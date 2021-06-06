DeafDigest Gold – June 06, 2021

DeafDigest Gold – June 6, 2021

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

Old Fogey

Zoo accessibility

Top stories about the deaf:

Charles Chaplin, the great silent films comedian,

had a favorite artist – and it was Granville Redmond,

a deaf man of many skills. It was Redmond that

taught Chaplin these signs that he used in his

silent films.

………..

A group of five deaf comedians was profiled in a

newspaper story. The American comedians were

Kathy Buckley and Jessica Flores. The sole

Canadian was D.J. Demers. Two others were

Europeans.

……….

Katie Goulding owns a AJ Sunflower Boutique

store in Center Moriches, NY. She is deaf.

…………….

Mark Barlet, not deaf, is a video gamer,

and he said the best way to put captions

into these games is to educate the developers

before they start work on the game programming.

He hopes his idea will work.

………………

A joke or not a joke? This was posted on

twitter:

My ring doorbell is defective. The electrician

says my transformer is faulty but the 30 days

returns period has passed. No way to contact

customer service representative by voice –

so I keyed in “human” in the auto bot,

hoping a human person will come up on

the screen!

DeafDigest does not know what happened.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THE GEICO CAVEMAN ADS ARE FALSE

When we watch TV we laugh at these famous

GEICO caveman ads.

These ads are false. In these ads, the Cavemen

use voice to communicate with each other.

During the Stone Age, the early Cavemen used sign

language to communicate with each other for

many years.

The GEICO ads should have used sign language

Cave Men!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/geico-caveman/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TO AVOID DEAF SCAMMERS

We have many hearing scammers. We also have some

deaf scammers, who want to cheat deaf people of their

money.

How can we avoid these deaf scammers?

– no such a thing as sure money investment

– ask the scammer for their investment certificates

– ask who is the scammer’s accounting firm

– ask the scammer for their web site

– if they promise high interest rates, it is a fake

We have had two deaf scammers that cheated deaf people.

One went to jail; another is in big trouble now.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-money/

