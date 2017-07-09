DeafDigest Gold – July 9, 2017

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Deaf News Reporter

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf-owned gas delivery company

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

constantly updated

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

The new president of the National Cued Speech Association

is Anne Huffman.

Hate speech against the deaf has become a worsening

problem in Great Britain. This issue was brought up

by a British blogger.

New Jersey School for the Deaf (NJSD) is in the backyard

of the Trenton Public Schools (TPS), even though both

schools are separate and apart. Anyway six local

NJSD students have not been getting required services

from TPS (occupational therapy and physical therapy).

As a result the state Office of Special Education

is investigating TPS for that reason.

Drone and drone! the University of Alabama in Huntsville

conducted a class in drones (and droids) for students

from southern schools for the deaf.

The Brookdale Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY said

that while they have few deaf patients, they want

to expand their services in order to treat

a higher number of these patients.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts

required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening

devices we offer, email:

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BAD SITUATION AT FAST FOOD DRIVE IN KIOSK

A deaf person was riding in a car with

a hearing person. Both were hungry so

decided to drive to a fast food place

and order through a voice kiosk.

Suddenly the hearing person had to

go to the rest room. He quickly jumped

out of the car to run to inside

restroom.

The deaf person was stuck alone

at the voice kiosk. Of course he

wasn’t happy about it and scolded

his hearing friend!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

10,000 STEPS RULE ON I-PHONE

iPhone has an app that helps count

10,000 steps per day for users that want to

exercise and keep their weight down.

It may be funny! A deaf person was

communicating in ASL all morning with

her family and then went out for her walk.

She looked at the walk-counter and it

already showed over 10,000 steps and she

wasn’t even walking, except in her house.

It was realized that the iPhone confused

ASL movement of hands with walking on the

streets!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Transportation services

In Vermont we don’t have SSP services yet.

I use the transportation services of a local transportation agency.

They have volunteer drivers to transport me to my medical appointments.

The agency doesn’t assign the same driver each time.

Recently, a newly driver picked me up for my appointment.

When I arrived at my designation, the driver followed me in.

I met with an interpreter in the lobby.

The driver asked if it was okay to touch me.

I said “Yes, that is fine when you want to communicate with me”.

After my appointment, I was back in the car. I gave him a thumb’s up.

He grabbed my hand and placed it on his hand and he did a thumb’s up!

Funny how people try to communicate or interact with DeafBlind people!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

Danton Hyman, rising junior, hit .349 (67-for-192)

for the Newberry College baseball team. He also

drove in 25 runs.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Elite Athletes:

Scott Dotson, who is deaf, is a pro wrestler,

wrestling at small arenas in West Virginia.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafSports Library:

Deaf Sports Collections update

— Faces in the Crowd

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafSports picture of the day

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

you can subscribe; no cost

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section