DeafDigest Gold – June 11, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:
Last week it was reported that the British
Conservative Party would not develop a
resolution supporting British Sign Language.
The party had second thoughts and came up with a resolution. Not sure what is to
become of it since the Conservative Party
fell flat on its’ face because of the
surprising Election outcome.
A home-care nurse was fired from her job
in Great Britain for roughing up a deaf
patient at her house.
Jamaica passed its own version of our ADA
in 2014. To date, it still has not been
implemented, a fact lamented by a deaf
activist.
At Carver Elementary School in Newport
News, Virginia, hearing students learn ASL.
A video is at: https://youtu.be/gc6-yFeu05E
Gallaudet University and Western Piedmont Community College (North Carolina) signed an agreement
to allow community college graduates to
transfer to Gallaudet to enroll in the
interpreting program.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
CAPTIONS BLOCKED IN A MUSEUM MOVIE THEATER
At the American Revolutionary Museum at
Yorktown, Virginia, the museum movie had
captions.
But in one scene, the captions were
blocked.
It was blocked by the fake smoke from
a smoke-making machine to show war fighting
with rifles and cannons!
This week's ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/captions-blocked/
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TERP HARD TIME STOPPING FROM HER LAUGHTER
In a conference, a deaf man talked about problems
he had with another deaf person. The interpreter
had a hard time holding down her laughter because
she knew who that deaf person was.
Unprofessional or just being a human being?
This week's ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/cant-stop-laughing/
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Home alone! *Face Palm*!
Being DeafBlind, we don’t always know who is left in the house.
I still have a full house!
I was working on my back deck this weekend.
I came in the house to ask someone for assistance.
It turned out I was “Home Alone” The family left for their adventures
It is important to let DeafBlind person’s in your household know that you
are leaving the house.
This will reduce the frustration of searching for live human beings!
(My wife gets a reprieve this time…she left for work early)
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
Deaf Collegiate Athletes:
Texas A&M relief pitcher
(newspaper story)
Texas A&M’s Cason Sherrod Rises Above the Noise
Texas A&M pitcher Cason Sherrod has been one of the Aggies’ most
dependable arms out of the bullpen all year long. The junior from Dallas
has allowed just one home run in 28 appearances and when the Aggies face
Davidson this weekend in the College Station Super Regional, with a spot
in the College World Series on the line, A&M will depend on Sherrod to help
them get there.
However, getting the Aggies over their super regional hump isn’t the only
adversity Sherrod has overcome. Life has thrown Sherrod a few curve balls;
he’s partially deaf in both ears. But each time life tries to bring him down,
Sherrod has been able to rise above the noise, even if he can’t always hear it.
Note:
a possibility he will be drafted
Deaf Elite Athletes:
Derrick Coleman write up in newspaper
Deaf Falcons player overcomes obstacles to showcase gift
Derrick Coleman, 26, signed with Atlanta as a free agent in March, after
sitting out the entire 2015 season, in part due to a legal case.
full story at:
http://www.wsbtv.com/sports/deaf-falcons-player-overcomes-obstacles-to-showcase-gift/530977656
