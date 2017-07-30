DeafDigest Gold – July 30, 2017

Old Fogey

Free tickets

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-free-tickets/

Top stories about the deaf:

In Nigeria, approximately 300 angry deaf people

stormed the office of a local government, demanding

to know why their benefits were cut off.

Security people shot their guns in the air to keep them away.

In Vermont, Barb Prine, a lawyer with Vermont Legal Aid’s Disability Rights Project said that her

clients have had problems dealing with

the University of Vermont Medical Center.

In North Carolina, the sheriff’s deputies of

Guilford county are learning sign language

to better communicate with the deaf.

Activists in Guam are complaining that

classroom interpreters are treated as

teachers’ aides – resulting in lower

pay for these sign language skills, and

pushing away future interpreters in

the classrooms.

A South African newspaper praised the

Carlson Rezidor Hotel chain for hiring

the deaf at all of their hotels.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A SPEECH WITHOUT A PRINTED COPY

In 1966, there was a surprise visitor that came to

the Gallaudet University graduation ceremony.

The surprise visitor was president Lyndon B.

Johnson. No one knew about the visit â€“ not even

the Gallaudet president or the White House.

Johnson arrived at the graduation and immediately

went on the stage to give a speech. After the speech

he left Gallaudet.

Where is the printed copy of his speech? The

Johnson Library archives does not have it. The

Gallaudet archives does not have it.

A big mystery!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF FEEL COLD AIR DIFFERENTLY FROM HEARING

Do deaf people feel cold air differently

from hearing?

Seems deaf people have to feel the cold

air while hearing people â€œhearâ€ the cold

air?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-feel-cold-air/

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Summer tends to be vacation time for many people.

For us who are DeafBlind this might be difficult in some ways.

We often need SSPs to get around and enjoy ourselves.

There are many camps for DeafBlind people around the globe!

These camps have volunteer SSPs and interpreters for a week in exchange for room and board.

It is also affordable for us DeafBlind to attend these camps.

The camps plan many activities for us to participate in.

Most of the camps operate between June and September.

In USA, many states have camps for DeafBlind people.

Enjoy your summer!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

