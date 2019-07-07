DeafDigest Gold – July 7, 2019
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Deaf dancer Tumisho Mabelane will be performing
at the Sun Sea Dance Festival in Italy.
It is an event that showcases young and
promising dancers. He is just 14
years and is still attending school.
Teachers in South Africa now have an
opportunity to learn sign language if
they have deaf children in their classes.
The Development Institute for the Deaf
and Blind is making it possible.
The U.S. Department of Labor will be honoring
federal contractors that hire the deaf. It has
been a trend for deaf, seeking government
service, to work for contractors rather
than to work for agencies.
Jerry Ruzicka, past president of Starkey,
one of the world’s hearing aid manufacturers,
has been sentenced to a term in federal
prison for embezzlement of company funds.
The Perfection Car Wash in Germantown, TN
has been praised for hiring the deaf.
Half of the workers are deaf. Just hope these
deaf workers will stay on the job and get
steady pay raises – because turnover is
pretty much bad in the car wash industry.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF RUDE TO OTHER DEAF
An immature Gallaudet student was rude, insulting
deaf people older than he was. He repeatedly insulted
an older female student (who was married with a
family) who returned to Gallaudet to finish up
courses for her degree.
That student, about to graduate, was looking
for jobs at deaf schools. At one deaf school, the
husband of that deaf female student, was an
administrator. She told him about that rude student.
Needless to say, that rude Gallaudet student
didn’t get the job he was hoping for.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A BIG PROBLEM AT A DEAF-OWNED CAMP
A deaf man owned his camp that he rented out
to campers and to deaf organizations.
There was a big problem when deaf people
stay at the camp.
The water bill goes up very high! Why?
Because the deaf people cannot hear the toilet
water leaks.
This made the camp owner angry and he stopped
renting the camp to the deaf, only for the
hearing.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Are new technologies helping the DeafBlind population?
There are a growing number of on-line services to provide
for the needs of people who are Deaf.
One example is talked about in a recent blurb by DeafDigest,
on-line counseling services.
It is sad but we who are DeafBlind will not benefit from these on-line
counseling services, unless these on-line businesses are willing to hire
in-person interpreters for individuals who are DeafBlind?
That is the only access to on-line services-via ASL!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
