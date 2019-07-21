DeafDigest Gold – July 21, 2019
Top stories about the deaf:
The Association of Lawyers with Disabilities in Nigeria
is demanding that deaf attorneys be provided with
interpreters when in the courtroom.
A group of Italians staged a rally in Rome to
demand government recognition of sign language.
Apple has added a new emojis that portrays
a deaf person.
A honorary sheriff in Ascension Parish (Louisiana)
is interpreter Ari Latino. He was being honored
for his interpreting work during Tropical Storm Barry.
Keep in mind all interpreters in all parts of USA
perform above the call of duty in emergencies.
The new president of Rotary Club of Springfield
(MA) is Bert Carter. He is the president and
CEO of the Willie Ross School for the Deaf.
DEAF LOST IN FRANCE; HEARING LOST IN FRANCE
Learning the bus system, the metro subway system, the railroad
system in France can be a big challenge.
Which is better – to be deaf in France and to depend on eyes to
follow directions, or to be hearing in France and to depend on
ears to follow directions?
No difference. Hearing people get lost in France; same as with the
deaf!
A CASHIER THAT INSULTS THE DEAF
DeafDigest editor went to a store to buy something. He paid
for it at the cash register.
The cashier, afraid to communicate with the deaf, put the money
in the cash register and pressed the cash register.
DeafDigest editor saw the cash display screen and knew how
much money it cost. But the cashier went around the counter to
the front of the cash register to point his finger at the money
amount that was paid.
Very insulting! Makes DeafDigest editor look stupid.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Vacation with family
Trying to enjoy my vacation with family.
Plans tend to be last minute that create some hardship
Example going to a museum arranging interpreter services in advance.
My wife’s sister and brother in law both deaf, read captions and scripts.
My wife ended up interpreting for me. She paid for her own admission!
Meanwhile we are on the beach.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
