DeafDigest Gold – June 13, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:
Buncombe County spokeswoman Lillian Govus (NC)
said that they get accidental 911 calls from
iPhones that sit on some people’s back pockets.
She explained:
If we have a silent call with no disconnect but also no
information, we attempt TTY communications just to
be on the safe side
………..
Cost of a new hearing aid may be as much as
$6,000 for a pair. Why?
A newspaper response was just one word – greed!
……….
Leo Cangiani, not deaf, is campaigning to become
the mayor of Topeka, KS. He knows ASL.
…………….
South Korea movie producers would not cast
deaf actors for deaf roles in their movies.
Jin Ki-joo, not deaf, is playing a fake-deaf
role in an upcoming movie. This is unfortunate.
………………
A promoter of a major musical festival said:
Our staff have been trained in disability awareness
and understand our access provision
This week’s ASL video in youtube
RIGHT WAY OR WRONG WAY TO DESCRIBE DEAF
There was a convention last week by American
Psychiatric Association. There was a hot debate
on right or wrong way to describe a person –
fat person, blind person, very short person,
person with criminal mind, person with limited
intelligence, etc.
The convention delegates did not discuss
right or wrong way to describe a deaf person –
such as deaf-mute, deaf-dumb, etc.
Maybe the deaf are not important to
psychiatrists?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ONLY DEAF IN A DINING GROUP
Many times when a group goes to a restaurant
there is a deaf person in it.
The deaf person is lost; he cannot follow the
conversation, so he is left alone with his own
thoughts and dreaming.
Yet, when the group leaves the restaurants
this deaf person is thanked by the hearing diners
for showing up.
Why?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-diners/
