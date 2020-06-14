DeafDigest Gold – June 14, 2020
Top stories about the deaf:
The hearing actor in EastEnders who “became”
deaf in the role said it was not easy to
pretend to be deaf, and that it also was
the most difficult role he had to play.
……….
Hearing people whose knowledge or understanding
of ASL are forever fascinated by interpreter’s
signs. This was the focus of a newspaper story.
……….
Antigua is pretty much behind the other nations
when it comes to providing a range of services
for the deaf, said a leader of the deaf
association.
……..
There is a movement by the deaf of Slovenia
to make their sign language an officially
recognized language by the government.
……….
The Walden Community Services will be hosting a
webinar series on Mental Health in the Deaf Community.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WONDERING WHY
DeafDigest editor is always wondering why
people are careless about their hearing aids
and CI.
They often misplace or lose them,
and cannot afford new hearing aid or new
CI.
Same thing with deaf babies with CI.
These people are careful with their laptops
and iPads but not careful with their
hearing aids and CI.
Always a mystery!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WANDERING HEARING CHILD
One morning a deaf person was driving to
work, and on the sidewalk he saw a hearing
child, maybe 2 or 3 years old, wandering.
Obviously he opened the door of his
apartment and got out while his parents
were sleeping.
The deaf person got out of the car and
grabbed the child and started to look for
police. The cop was nearby, and the deaf
person wrote on the notepad that he saw the
child wandering around.
The cop was puzzled about it. This
situation was scary. What if the cop
thought the deaf person was doing some
funny business.
Fortunately the cop took care of the
child and the deaf person left the
scene to go to work.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Social distancing is hard on us who are DeafBlind.
We rely on tactile ASL which requires touching.
I spend a lot of time on computer to socialize.
I miss having person to person conversations.
There are safety procedures that would allow us to use tactile ASL. Most
people are so afraid and want to protect themselves.
DeafBlind freedom of communication is going to be a long wait.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
