DeafDigest Gold – July 29, 2018
Stop the voice interpreting
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
— earliest captioned news
Top stories about the deaf:
Deaf Business Academy is a new organization in
Great Britain for deaf interested in owning
businesses or becoming entrepreneurs.
Chris King is deaf and is a fashion designer
with his own shop in Great Britain. He said
it was not easy for the deaf to break into
the fashion design field.
It is a curious direction for Wells Fargo
to help the deaf with their banking and
financial needs. Wells Fargo has a bad
reputation in the financial world/
The state of Illinois has settled a lawsuit
over refusal to provide deaf prisoners the
accommodations they have needed.
An outspoken interpreter wrote a lengthy
article that lamented the changes, for
the worse, that interpreters have to deal
with these days, meaning lack of certification
and a weak national organization.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A PERFECT JOB FOR THE DEAF
For us, the deaf, many jobs are not
perfect. These jobs require communications
with hearing people. We try to communicate
with hearing people by written notes, by
gestures, by lipreading, etc.
But there is a perfect job, and it
requires a lot of sign language skills!
It is Scuba Diving classes. Scuba
divers, while under water, communicate
by sign language.
A deaf man in England has been employed
as a Scuba trainer, using underwater
sign language, to train his hearing students.
For him, it is a perfect job.
A MANAGER AT TARGET
We shop often at Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Sears, etc.
These stores have different departments. These departments
have supervisory managers.
Do we know of a deaf person that is a supervisory
manager at any of these department stores?
There is a deaf supervisory manager of a Target store
in California. He graduated from a school for the deaf
and did not go to college, but he was able to get
promoted to supervisory manager.
It is not an easy job. He supervises three different
departments at Target. He orders merchandise; he takes
inventory and also supervises his own employees in these
three departments.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I decided to go to the state park’s reservoir to cool off. It is only a
10-minute walk from my home!
I went to my bedroom to switch to a bathing suit. The lights were not on.
I packed my beach chair which also acts as a backpack and filled it with
lunch, water, a towel and sunscreen.
I walked down to the reservoir. It was a 90 degree day and the park was
packed with adults and children.
I put on sunscreen and sat down on my beach chair at the waterfront.
To my surprise, I realized I had on my plaid PJ shorts!
To help you envision this, try putting a small kitchen funnel over your
eye while standing up.
Bow your head down and you cannot see what you are wearing. A tough task!
I wonder how the crowd at the state park reacted!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
