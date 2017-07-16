DeafDigest Gold – July 16, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

In Florida, “deaf child” street signs are not available

according to county and state agencies, and that it

was up to private donors to erect such signs!

A deaf man in Nigeria was employed as a security

guard. Discrimination against the deaf is pretty

much bad in Africa, but it did not prevent this

deaf man from getting that job. Good news sometimes

become bad news – he was arrested on charges of

drug trafficking and sentenced to five years

in prison.

The Disability Rights Florida reached settlement

with the Florida Department of Corrections

regarding ADA violations with deaf prisoners

over the years.

A big story on the BBC TV program in Wales was the long-time efforts of Jack Griffiths

who wanted employment in the construction field

but no one wanted to hire him because of his

deafness. After a long time, one construction

company decided to hire him – and everyone is

happy.

A review of Palace Hotel Zagreb in Croatia said

that the hotel is practically the best in all

categories – except for one thing – no

accommodations for the deaf!

DEAF WOMAN DESCRIBING HER DOG

A deaf woman walks her dog every day

and she is tired of hearing people coming

to her, asking questions about the pet.

She posted a message on her iPhone –

explaining the breed name, the age and

the name of the dog.

When a hearing person comes to her

asking about the dog, she will show

iPhone message. It works all the time!

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d og-describe-phone-message/

BARTENDER PROBLEM WITH CAPTIONS

A deaf person entered the bar, ordered

his drink and asked the bartender to

turn on the captions.

The bartender struggled with the

remote and failed to turn on the captions.

The deaf person offered to turn on

the captions with the remote.

The bartender gave the deaf person

the remote. The deaf person looked at

the remote and found the “cc” button.

He was ready to push the button.

Suddenly the bartender grabbed

the remote before captions could be

turned on.

Why?

http://deafdigest.com/videos/b artender-grabbing-remote/

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Important advocacy is in the works here in Vermont!

I have been meeting with a few people to discuss needs for DeafBlind

consumers.

Summer is here but work needs to be done! SSP services are on the top of

the list.

In order to get funding from the State, we need to advocate with specific

departments.

The budget proposals need to be submitted to the Governor’s office by late

August.

If the State department or Governor’s office doesn’t put funding for SSPs in

the budget,

then I need to switch gears!

I need to prepare for the legislature to return in January-another option

for getting funding for SSP services.

Important tasks need to be done to get this done!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable .com

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

summer league baseball player

Danton Hyman, Legally Deaf, Overcomes Odds to Become Two-Time All-Star

After being born legally deaf, Woodstock River Bandits outfielder Danton

Hyman started wearing hearing aids at the age of two, but that’s never

affected his passion for baseball.

full story at:

http://pointstreaksites.com/vi ew/valleyleaguebaseball/news- 652/news_489608

Deaf Elite Athletes:

Virender Singh is an elite wrestler in India

among hearing wrestlers. Unfortunately he

has been discriminated by the national

wrestling federation, urging him to wrestle

only with the deaf!

