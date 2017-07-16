DeafDigest Gold – July 16, 2017
Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Old Fogey
Deaf Tags
http://deafdigest.com/comics/f
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/k
http://deafdigest.com/videos/i
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
http://deafdigest.com/videos/b
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— funeral home operator http://deafdigest.com/collecti
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
— jobs for strong and young deaf people
http://www.silentlabors.com/od
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
http://deafdigest.com/upcoming
constantly updated
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/carola-i
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Top stories about the deaf:
In Florida, “deaf child” street signs are not available
according to county and state agencies, and that it
was up to private donors to erect such signs!
A deaf man in Nigeria was employed as a security
guard. Discrimination against the deaf is pretty
much bad in Africa, but it did not prevent this
deaf man from getting that job. Good news sometimes
become bad news – he was arrested on charges of
drug trafficking and sentenced to five years
in prison.
The Disability Rights Florida reached settlement
with the Florida Department of Corrections
regarding ADA violations with deaf prisoners
over the years.
A big story on the BBC TV program in Wales was the long-time efforts of Jack Griffiths
who wanted employment in the construction field
but no one wanted to hire him because of his
deafness. After a long time, one construction
company decided to hire him – and everyone is
happy.
A review of Palace Hotel Zagreb in Croatia said
that the hotel is practically the best in all
categories – except for one thing – no
accommodations for the deaf!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/capt
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening
devices we offer, email:
mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF WOMAN DESCRIBING HER DOG
A deaf woman walks her dog every day
and she is tired of hearing people coming
to her, asking questions about the pet.
She posted a message on her iPhone –
explaining the breed name, the age and
the name of the dog.
When a hearing person comes to her
asking about the dog, she will show
iPhone message. It works all the time!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-t
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/conta
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BARTENDER PROBLEM WITH CAPTIONS
A deaf person entered the bar, ordered
his drink and asked the bartender to
turn on the captions.
The bartender struggled with the
remote and failed to turn on the captions.
The deaf person offered to turn on
the captions with the remote.
The bartender gave the deaf person
the remote. The deaf person looked at
the remote and found the “cc” button.
He was ready to push the button.
Suddenly the bartender grabbed
the remote before captions could be
turned on.
Why?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/b
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Important advocacy is in the works here in Vermont!
I have been meeting with a few people to discuss needs for DeafBlind
consumers.
Summer is here but work needs to be done! SSP services are on the top of
the list.
In order to get funding from the State, we need to advocate with specific
departments.
The budget proposals need to be submitted to the Governor’s office by late
August.
If the State department or Governor’s office doesn’t put funding for SSPs in
the budget,
then I need to switch gears!
I need to prepare for the legislature to return in January-another option
for getting funding for SSP services.
Important tasks need to be done to get this done!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please
email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this
section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Deaf Collegiate Athletes:
summer league baseball player
Danton Hyman, Legally Deaf, Overcomes Odds to Become Two-Time All-Star
After being born legally deaf, Woodstock River Bandits outfielder Danton
Hyman started wearing hearing aids at the age of two, but that’s never
affected his passion for baseball.
full story at:
http://pointstreaksites.com/vi
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Deaf Elite Athletes:
Virender Singh is an elite wrestler in India
among hearing wrestlers. Unfortunately he
has been discriminated by the national
wrestling federation, urging him to wrestle
only with the deaf!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
DeafSports Library:
Deaf Sports Collections update
— national deaf basketball tournament near-boycott
http://deafdigestsports.com/de
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
DeafSports picture of the day
http://deafdigest.com/best-wre
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
DeafDigest Sports:
you can subscribe; no cost
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section