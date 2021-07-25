DeafDigest Gold – July 25, 2021
Gold Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
Top stories about the deaf:
A story came up about the internet of the 1990’s not in USA
but in Europe. It was called the Telenet. The Europeans loved
it; the Americans hated it. The Telenet “had” everything whereas
Line 21 was just only captions. Eventually over the years fewer
people have used Telenet.
………..
Colorado has become the first state to require web accessibility
on government web sites.
……….
Canadian Hearing Services has been awarded Accreditation with
Commendation by Accreditation Canada for great services for
the deaf.
…………….
Bravo Caffè is a coffee cafe in Taipei, Taiwan, and it is
deaf-owned. Sign language is taught hearing patrons.
………………
Rebecca (last name not known) delivers newspapers and said
she has no problems with face mask – because she delivers
in the early mornings when everyone is asleep!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF CHILD FROM A VERY SMALL TOWN
Many small towns have deaf children.
When a child is deaf, this becomes a problem
with the parents and with the education
people.
The choices are:
1. send the child to a residential school
2. hire a full time interpreter for him in hearing school
3. hire a full time teacher for him in hearing school
4. family to move to a big city where deaf schools
are located.
Always a difficult decision to make.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DIFFERENT JOB FOR A DEAF MAN
A deaf man in Canada has a different type of
job.
His job is to knock on doors of homes.
When hearing people open the doors, he gives
them papers to sign and to collect fees.
This is for people’s dog tag licenses!
He had a card with them that he shows to
hearing people to explain what it is.
In USA, most people pay for dog licenses
in vet’s offices, but it is different in
Canada.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/different-job-for-deaf/
