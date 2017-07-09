DeafDigest Gold – July 9, 2017
Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Deaf News Reporter
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf-owned gas delivery company
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
constantly updated
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
The new president of the National Cued Speech Association
is Anne Huffman.
Hate speech against the deaf has become a worsening
problem in Great Britain. This issue was brought up
by a British blogger.
New Jersey School for the Deaf (NJSD) is in the backyard
of the Trenton Public Schools (TPS), even though both
schools are separate and apart. Anyway six local
NJSD students have not been getting required services
from TPS (occupational therapy and physical therapy).
As a result the state Office of Special Education
is investigating TPS for that reason.
Drone and drone! the University of Alabama in Huntsville
conducted a class in drones (and droids) for students
from southern schools for the deaf.
The Brookdale Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY said
that while they have few deaf patients, they want
to expand their services in order to treat
a higher number of these patients.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening
devices we offer, email:
mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BAD SITUATION AT FAST FOOD DRIVE IN KIOSK
A deaf person was riding in a car with
a hearing person. Both were hungry so
decided to drive to a fast food place
and order through a voice kiosk.
Suddenly the hearing person had to
go to the rest room. He quickly jumped
out of the car to run to inside
restroom.
The deaf person was stuck alone
at the voice kiosk. Of course he
wasn’t happy about it and scolded
his hearing friend!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
10,000 STEPS RULE ON I-PHONE
iPhone has an app that helps count
10,000 steps per day for users that want to
exercise and keep their weight down.
It may be funny! A deaf person was
communicating in ASL all morning with
her family and then went out for her walk.
She looked at the walk-counter and it
already showed over 10,000 steps and she
wasn’t even walking, except in her house.
It was realized that the iPhone confused
ASL movement of hands with walking on the
streets!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Transportation services
In Vermont we don’t have SSP services yet.
I use the transportation services of a local transportation agency.
They have volunteer drivers to transport me to my medical appointments.
The agency doesn’t assign the same driver each time.
Recently, a newly driver picked me up for my appointment.
When I arrived at my designation, the driver followed me in.
I met with an interpreter in the lobby.
The driver asked if it was okay to touch me.
I said “Yes, that is fine when you want to communicate with me”.
After my appointment, I was back in the car. I gave him a thumb’s up.
He grabbed my hand and placed it on his hand and he did a thumb’s up!
Funny how people try to communicate or interact with DeafBlind people!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please
email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this
section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Deaf Collegiate Athletes:
Danton Hyman, rising junior, hit .349 (67-for-192)
for the Newberry College baseball team. He also
drove in 25 runs.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Deaf Elite Athletes:
Scott Dotson, who is deaf, is a pro wrestler,
wrestling at small arenas in West Virginia.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafSports Library:
Deaf Sports Collections update
— Faces in the Crowd
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafSports picture of the day
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
you can subscribe; no cost
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section