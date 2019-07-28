DeafDigest Gold – July 28, 2019
Gold Edition
This week's ASL video in youtube
Top stories about the deaf:
Rie Saito, a deaf Japanese woman, was hoping to
win a seat in the upper house legislative
body. She didn’t win.
Madam Sara Buchanan, a top government official
in Liberia, said that deaf people should have
never been denied educational opportunities.
Her comments hit the country newspapers.
The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services
has sent a group of prison officers for a
6-month course in sign language in order to
communicate with deaf prisoners.
Hearing people treat the deaf and the disabled
as being stupid. This is what one activist
wrote on a web posting.
A newspaper columnist joked about deaf senior
citizen golfers golfing together. And that
there were rules – a hearing aid must not
whistle in middle of a putting attempt
and a sign language expert must watch
them golf through to make sure there was
no scorecard cheating. And also that they
must bring pencil and pad to communicate
with hearing golfers on the course.
A FUSSY DEAF UNIVERSITY STUDENT IN PARIS
A FUSSY DEAF UNIVERSITY STUDENT IN PARIS
At the deaf school in Paris, the administrator told DeafDigest
editor a story.
They are proud of one of their graduates, who is attending a big
university in France. But that student is fussy.
He refuses French Sign Language interpreters. He also refuses CART
services.
What does he prefer? A notetaker that goes with him to every class
in the university!
Weird? Possibly.
HISTORIANS LOVE THIS DEAF PERSON
Martin Parry, who is deaf, lives in Swindon,
United Kingdom. It is a city of 200,000 people
about 80 miles from London.
He has been saving old movies of the past days of
Swindon, from 1930 through 1960.
Hearing viewers are fascinated by watching the
different way of life (cars, clothes, stores,
street traffic, and famous landmarks that have
disappeared).
He spends a lot of time with this hobby.
Rene Pellerin's Corner:
Bathroom at the mall
During our vacation at the beach, we had one rainy day.
We went to a mall and it was a huge one!
Going to the bathroom was somewhat difficult.
I had to find the right place to take a pee! Then, I had to search for a
sink to wash up.
Finding paper towels or a hand dryer was not an easy task!
After I exited the bathroom, I went to what I thought was the main hall to
wait for my wife.
A lady took my hand and guided me. It ended up that the men’s room door
way and women’s room door way were close to each other and directly in
line with each other.
Oops! I was standing inside the door of the lady’s bathroom!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
