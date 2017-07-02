DeafDigest Gold – July 2, 2017
Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Too Much Computer Time
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— obnoxious hearing employee
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Deaf Culture Books and Media from Harris Communications
Harris Communications Offers Hundreds of Deaf Culture Books and DVDs for
All Ages, Including Fiction and Non-Fiction, ASL Feature Length Films and
School Curriculums
A digital copy of the brochure is available at http://bit.ly/2q8sXjl or
e-mail info@harriscomm.com (mailto:info@harriscomm.com) to request a free
copy.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Times have changed in Europe. Years ago, big European
corporations made donations to deaf and disabled social
service agencies. Donations have become less because
of the investor demands to protect the bottom line.
An agency serving the deaf in St Louis have training
police departments on how to deal with the deaf
during traffic stops. Results have been encouraging.
It was disclosed that the reason for the Pepsi Center
(Denver) refusal to caption their game scoreboard
is because they think there are other options for
deaf fans (interpreters and audio devices). The
management does not realize not every deaf fan
knows ASL!
A Brazilian educator said that while Portuguese
is the primary language, many deaf people do
not understand it.
in Rigo District of Papua New Guinea,
there was a complaint that a deaf man wanted
to register to vote but was not allowed to do so.
He was not allowed even though he met all of the
qualifications for registration! He tried to
register several times and election officials
pushed him away.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening
devices we offer, email:
mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
INTERPRETING OR NOTETAKING
Which is better for the deaf person in a
hearing classroom? Interpreter or CART or
notetaking?
Well. A professor who talks too much in
one hour could equal 50-60 pages of paper.
A notetaker could only equal five or six
pages of paper in one hour.
But, a student may forget what the
professor said. A student, reading these
notes can remember what the professor said.
You decide which is better!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Deaf Culture Books and Media from Harris Communications
MEDIA CONTACTS:
nlauseng@harriscomm.com – 952-974-4749
mmcue@harriscomm.com – 952-974-4741
This Summerâ€™s Top Picks for Deaf Culture Books and Movies Highlighted in
New Harris Communications Brochure
Harris Communications Offers Hundreds of Deaf Culture Books and DVDs for
All Ages, Including Fiction and Non-Fiction, ASL Feature Length Films and
School Curriculums
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota â€“ There is no better time summertime to
relax with a good book or movie. To add to your summer fun,
Harris Communications is pleased to introduce its new â€œHot Reads &
Sizzling DVDsâ€� brochure featuring the latest Deaf culture and ASL titles
Harris Communications offers hundreds of Deaf culture books
(http://www.harriscomm.com/books-media) and DVDs for all ages and
interests, including fiction and non-fiction, feature films and school
curriculums. Whether you are looking for a coloring book to help your
child learn sign language, a coming of age novel for your teenager, or a
page-turning beach read, you will find hours of entertainment and
enlightment with a book or video from Harris Communications. Teachers and
homeschoolers will find dozens of resources available for sign language
instruction (http://www.harriscomm.com/books-media) and to educate
students about Deaf culture.
A digital copy of the brochure is available at http://bit.ly/2q8sXjl or
e-mail info@harriscomm.com (mailto:info@harriscomm.com) to request a free
copy.
Celebrating 35 years of helping the Deaf and hard of hearing live life to
its fullest, Harris Communications offers thousands of products, including
alerting systems, vibrating and flashing alarm clocks, books and media,
ADA compliance equipment and much more. Learn more at www.harriscomm.com
(http://www.harriscomm.com/) , or call 952-388-2152 (video phone) to
speak with an ASL friendly customer service representative.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
VERY DEAF PERSON IN DEAF WORLD OR IN HEARING WORLD
There are many “very deaf” people that function
in Deaf World. There are also many “very deaf”
people that function in the hearing world.
Why? Many reasons such as marrying a hearing
spouse, living in a small town, rejecting Deaf
Culture, parental choice in placing deaf with
hearing people, etc, etc.
There is also another possible reason. Some
oral schools for the deaf would transfer some
very deaf, but very functioning, deaf child
to hearing schools. They feel these deaf children
are better off in the hearing world.
Were these oral schools right? Hard to tell.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Let’s prepare for the July 4th celebration!
Many of us who are DeafBlind will find it difficult to
enjoy fireworks.
This does not have to be, if we get information via
touch signals!
Use Haptics or Pro-Tactile on our back to describe
the fireworks.
Just try to follow the fireworks and the location in
the sky to help guide us to where the flares are!
This will help us enjoy our independence Day!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please
email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this
section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Deaf Collegiate Athletes:
Deaf pitcher Cason Sherrod was drafted by Kansas
City but decided to return to Texas A&M for his
final season of play, turning down the pro
contract.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Deaf Elite Athletes:
rookie’s comment about Derrick Coleman (Atlanta Falcons)
part of newspaper story
Despite their competition, free agent QB Tyler Renew said Coleman, who is
deaf, has been one of the most helpful of his new teammates.
“He’s really an inspirational player,” Renew said of Coleman. “He’s deaf
and plays with hearing aids, so to play alongside someone with that
disability who doesn’t use it as an excuse, it’s awesome. He’s one
of the hardest workers on the team, and he and (running back) Devonta
Freeman have been the most helpful to me.
“Derrick has a lot more experience than me. He’s got some savvy and some
tips he gives me. It’s phenomenal and not something you think would
happen. You’d think a guy competing with you might look the other way,
but he’s not like that at all. He’s always there to help me and offer
his hand.”
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafSports Library:
Deaf Sports Collections update
— Gallaudet’s boxing champion
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafSports picture of the day
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
you can subscribe; no cost
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section