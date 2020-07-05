DeafDigest Gold – July 5, 2020
Gold Edition
Old Fogey
Terping Politics
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
Shaylee Mansfield, who is deaf, is an actress
with the Netflix’s ‘Feel the Beat’ movie.
She is just 11 years old.
Powerlink, a tech company that works with
the internet, discriminated against deaf applicants
and deaf employees. As a result, EEOC won a
case, forcing Powerlink to reach a cash settlement.
To help the deaf of China understand and keep up
with the world’s current events, three deaf
sign language anchors were hired. They all said
it is not an easy job but always trying to do their
best.
Nakuru County Assembly (Kenya) passed a motion to hire
more interpreters, acknowledging that the deaf need
interpreting services that could possibly lead them
to finding employment.
The following deaf agencies and schools have won grants to help
clients deal with Covid-19 issues – Arizona State Schools
for the Deaf and the Blind, CaringWorks, Health Signs Center,
Helping Educate to Advance the Rights of Deaf Communities,
Partners in Deaf Health and The Learning Center for the Deaf.
A HEARING EAR CAT
A HEARING EAR CAT
A Hearing Ear cat? Not a joke. In England there was a
deaf woman, who lived by herself in her apartment
with a cat. Each time the doorbell rang, the cat would
jump into the deaf woman’s lap, alerting her that someone
was at the door. It worked each time.
A HEARING EAR CAT
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A LONG TIME AGO DEAF BOXER HELPED CREATE 10-COUNT RULE
Deaf Burke was a famous early 19th century boxer. Before one
big match, the referee was worried about Burke not able to
hear the shouted 10-count rule. If a boxer is knocked to the
floor, he must get up before the end of the 10-count rule or
he is knocked out. Instead, the referee used his arms to show
Burke each count. This is the rule that boxing uses today –
thanks to deaf Burke!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
My term as president of American Association of the DeafBlind
ended June 30.
Newly elected AADB board list below for two years
Officers:
Randall (Randy) Pope – President
Aimee Bader – Vice President
Tara Invidiato – Secretary
Sarah Goodwin – Treasurer
Members-at-Large:
Lisa Flaherty-Vaughn
Arthur (Art) Roehrig
Jesse Stanley
Steve Collins
Patrick Vellia
Best of luck to the new board!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
