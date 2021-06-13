DeafDigest Gold – June 13, 2021

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

Top stories about the deaf:

Buncombe County spokeswoman Lillian Govus (NC)

said that they get accidental 911 calls from

iPhones that sit on some people’s back pockets.

She explained:

If we have a silent call with no disconnect but also no

information, we attempt TTY communications just to

be on the safe side

Cost of a new hearing aid may be as much as

$6,000 for a pair. Why?

A newspaper response was just one word – greed!

Leo Cangiani, not deaf, is campaigning to become

the mayor of Topeka, KS. He knows ASL.

South Korea movie producers would not cast

deaf actors for deaf roles in their movies.

Jin Ki-joo, not deaf, is playing a fake-deaf

role in an upcoming movie. This is unfortunate.

A promoter of a major musical festival said:

Our staff have been trained in disability awareness

and understand our access provision

RIGHT WAY OR WRONG WAY TO DESCRIBE DEAF

RIGHT WAY OR WRONG WAY TO DESCRIBE DEAF

There was a convention last week by American

Psychiatric Association. There was a hot debate

on right or wrong way to describe a person –

fat person, blind person, very short person,

person with criminal mind, person with limited

intelligence, etc.

The convention delegates did not discuss

right or wrong way to describe a deaf person –

such as deaf-mute, deaf-dumb, etc.

Maybe the deaf are not important to

psychiatrists?

ONLY DEAF IN A DINING GROUP

ONLY DEAF IN A DINING GROUP

Many times when a group goes to a restaurant

there is a deaf person in it.

The deaf person is lost; he cannot follow the

conversation, so he is left alone with his own

thoughts and dreaming.

Yet, when the group leaves the restaurants

this deaf person is thanked by the hearing diners

for showing up.

Why?

