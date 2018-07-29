DeafDigest Gold – July 29, 2018

Old Fogey

Stop the voice interpreting

Top stories about the deaf:

Deaf Business Academy is a new organization in

Great Britain for deaf interested in owning

businesses or becoming entrepreneurs.

Chris King is deaf and is a fashion designer

with his own shop in Great Britain. He said

it was not easy for the deaf to break into

the fashion design field.

It is a curious direction for Wells Fargo

to help the deaf with their banking and

financial needs. Wells Fargo has a bad

reputation in the financial world/

The state of Illinois has settled a lawsuit

over refusal to provide deaf prisoners the

accommodations they have needed.

An outspoken interpreter wrote a lengthy

article that lamented the changes, for

the worse, that interpreters have to deal

with these days, meaning lack of certification

and a weak national organization.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A PERFECT JOB FOR THE DEAF

For us, the deaf, many jobs are not

perfect. These jobs require communications

with hearing people. We try to communicate

with hearing people by written notes, by

gestures, by lipreading, etc.

But there is a perfect job, and it

requires a lot of sign language skills!

It is Scuba Diving classes. Scuba

divers, while under water, communicate

by sign language.

A deaf man in England has been employed

as a Scuba trainer, using underwater

sign language, to train his hearing students.

For him, it is a perfect job.

A MANAGER AT TARGET

We shop often at Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Sears, etc.

These stores have different departments. These departments

have supervisory managers.

Do we know of a deaf person that is a supervisory

manager at any of these department stores?

There is a deaf supervisory manager of a Target store

in California. He graduated from a school for the deaf

and did not go to college, but he was able to get

promoted to supervisory manager.

It is not an easy job. He supervises three different

departments at Target. He orders merchandise; he takes

inventory and also supervises his own employees in these

three departments.

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I decided to go to the state park’s reservoir to cool off. It is only a

10-minute walk from my home!

I went to my bedroom to switch to a bathing suit. The lights were not on.

I packed my beach chair which also acts as a backpack and filled it with

lunch, water, a towel and sunscreen.

I walked down to the reservoir. It was a 90 degree day and the park was

packed with adults and children.

I put on sunscreen and sat down on my beach chair at the waterfront.

To my surprise, I realized I had on my plaid PJ shorts!

To help you envision this, try putting a small kitchen funnel over your

eye while standing up.

Bow your head down and you cannot see what you are wearing. A tough task!

I wonder how the crowd at the state park reacted!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

