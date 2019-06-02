DeafDigest Gold – June 2, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

A deaf-blind Australian woman was refused to board

a Jetstar flight despite advance notice of her

deaf-blindness. It was a big story in Australia.

Texas Tech will be offering ASL interpreting program

as a new major this coming fall.

The Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind has

received an endowment gift of $250,000 from the

Lastinger Family Foundation.

An interpreting agency, based in San Diego,

has been nominated as the finalist for the

Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019

honor.

Martin Thacker is a rarity among elected public

officials. He is a Coda and he said the needs of

the deaf is a high priority with him. All other

Coda politicians avoid making promises on serving

the needs of the deaf. Unfortunately for the

Americans, he is British, serving the North East

Derbyshire District Council.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TYPING VERSUS WRITING

It is always puzzling that hearing people, that

type very fast but write very slow, prefer notes

to communicate with the deaf.

For a simple sentence, a hearing person can

type it in 5 seconds, but it takes them five

minutes to write this same sentence on paper.

You ask them to please type down on computer

or email or IM instead of writing. But they

are stubborn and prefer to write.

It is a waste of time, waiting a long time

for them to write notes on paper!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

MORE HEARING ATTORNEYS HOPE TO HELP THE DEAF?

Are we seeing more and more hearing attorneys

that hope to help the deaf win lawsuits?

Why? Many attorneys lose hearing business because

of bad economy? Or attorneys think ADA will help them

win lawsuits for the deaf?

This is a good question!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Spring is finally here in Vermont!

I have been switching from the gym to walking for the season.

I had not walked last year due to major road construction.

They are still working on the last stages of repaving my

main road.

The other day I tripped over an orange construction cone!

My cane missed it!

I fell and boy my knee hurt from that fall.

None of the motorists made an effort to stop and check if I

needed medical attention!

Anyway, I need to be extra careful when walking through the

construction zone!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

