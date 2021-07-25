DeafDigest Gold – July 25, 2021

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

Old Fogey

Overblown Good Intentions

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

A story came up about the internet of the 1990’s not in USA

but in Europe. It was called the Telenet. The Europeans loved

it; the Americans hated it. The Telenet “had” everything whereas

Line 21 was just only captions. Eventually over the years fewer

people have used Telenet.

Colorado has become the first state to require web accessibility

on government web sites.

Canadian Hearing Services has been awarded Accreditation with

Commendation by Accreditation Canada for great services for

the deaf.

Bravo Caffè is a coffee cafe in Taipei, Taiwan, and it is

deaf-owned. Sign language is taught hearing patrons.

Rebecca (last name not known) delivers newspapers and said

she has no problems with face mask – because she delivers

in the early mornings when everyone is asleep!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF CHILD FROM A VERY SMALL TOWN

Many small towns have deaf children.

When a child is deaf, this becomes a problem

with the parents and with the education

people.

The choices are:

1. send the child to a residential school

2. hire a full time interpreter for him in hearing school

3. hire a full time teacher for him in hearing school

4. family to move to a big city where deaf schools

are located.

Always a difficult decision to make.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DIFFERENT JOB FOR A DEAF MAN

A deaf man in Canada has a different type of

job.

His job is to knock on doors of homes.

When hearing people open the doors, he gives

them papers to sign and to collect fees.

This is for people’s dog tag licenses!

He had a card with them that he shows to

hearing people to explain what it is.

In USA, most people pay for dog licenses

in vet’s offices, but it is different in

Canada.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

