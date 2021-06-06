DeafDigest Gold – June 06, 2021

DeafDigest Gold – June 6, 2021
Top stories about the deaf:
Charles Chaplin, the great silent films comedian,
had a favorite artist – and it was Granville Redmond,
a deaf man of many skills. It was Redmond that
taught Chaplin these signs that he used in his
silent films.
A group of five deaf comedians was profiled in a
newspaper story. The American comedians were
Kathy Buckley and Jessica Flores. The sole
Canadian was D.J. Demers. Two others were
Europeans.
Katie Goulding owns a AJ Sunflower Boutique
store in Center Moriches, NY. She is deaf.
Mark Barlet, not deaf, is a video gamer,
and he said the best way to put captions
into these games is to educate the developers
before they start work on the game programming.
He hopes his idea will work.
A joke or not a joke? This was posted on
twitter:
My ring doorbell is defective. The electrician
says my transformer is faulty but the 30 days
returns period has passed. No way to contact
customer service representative by voice –
so I keyed in “human” in the auto bot,
hoping a human person will come up on
the screen!
DeafDigest does not know what happened.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE GEICO CAVEMAN ADS ARE FALSE
When we watch TV we laugh at these famous
GEICO caveman ads.
These ads are false. In these ads, the Cavemen
use voice to communicate with each other.
During the Stone Age, the early Cavemen used sign
language to communicate with each other for
many years.
The GEICO ads should have used sign language
Cave Men!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TO AVOID DEAF SCAMMERS
We have many hearing scammers. We also have some
deaf scammers, who want to cheat deaf people of their
money.
How can we avoid these deaf scammers?
– no such a thing as sure money investment
– ask the scammer for their investment certificates
– ask who is the scammer’s accounting firm
– ask the scammer for their web site
– if they promise high interest rates, it is a fake
We have had two deaf scammers that cheated deaf people.
One went to jail; another is in big trouble now.
