had an enjoyable afternoon exploring the boardwalk and casinos!

I got a chance to play a few slot machines, won some and lost some!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

