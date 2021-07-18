DeafDigest Gold – July 18, 2021

Old Fogey

Late Guy

http://deafdigest.com/comics/the-old-fogeys-late-guy/

Top stories about the deaf:

According to a chemistry professor, who is deaf, there

are often no ASL signs for chemical words. As a result,

instead of creating a new sign and possibly leading

to confusion among the deaf in the chemistry field,

these words are spelled out. Yes, it is time consuming.

………..

Texas Deaf Chamber of Commerce has been established

and it is said be the first one that is statewide.

The mission of hearing local Chambers of Commerce is

to advocate and promote the needs of local

businesses. Will this statewide Deaf Chamber

of Commerce promote the needs of one-man deaf

business operations such as yard work,

home improvements, home painting, body work,

auto repairs, etc? DeafDigest is curious about

that mission as Texas is quite that big a state.

……….

According to The Catholic Leader, there are nearly

25 priests that are deaf.

…………….

The FCC will soon make a decision on compensation for

Video Relay Service (VRS) providers. There is fear

that reduced compensation will force relay providers

to either scale down their operations or to completely

shut down.

………………

A newspaper story said that Marlee Matlin is

fighting for Deaf Stories in Hollywood movies.

She is correct – Deaf Stories (and Deaf Tales)

not filmed by deaf directors, deaf producers

and deaf actors may get lost forever!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WORTH IT TO WIN MILLION-DOLLAR LOTTERY

Is it worth it for a deaf person to

win a million-dollar lottery?

A deaf person won the lottery, not

once but twice.

He had to quit his job because

hearing employees were jealous and

gave him hard time.

He also lost many friends in the

Deaf Community – same reason jealousy

among deaf ex-friends.

Worth it?

Good question.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF PRISONERS IN ENGLAND

Sad to say, we have many deaf prisoners in USA.

There are also many deaf prisoners in England.

Which nation gives better attention to deaf

prisoners – USA or England?

Hard to say, but in England there is a

“Deaf Prison Project”. It is an organization

that tries to help the deaf prisoners in England.

In USA, some states try to help deaf prisoners;

other states ignore deaf prisoners.

Deaf prisoners need interpreters, captions,

better opportunities to win parole, etc.

Are services in England better than in USA?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/britishdeafprisoners/

