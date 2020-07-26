DeafDigest Gold – July 26, 2020
Gold Edition
Old Fogey
TV adjustments
This week's ASL video in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
ADA encourages the disabled to become self-advocates.
This is what one ADA activist said.
The Mexican government has enacted its intellectual
property law to require on-line and printed
material to be deaf-friendly.
In an effort to show the public that the deaf can
do anything, Archana Timmaraju, who is deaf,
rode her motorbike from one end of India to the
other end of India. It was a trip that took her
48 days.
A group of German researchers are working on a CI
that uses sound waves instead of electrical waves!
Deaf people need jobs, no matter where in the
world. Kevin Coster, who is deaf, with years of
experience working on farms in New Zealand, had
no luck finding a job. He then held up a big
sign poster on the highway, asking for employment.
He said he has attracted several queries but no
concrete job offers yet. DeafDigest hopes that
by the time this edition goes out he has already
found a job.
CLASS IN A DARK ROOM
CLASS IN A DARK ROOM
A deaf student attends classes at a hearing
college, with interpreters.
In one class, the classroom is dark. You cannot
see the interpreter. The professor refuses to turn
on the lights so that you can see the interpreter?
Discrimination? Yes, but why not attend Gallaudet
or NTID or CSUN?
This week's ASL video in youtube:
UNDERSTANDING FRENCH SIGN LANGUAGE
UNDERSTANDING FRENCH SIGN LANGUAGE
DeafDigest editor is fluent with ASL. But can he understand
French Sign Language? No!
He was watching several deaf French people communicate in
FSL for a long time – and he did not understand what they were
talking about!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
For years, I have tended to knock over glasses filled with liquid, such
as milk.
I didn’t see it near me or forgot it was there!
That is what it is like to be DeafBlind or have a senior moment.
My daughter gave me a plastic glass with a suction at the bottom.
Interesting! It works great, I can hit the glass on the side and it will
not fall over!
You must pick the glass straight up to release the suction.
She gave me a “beer can cooler” which has a suction on the bottom too!
It doesn’t knock over and keeps my drinks cold!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
