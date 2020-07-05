DeafDigest Gold – July 5, 2020

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Terping Politics

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Shaylee Mansfield, who is deaf, is an actress

with the Netflix’s ‘Feel the Beat’ movie.

She is just 11 years old.

……….

Powerlink, a tech company that works with

the internet, discriminated against deaf applicants

and deaf employees. As a result, EEOC won a

case, forcing Powerlink to reach a cash settlement.

……….

To help the deaf of China understand and keep up

with the world’s current events, three deaf

sign language anchors were hired. They all said

it is not an easy job but always trying to do their

best.

……..

Nakuru County Assembly (Kenya) passed a motion to hire

more interpreters, acknowledging that the deaf need

interpreting services that could possibly lead them

to finding employment.

……….

The following deaf agencies and schools have won grants to help

clients deal with Covid-19 issues – Arizona State Schools

for the Deaf and the Blind, CaringWorks, Health Signs Center,

Helping Educate to Advance the Rights of Deaf Communities,

Partners in Deaf Health and The Learning Center for the Deaf.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A HEARING EAR CAT

A Hearing Ear cat? Not a joke. In England there was a

deaf woman, who lived by herself in her apartment

with a cat. Each time the doorbell rang, the cat would

jump into the deaf woman’s lap, alerting her that someone

was at the door. It worked each time.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A LONG TIME AGO DEAF BOXER HELPED CREATE 10-COUNT RULE

Deaf Burke was a famous early 19th century boxer. Before one

big match, the referee was worried about Burke not able to

hear the shouted 10-count rule. If a boxer is knocked to the

floor, he must get up before the end of the 10-count rule or

he is knocked out. Instead, the referee used his arms to show

Burke each count. This is the rule that boxing uses today –

thanks to deaf Burke!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

My term as president of American Association of the DeafBlind

ended June 30.

Newly elected AADB board list below for two years

Officers:

Randall (Randy) Pope – President

Aimee Bader – Vice President

Tara Invidiato – Secretary

Sarah Goodwin – Treasurer

Members-at-Large:

Lisa Flaherty-Vaughn

Arthur (Art) Roehrig

Jesse Stanley

Steve Collins

Patrick Vellia

Best of luck to the new board!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-