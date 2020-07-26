DeafDigest Gold – July 26, 2020

Old Fogey

TV adjustments

Top stories about the deaf:

ADA encourages the disabled to become self-advocates.

This is what one ADA activist said.

……….

The Mexican government has enacted its intellectual

property law to require on-line and printed

material to be deaf-friendly.

……….

In an effort to show the public that the deaf can

do anything, Archana Timmaraju, who is deaf,

rode her motorbike from one end of India to the

other end of India. It was a trip that took her

48 days.

……..

A group of German researchers are working on a CI

that uses sound waves instead of electrical waves!

……….

Deaf people need jobs, no matter where in the

world. Kevin Coster, who is deaf, with years of

experience working on farms in New Zealand, had

no luck finding a job. He then held up a big

sign poster on the highway, asking for employment.

He said he has attracted several queries but no

concrete job offers yet. DeafDigest hopes that

by the time this edition goes out he has already

found a job.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CLASS IN A DARK ROOM

A deaf student attends classes at a hearing

college, with interpreters.

In one class, the classroom is dark. You cannot

see the interpreter. The professor refuses to turn

on the lights so that you can see the interpreter?

Discrimination? Yes, but why not attend Gallaudet

or NTID or CSUN?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

UNDERSTANDING FRENCH SIGN LANGUAGE

DeafDigest editor is fluent with ASL. But can he understand

French Sign Language? No!

He was watching several deaf French people communicate in

FSL for a long time – and he did not understand what they were

talking about!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

For years, I have tended to knock over glasses filled with liquid, such

as milk.

I didn’t see it near me or forgot it was there!

That is what it is like to be DeafBlind or have a senior moment.

My daughter gave me a plastic glass with a suction at the bottom.

Interesting! It works great, I can hit the glass on the side and it will

not fall over!

You must pick the glass straight up to release the suction.

She gave me a “beer can cooler” which has a suction on the bottom too!

It doesn’t knock over and keeps my drinks cold!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

