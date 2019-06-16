DeafDigest Gold – June 16, 2019

Old Fogey

Cheeseburger causing deafness

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

Top stories about the deaf:

The Isle of Man is a British island between Great

Britain and Ireland. A big tradition on the island

is the annual motobike race that attracts worldwide

attention. Deaf people love to watch the annual

race but without interpreters and accommodations.

This has changed. The Manx Deaf Society has

worked to make the event accessible to the deaf fans.

St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf (Bronx, NY)

is celebrating its 150th anniversary. This

school is K-8 but years ago it was K-12, before

the high school department was shut down for

good in 1950.

South Dakota legislators are asking why the

proposed new campus of the South Dakota

School for the Deaf is located in a pretty

much rough neighborhood!

University of Connecticut is now providing

interpreters during musical events.

The students, parents and alumni of Michigan

School for the Deaf are pushing for the hire

of a deaf principal. The school wanted to hire

an interim principal, thus angering the group.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING HOPE THAT DEAF STAY AWAY

There are many hearing people that wave hi, and smile

when a deaf person walks by him. But at the same time

the mind of the hearing person is:

I hope he does not come to talk to me

And often after many years of saying hi and waving,

the deaf person finally comes to the hearing person to

discuss something.

Suddenly the hearing person’s mind locks up and he

freezes!

Very sad.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING CONTROLLING THE MEETING DISCUSSIONS

A deaf employee knows a hearing employee for many years.

They always say hi to each other in the mornings.

But many other hearing employees know something that the deaf

person does not know – that this hearing employee must control

the conversation – no matter if it is one on one or if it is

a meeting discussion.

The deaf person found out the hard way, through the interpreter

during a staff meeting. It was impossible for the deaf person to

say something in the meeting because of that controlling hearing

person.

Hearing people know – through “controlling” voice, that deaf

person does not know until it is too late!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Recently, there has been lots of discussion on the needs of individuals

who are DeafBlind.

For conference attendance, some suggest using SSPs as interpreters to save

money.

I am not sure about this idea as it may save money while losing quality

interpreting services!

Of course it is expensive to support individuals who are DeafBlind

attending conferences.

Plan a large budget for support services way in advance to avoid

disappointment.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

