DeafDigest Gold – June 18, 2017

Old Fogey

Peddler Competition

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-peddler-competition/

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/captions-blocked/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/cant-stop-laughing/

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-school-superintendents/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-scary/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— men’s health magazine omission http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/

Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/poster-nineteenth-century-deaf-event/

Top stories about the deaf:

Very difficult for deaf children in a small village

in The Himalayas to obtain Deaf Identity cards

that would entitle them to government services.

This is what one activist complained.

Disability In Action, an agency in Abilene, Texas

hosted a question and answer event involving two

mayor candidates, fielding questions from the deaf

as to their local needs.

Chris Haulmark, who is deaf, has filed for

candidacy for Congress in the 3rd Congressional District. He is a resident of Overland Park, Kansas.

The short film Dawn of the Deaf, shown at short film

festivals, has some kind of deafness twist plot,

according to critics that praised the movie.

The state of Arizona is investigating why the treatment

of a deaf patient at a hospital in Mesa has been

substandard.

READ WHAT THEY SAY

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF AND LATE-DEAFENED DEAF SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENTS

We have a list of deaf school superintendents that

are deaf and use ASL very well.

We also have some hearing superintendents that have

become late-deafened, mostly because of age.

Should we put these late-deafened superintendents

on the list of deaf superintendents? Or do they still

belong to the list of hearing superintendents?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-school-superintendents/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SCARY IN HEARING PLACE OF EMPLOYMENT

It is often that a deaf employee would get great

job performance reviews every year by his supervisor.

But when the supervisor leaves his employment and

a new supervisor his hired, he may not like the

deaf and may give the deaf employee a bad job

performance review!

Scary that one year great job performance review

and next year a bad job performance review.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-scary/

Rene Pellerin's Corner:

My journey!

I used to work for the State of Vermont as the State Coordinator of Services for the Deaf (SCD).

This was before I became legally blind. I did have severe night blindness.

I was driving back then!

My license had a clause that said I could not drive more than a half hour before sunrise or a half hour after sunset.

I felt like I had a hunting license!

Before I traveled, I needed to check what time was sunset and other weather conditions.

A few times, it got too dark before I arrived home and I had to pull over to get assistance.

I typically stopped at a gas station.

We had no cell phones back then!

The gas station knew me too well, and called my wife for me.

She contacted our neighbor and they rescued me!

My neighbor had to get something from store anyway!

Home Safe Home!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

Deaf pitcher Cason Sherrod (Texas A&M) has been

drafted by Kansas City Royals. He’s currently

with his team in College World Series.

Deaf Elite Athletes:

Vesna Radonich has had along journey to becoming a

champion paddler and she shares her story before heading to Tahiti

Vesna Radonich with the medals she won in waka ama at the

World Masters Games in Auckland this year. She hopes to add a

medal from the world distance championships in Tahiti to her

collection

full story at:

http://gisborneherald.co.nz/localsport/2845407-135/voyage-of-discovery

DeafSports Library:

Deaf Sports Collections update

— a deaf champion retired too young

http://deafdigestsports.com/deaf-sports-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafSports picture of the day

http://deafdigest.com/cason-sherrod-pitching-in-a-game/

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

you can subscribe; no cost

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Attention:

