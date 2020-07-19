DeafDigest Gold – July 19, 2020

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Speechless

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Roberto Wirth, who is deaf, owns Hotel Hassler

in Rome. This hotel is considered to be one

of the world’s best. Has the Pandemic affected

his hotel business? Yes, but he is adapting.

In the past, the hotel restaurant – Imàgo

has been located in the lobby area. He has

moved the restaurant to the outdoor space

on the 7th floor. This restaurant, by the

way, has been given Michelin honors.

……….

In India, severely and profoundly deaf people,

despite their legal qualifications, cannot

be appointed as civil judges. This was the

issue raised in a legal publication.

……….

A trick legal question surfaced in a court case

involving a deaf defendant in an assault case

he was involved with few other hearing defendants.

The attorney, defending the deaf man, said that

because of his deafness, it was impossible

for him to work together with his hearing

friends. The judge turned down the attorney’s

argument.

……..

In a newspaper interview, a hard of hearing

man, who functions as a hearing person,

revealed his tricks – must know where to

sit in the room, must make sure people

sit on the side of my better ear (not my

worst ear) and always facing the person

to read lips while hearing the voice

with his better ear.

……….

A deaf boy lost his cochlear implant, dropping

it in the lake by accident. The lost device

was found thanks to expertise by a professional

ring finder who was summoned to duty in

Wisconsin.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TO ACCEPT HEARING PEOPLE OR TO AVOID THEM

Many deaf people hate it when hearing people

come to them, trying to get into a conversation.

This is why many deaf people walk away when

hearing people come to them. Too much hassle in

trying to lipread or to write notes or to use

gestures.

But – we may never know? You walk away from

a hearing person that could have been a great

contact for you – such as a better job offer!

Or maybe it is a scout for a movie, looking

for a perfect character for a new movie!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A SPEECH WITHOUT A PRINTED COPY

In 1966, there was a surprise visitor that came to

the Gallaudet University graduation ceremony.

The surprise visitor was president Lyndon B.

Johnson. No one knew about the visit – not even

the Gallaudet president or the White House.

Johnson arrived at the graduation and immediately

went on the stage to give a speech. After the speech

he left Gallaudet.

Where is the printed copy of his speech? The

Johnson Library archives does not have it. The

Gallaudet archives does not have it.

A big mystery!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I walked down to the reservoir (our state park) with my adopted

daughter for the afternoon.

Things had changed, the bath house was closed and they had set up

porta potties in the parking lot.

My daughter guided me to the door and I opened it.

I didn’t know it was a handicapped potty room!

It was so dark and I felt like I was in a prison cell feeling

my way around.

I finally found the toilet and relieved myself.

After I finished I had to feel my way around to find

hand sanitizer.

Remember I was in the handicapped potty, and it was

at a standing height

Lets see my experience with my guide next time!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-