DeafDigest Gold – July 7, 2019

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Deaf dancer Tumisho Mabelane will be performing

at the Sun Sea Dance Festival in Italy.

It is an event that showcases young and

promising dancers. He is just 14

years and is still attending school.

Teachers in South Africa now have an

opportunity to learn sign language if

they have deaf children in their classes.

The Development Institute for the Deaf

and Blind is making it possible.

The U.S. Department of Labor will be honoring

federal contractors that hire the deaf. It has

been a trend for deaf, seeking government

service, to work for contractors rather

than to work for agencies.

Jerry Ruzicka, past president of Starkey,

one of the world’s hearing aid manufacturers,

has been sentenced to a term in federal

prison for embezzlement of company funds.

The Perfection Car Wash in Germantown, TN

has been praised for hiring the deaf.

Half of the workers are deaf. Just hope these

deaf workers will stay on the job and get

steady pay raises – because turnover is

pretty much bad in the car wash industry.

DEAF RUDE TO OTHER DEAF

DEAF RUDE TO OTHER DEAF

An immature Gallaudet student was rude, insulting

deaf people older than he was. He repeatedly insulted

an older female student (who was married with a

family) who returned to Gallaudet to finish up

courses for her degree.

That student, about to graduate, was looking

for jobs at deaf schools. At one deaf school, the

husband of that deaf female student, was an

administrator. She told him about that rude student.

Needless to say, that rude Gallaudet student

didn’t get the job he was hoping for.



A BIG PROBLEM AT A DEAF-OWNED CAMP

A BIG PROBLEM AT A DEAF-OWNED CAMP

A deaf man owned his camp that he rented out

to campers and to deaf organizations.

There was a big problem when deaf people

stay at the camp.

The water bill goes up very high! Why?

Because the deaf people cannot hear the toilet

water leaks.

This made the camp owner angry and he stopped

renting the camp to the deaf, only for the

hearing.



Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Are new technologies helping the DeafBlind population?

There are a growing number of on-line services to provide

for the needs of people who are Deaf.

One example is talked about in a recent blurb by DeafDigest,

on-line counseling services.

It is sad but we who are DeafBlind will not benefit from these on-line

counseling services, unless these on-line businesses are willing to hire

in-person interpreters for individuals who are DeafBlind?

That is the only access to on-line services-via ASL!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

