DeafDigest Gold – June 11, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

Last week it was reported that the British

Conservative Party would not develop a

resolution supporting British Sign Language.

The party had second thoughts and came up with a resolution. Not sure what is to

become of it since the Conservative Party

fell flat on its’ face because of the

surprising Election outcome.

A home-care nurse was fired from her job

in Great Britain for roughing up a deaf

patient at her house.

Jamaica passed its own version of our ADA

in 2014. To date, it still has not been

implemented, a fact lamented by a deaf

activist.

At Carver Elementary School in Newport

News, Virginia, hearing students learn ASL.

A video is at: https://youtu.be/gc6-yFeu05E

Gallaudet University and Western Piedmont Community College (North Carolina) signed an agreement

to allow community college graduates to

transfer to Gallaudet to enroll in the

interpreting program.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CAPTIONS BLOCKED IN A MUSEUM MOVIE THEATER

At the American Revolutionary Museum at

Yorktown, Virginia, the museum movie had

captions.

But in one scene, the captions were

blocked.

It was blocked by the fake smoke from

a smoke-making machine to show war fighting

with rifles and cannons!

This week's ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/captions-blocked/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TERP HARD TIME STOPPING FROM HER LAUGHTER

In a conference, a deaf man talked about problems

he had with another deaf person. The interpreter

had a hard time holding down her laughter because

she knew who that deaf person was.

Unprofessional or just being a human being?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/cant-stop-laughing/

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Home alone! *Face Palm*!

Being DeafBlind, we don’t always know who is left in the house.

I still have a full house!

I was working on my back deck this weekend.

I came in the house to ask someone for assistance.

It turned out I was “Home Alone” The family left for their adventures

It is important to let DeafBlind person’s in your household know that you

are leaving the house.

This will reduce the frustration of searching for live human beings!

(My wife gets a reprieve this time…she left for work early)

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

Texas A&M relief pitcher

(newspaper story)

Texas A&M’s Cason Sherrod Rises Above the Noise

Texas A&M pitcher Cason Sherrod has been one of the Aggies’ most

dependable arms out of the bullpen all year long. The junior from Dallas

has allowed just one home run in 28 appearances and when the Aggies face

Davidson this weekend in the College Station Super Regional, with a spot

in the College World Series on the line, A&M will depend on Sherrod to help

them get there.

However, getting the Aggies over their super regional hump isn’t the only

adversity Sherrod has overcome. Life has thrown Sherrod a few curve balls;

he’s partially deaf in both ears. But each time life tries to bring him down,

Sherrod has been able to rise above the noise, even if he can’t always hear it.

Note:

a possibility he will be drafted

Deaf Elite Athletes:

Derrick Coleman write up in newspaper

Deaf Falcons player overcomes obstacles to showcase gift

Derrick Coleman, 26, signed with Atlanta as a free agent in March, after

sitting out the entire 2015 season, in part due to a legal case.

full story at:

http://www.wsbtv.com/sports/deaf-falcons-player-overcomes-obstacles-to-showcase-gift/530977656

