DeafDigest Gold – July 21, 2019

WFD DAILY REPORTS

WORLD PREMIERE “DEAFGPS”

STARTING TUES, JULY 23

Watch daily media coverage of World Congress hosted by World

Federation of the Deaf (WFD) on H3 World TV starting next

Tues July 23!

WORLD PREMIERE of “DeafGPS” mini-doc series exploring issues

impacting global Deaf communities everywhere begins Tues, July 23.

On H3 World TV platforms – YouTube, Facebook and Website

– www.H3world.tv [www.H3world.tv]

Old Fogey

deaf film audition

Top stories about the deaf:

The Association of Lawyers with Disabilities in Nigeria

is demanding that deaf attorneys be provided with

interpreters when in the courtroom.

A group of Italians staged a rally in Rome to

demand government recognition of sign language.

Apple has added a new emojis that portrays

a deaf person.

A honorary sheriff in Ascension Parish (Louisiana)

is interpreter Ari Latino. He was being honored

for his interpreting work during Tropical Storm Barry.

Keep in mind all interpreters in all parts of USA

perform above the call of duty in emergencies.

The new president of Rotary Club of Springfield

(MA) is Bert Carter. He is the president and

CEO of the Willie Ross School for the Deaf.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF LOST IN FRANCE; HEARING LOST IN FRANCE

Learning the bus system, the metro subway system, the railroad

system in France can be a big challenge.

Which is better – to be deaf in France and to depend on eyes to

follow directions, or to be hearing in France and to depend on

ears to follow directions?

No difference. Hearing people get lost in France; same as with the

deaf!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A CASHIER THAT INSULTS THE DEAF

DeafDigest editor went to a store to buy something. He paid

for it at the cash register.

The cashier, afraid to communicate with the deaf, put the money

in the cash register and pressed the cash register.

DeafDigest editor saw the cash display screen and knew how

much money it cost. But the cashier went around the counter to

the front of the cash register to point his finger at the money

amount that was paid.

Very insulting! Makes DeafDigest editor look stupid.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Vacation with family

Trying to enjoy my vacation with family.

Plans tend to be last minute that create some hardship

Example going to a museum arranging interpreter services in advance.

My wife’s sister and brother in law both deaf, read captions and scripts.

My wife ended up interpreting for me. She paid for her own admission!

Meanwhile we are on the beach.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

