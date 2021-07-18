DeafDigest Gold – July 18, 2021
Top stories about the deaf:
According to a chemistry professor, who is deaf, there
are often no ASL signs for chemical words. As a result,
instead of creating a new sign and possibly leading
to confusion among the deaf in the chemistry field,
these words are spelled out. Yes, it is time consuming.
………..
Texas Deaf Chamber of Commerce has been established
and it is said be the first one that is statewide.
The mission of hearing local Chambers of Commerce is
to advocate and promote the needs of local
businesses. Will this statewide Deaf Chamber
of Commerce promote the needs of one-man deaf
business operations such as yard work,
home improvements, home painting, body work,
auto repairs, etc? DeafDigest is curious about
that mission as Texas is quite that big a state.
……….
According to The Catholic Leader, there are nearly
25 priests that are deaf.
…………….
The FCC will soon make a decision on compensation for
Video Relay Service (VRS) providers. There is fear
that reduced compensation will force relay providers
to either scale down their operations or to completely
shut down.
………………
A newspaper story said that Marlee Matlin is
fighting for Deaf Stories in Hollywood movies.
She is correct – Deaf Stories (and Deaf Tales)
not filmed by deaf directors, deaf producers
and deaf actors may get lost forever!
WORTH IT TO WIN MILLION-DOLLAR LOTTERY
WORTH IT TO WIN MILLION-DOLLAR LOTTERY
Is it worth it for a deaf person to
win a million-dollar lottery?
A deaf person won the lottery, not
once but twice.
He had to quit his job because
hearing employees were jealous and
gave him hard time.
He also lost many friends in the
Deaf Community – same reason jealousy
among deaf ex-friends.
Worth it?
Good question.
This week's ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-winner-lottery/
DEAF PRISONERS IN ENGLAND
DEAF PRISONERS IN ENGLAND
Sad to say, we have many deaf prisoners in USA.
There are also many deaf prisoners in England.
Which nation gives better attention to deaf
prisoners – USA or England?
Hard to say, but in England there is a
“Deaf Prison Project”. It is an organization
that tries to help the deaf prisoners in England.
In USA, some states try to help deaf prisoners;
other states ignore deaf prisoners.
Deaf prisoners need interpreters, captions,
better opportunities to win parole, etc.
Are services in England better than in USA?
This week's ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/britishdeafprisoners/
