DeafDigest Gold – July 2, 2017

Old Fogey

Too Much Computer Time

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)

— obnoxious hearing employee

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

Top stories about the deaf:

Times have changed in Europe. Years ago, big European

corporations made donations to deaf and disabled social

service agencies. Donations have become less because

of the investor demands to protect the bottom line.

An agency serving the deaf in St Louis have training

police departments on how to deal with the deaf

during traffic stops. Results have been encouraging.

It was disclosed that the reason for the Pepsi Center

(Denver) refusal to caption their game scoreboard

is because they think there are other options for

deaf fans (interpreters and audio devices). The

management does not realize not every deaf fan

knows ASL!

A Brazilian educator said that while Portuguese

is the primary language, many deaf people do

not understand it.

in Rigo District of Papua New Guinea,

there was a complaint that a deaf man wanted

to register to vote but was not allowed to do so.

He was not allowed even though he met all of the

qualifications for registration! He tried to

register several times and election officials

pushed him away.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

INTERPRETING OR NOTETAKING

Which is better for the deaf person in a

hearing classroom? Interpreter or CART or

notetaking?

Well. A professor who talks too much in

one hour could equal 50-60 pages of paper.

A notetaker could only equal five or six

pages of paper in one hour.

But, a student may forget what the

professor said. A student, reading these

notes can remember what the professor said.

You decide which is better!

This week's ASL video in youtube

This week’s ASL video in youtube

VERY DEAF PERSON IN DEAF WORLD OR IN HEARING WORLD

There are many “very deaf” people that function

in Deaf World. There are also many “very deaf”

people that function in the hearing world.

Why? Many reasons such as marrying a hearing

spouse, living in a small town, rejecting Deaf

Culture, parental choice in placing deaf with

hearing people, etc, etc.

There is also another possible reason. Some

oral schools for the deaf would transfer some

very deaf, but very functioning, deaf child

to hearing schools. They feel these deaf children

are better off in the hearing world.

Were these oral schools right? Hard to tell.

This week's ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin's Corner:

Let’s prepare for the July 4th celebration!

Many of us who are DeafBlind will find it difficult to

enjoy fireworks.

This does not have to be, if we get information via

touch signals!

Use Haptics or Pro-Tactile on our back to describe

the fireworks.

Just try to follow the fireworks and the location in

the sky to help guide us to where the flares are!

This will help us enjoy our independence Day!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

Deaf pitcher Cason Sherrod was drafted by Kansas

City but decided to return to Texas A&M for his

final season of play, turning down the pro

contract.

Deaf Elite Athletes:

rookie’s comment about Derrick Coleman (Atlanta Falcons)

part of newspaper story

Despite their competition, free agent QB Tyler Renew said Coleman, who is

deaf, has been one of the most helpful of his new teammates.

“He’s really an inspirational player,” Renew said of Coleman. “He’s deaf

and plays with hearing aids, so to play alongside someone with that

disability who doesn’t use it as an excuse, it’s awesome. He’s one

of the hardest workers on the team, and he and (running back) Devonta

Freeman have been the most helpful to me.

“Derrick has a lot more experience than me. He’s got some savvy and some

tips he gives me. It’s phenomenal and not something you think would

happen. You’d think a guy competing with you might look the other way,

but he’s not like that at all. He’s always there to help me and offer

his hand.”

DeafSports Library:

Deaf Sports Collections update

— Gallaudet’s boxing champion

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafSports picture of the day

DeafDigest Sports:

you can subscribe; no cost

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

