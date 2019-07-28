DeafDigest Gold – July 28, 2019

Rie Saito, a deaf Japanese woman, was hoping to

win a seat in the upper house legislative

body. She didn’t win.

Madam Sara Buchanan, a top government official

in Liberia, said that deaf people should have

never been denied educational opportunities.

Her comments hit the country newspapers.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services

has sent a group of prison officers for a

6-month course in sign language in order to

communicate with deaf prisoners.

Hearing people treat the deaf and the disabled

as being stupid. This is what one activist

wrote on a web posting.

A newspaper columnist joked about deaf senior

citizen golfers golfing together. And that

there were rules – a hearing aid must not

whistle in middle of a putting attempt

and a sign language expert must watch

them golf through to make sure there was

no scorecard cheating. And also that they

must bring pencil and pad to communicate

with hearing golfers on the course.

A FUSSY DEAF UNIVERSITY STUDENT IN PARIS

At the deaf school in Paris, the administrator told DeafDigest

editor a story.

They are proud of one of their graduates, who is attending a big

university in France. But that student is fussy.

He refuses French Sign Language interpreters. He also refuses CART

services.

What does he prefer? A notetaker that goes with him to every class

in the university!

Weird? Possibly.

HISTORIANS LOVE THIS DEAF PERSON

Martin Parry, who is deaf, lives in Swindon,

United Kingdom. It is a city of 200,000 people

about 80 miles from London.

He has been saving old movies of the past days of

Swindon, from 1930 through 1960.

Hearing viewers are fascinated by watching the

different way of life (cars, clothes, stores,

street traffic, and famous landmarks that have

disappeared).

He spends a lot of time with this hobby.

Rene Pellerin's Corner:

Bathroom at the mall

During our vacation at the beach, we had one rainy day.

We went to a mall and it was a huge one!

Going to the bathroom was somewhat difficult.

I had to find the right place to take a pee! Then, I had to search for a

sink to wash up.

Finding paper towels or a hand dryer was not an easy task!

After I exited the bathroom, I went to what I thought was the main hall to

wait for my wife.

A lady took my hand and guided me. It ended up that the men’s room door

way and women’s room door way were close to each other and directly in

line with each other.

Oops! I was standing inside the door of the lady’s bathroom!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

