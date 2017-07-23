DeafDigest Gold – July 23, 2017
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
The Big Contradiction
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
Top stories about the deaf:
Because of lack of interpreters, the deaf of
New Zealand are left out of hearing election
events, such as meeting the candidates. As a
result, he deaf host their own election events.
Still – the result is the same – needing to pay
for interpreter to interpret for invited
candidates!
A group of MP’s in Australia have been talking
about introducing a bill to require captioning of
Parliament proceedings.
Ofcom (Great Britain’s “FCC”) has required a percentage
of programs to be captioned. This percentage will
increase by requiring captions on cable channels
which is not part of normal TV channel line ups.
In Pakistan, a dispute over the results of a
national deaf organization election required
a ruling from a judge. The judge then banned
future activities pending further investigation.
Going on right now is the Toronto Silent Voice
Sign Language Summer program. Mingling together
at the camp are deaf children and hearing
siblings of the deaf trying to learn sign
language to help communicate better.
HARD TO READ HEARING FACES
HARD TO READ HEARING FACES
Is it hard to read a hearing face? A hearing person
may be a snob, or very talkative or something.
A deaf person may often misread the hearing face
not knowing who he really is.
That hearing person may be really very shy and
other hearing people knows that, yet deaf person
did not realize it!
NO TO MORE COFFEE
NO TO MORE COFFEE
At a restaurant, a waiter offered to pour more coffee
for a deaf patron.
The deaf patron had too much coffee and shook his head
“no” but the hearing waitress still poured more coffee.
Does the hearing waitress not understand head shaking
for no?
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Travel time!
Looking back at my travel solo.
I once flew to the Dominican Republic to vacation
for a week.
I was to meet my daughter at the airport upon arrival.
Anyway, when I landed at the Dominican Republic airport,
I waited for an assistance.
The airline staff tried to communicate with me in finger
spelling!
She asked if I can communicate in Spanish! I said no.
The person who assisted me out of the airport knew
no English!
So she guided me through customs, and needed to fill
out a brief form.
Since we couldn’t communicate, she brought the blank form
to the customs officer.
She told the officer about me and gave him the blank
form. He let me go through.
Interesting when you travel to foreign places and not
able to communicate!
Hey, I returned home in one piece!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
