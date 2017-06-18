DeafDigest Gold – June 18, 2017
Old Fogey
Peddler Competition
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-peddler-competition/
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/captions-blocked/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/cant-stop-laughing/
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-school-superintendents/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-scary/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— men’s health magazine omission http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/poster-nineteenth-century-deaf-event/
Top stories about the deaf:
Very difficult for deaf children in a small village
in The Himalayas to obtain Deaf Identity cards
that would entitle them to government services.
This is what one activist complained.
Disability In Action, an agency in Abilene, Texas
hosted a question and answer event involving two
mayor candidates, fielding questions from the deaf
as to their local needs.
Chris Haulmark, who is deaf, has filed for
candidacy for Congress in the 3rd Congressional District. He is a resident of Overland Park, Kansas.
The short film Dawn of the Deaf, shown at short film
festivals, has some kind of deafness twist plot,
according to critics that praised the movie.
The state of Arizona is investigating why the treatment
of a deaf patient at a hospital in Mesa has been
substandard.
READ WHAT THEY SAY
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF AND LATE-DEAFENED DEAF SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENTS
We have a list of deaf school superintendents that
are deaf and use ASL very well.
We also have some hearing superintendents that have
become late-deafened, mostly because of age.
Should we put these late-deafened superintendents
on the list of deaf superintendents? Or do they still
belong to the list of hearing superintendents?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-school-superintendents/
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SCARY IN HEARING PLACE OF EMPLOYMENT
It is often that a deaf employee would get great
job performance reviews every year by his supervisor.
But when the supervisor leaves his employment and
a new supervisor his hired, he may not like the
deaf and may give the deaf employee a bad job
performance review!
Scary that one year great job performance review
and next year a bad job performance review.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-scary/
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
My journey!
I used to work for the State of Vermont as the State Coordinator of Services for the Deaf (SCD).
This was before I became legally blind. I did have severe night blindness.
I was driving back then!
My license had a clause that said I could not drive more than a half hour before sunrise or a half hour after sunset.
I felt like I had a hunting license!
Before I traveled, I needed to check what time was sunset and other weather conditions.
A few times, it got too dark before I arrived home and I had to pull over to get assistance.
I typically stopped at a gas station.
We had no cell phones back then!
The gas station knew me too well, and called my wife for me.
She contacted our neighbor and they rescued me!
My neighbor had to get something from store anyway!
Home Safe Home!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
Deaf Collegiate Athletes:
Deaf pitcher Cason Sherrod (Texas A&M) has been
drafted by Kansas City Royals. He’s currently
with his team in College World Series.
Deaf Elite Athletes:
Vesna Radonich has had along journey to becoming a
champion paddler and she shares her story before heading to Tahiti
Vesna Radonich with the medals she won in waka ama at the
World Masters Games in Auckland this year. She hopes to add a
medal from the world distance championships in Tahiti to her
collection
full story at:
http://gisborneherald.co.nz/localsport/2845407-135/voyage-of-discovery
DeafSports Library:
Deaf Sports Collections update
— a deaf champion retired too young
http://deafdigestsports.com/deaf-sports-collections/
DeafSports picture of the day
http://deafdigest.com/cason-sherrod-pitching-in-a-game/
