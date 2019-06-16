DeafDigest Gold – June 16, 2019
Gold Edition
Old Fogey
Cheeseburger causing deafness
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
Top stories about the deaf:
The Isle of Man is a British island between Great
Britain and Ireland. A big tradition on the island
is the annual motobike race that attracts worldwide
attention. Deaf people love to watch the annual
race but without interpreters and accommodations.
This has changed. The Manx Deaf Society has
worked to make the event accessible to the deaf fans.
St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf (Bronx, NY)
is celebrating its 150th anniversary. This
school is K-8 but years ago it was K-12, before
the high school department was shut down for
good in 1950.
South Dakota legislators are asking why the
proposed new campus of the South Dakota
School for the Deaf is located in a pretty
much rough neighborhood!
University of Connecticut is now providing
interpreters during musical events.
The students, parents and alumni of Michigan
School for the Deaf are pushing for the hire
of a deaf principal. The school wanted to hire
an interim principal, thus angering the group.
HEARING HOPE THAT DEAF STAY AWAY
HEARING HOPE THAT DEAF STAY AWAY
There are many hearing people that wave hi, and smile
when a deaf person walks by him. But at the same time
the mind of the hearing person is:
I hope he does not come to talk to me
And often after many years of saying hi and waving,
the deaf person finally comes to the hearing person to
discuss something.
Suddenly the hearing person’s mind locks up and he
freezes!
Very sad.
HEARING CONTROLLING THE MEETING DISCUSSIONS
HEARING CONTROLLING THE MEETING DISCUSSIONS
HEARING CONTROLLING THE MEETING DISCUSSIONS
A deaf employee knows a hearing employee for many years.
They always say hi to each other in the mornings.
But many other hearing employees know something that the deaf
person does not know – that this hearing employee must control
the conversation – no matter if it is one on one or if it is
a meeting discussion.
The deaf person found out the hard way, through the interpreter
during a staff meeting. It was impossible for the deaf person to
say something in the meeting because of that controlling hearing
person.
Hearing people know – through “controlling” voice, that deaf
person does not know until it is too late!
This week's ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Recently, there has been lots of discussion on the needs of individuals
who are DeafBlind.
For conference attendance, some suggest using SSPs as interpreters to save
money.
I am not sure about this idea as it may save money while losing quality
interpreting services!
Of course it is expensive to support individuals who are DeafBlind
attending conferences.
Plan a large budget for support services way in advance to avoid
disappointment.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
DeafDigest Sports:
