DeafDigest Gold – July 19, 2020

Old Fogey
Speechless
Top stories about the deaf:
Roberto Wirth, who is deaf, owns Hotel Hassler
in Rome. This hotel is considered to be one
of the world’s best. Has the Pandemic affected
his hotel business? Yes, but he is adapting.
In the past, the hotel restaurant – Imàgo
has been located in the lobby area. He has
moved the restaurant to the outdoor space
on the 7th floor. This restaurant, by the
way, has been given Michelin honors.
In India, severely and profoundly deaf people,
despite their legal qualifications, cannot
be appointed as civil judges. This was the
issue raised in a legal publication.
A trick legal question surfaced in a court case
involving a deaf defendant in an assault case
he was involved with few other hearing defendants.
The attorney, defending the deaf man, said that
because of his deafness, it was impossible
for him to work together with his hearing
friends. The judge turned down the attorney’s
argument.
In a newspaper interview, a hard of hearing
man, who functions as a hearing person,
revealed his tricks – must know where to
sit in the room, must make sure people
sit on the side of my better ear (not my
worst ear) and always facing the person
to read lips while hearing the voice
with his better ear.
A deaf boy lost his cochlear implant, dropping
it in the lake by accident. The lost device
was found thanks to expertise by a professional
ring finder who was summoned to duty in
Wisconsin.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TO ACCEPT HEARING PEOPLE OR TO AVOID THEM
Many deaf people hate it when hearing people
come to them, trying to get into a conversation.
This is why many deaf people walk away when
hearing people come to them. Too much hassle in
trying to lipread or to write notes or to use
gestures.
But – we may never know? You walk away from
a hearing person that could have been a great
contact for you – such as a better job offer!
Or maybe it is a scout for a movie, looking
for a perfect character for a new movie!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A SPEECH WITHOUT A PRINTED COPY
In 1966, there was a surprise visitor that came to
the Gallaudet University graduation ceremony.
The surprise visitor was president Lyndon B.
Johnson. No one knew about the visit – not even
the Gallaudet president or the White House.
Johnson arrived at the graduation and immediately
went on the stage to give a speech. After the speech
he left Gallaudet.
Where is the printed copy of his speech? The
Johnson Library archives does not have it. The
Gallaudet archives does not have it.
A big mystery!
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I walked down to the reservoir (our state park) with my adopted
daughter for the afternoon.
Things had changed, the bath house was closed and they had set up
porta potties in the parking lot.
My daughter guided me to the door and I opened it.
I didn’t know it was a handicapped potty room!
It was so dark and I felt like I was in a prison cell feeling
my way around.
I finally found the toilet and relieved myself.
After I finished I had to feel my way around to find
hand sanitizer.
Remember I was in the handicapped potty, and it was
at a standing height
Lets see my experience with my guide next time!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
