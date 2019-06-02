DeafDigest Gold – June 2, 2019
Gold Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
A deaf-blind Australian woman was refused to board
a Jetstar flight despite advance notice of her
deaf-blindness. It was a big story in Australia.
Texas Tech will be offering ASL interpreting program
as a new major this coming fall.
The Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind has
received an endowment gift of $250,000 from the
Lastinger Family Foundation.
An interpreting agency, based in San Diego,
has been nominated as the finalist for the
Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019
honor.
Martin Thacker is a rarity among elected public
officials. He is a Coda and he said the needs of
the deaf is a high priority with him. All other
Coda politicians avoid making promises on serving
the needs of the deaf. Unfortunately for the
Americans, he is British, serving the North East
Derbyshire District Council.
TYPING VERSUS WRITING
TYPING VERSUS WRITING
It is always puzzling that hearing people, that
type very fast but write very slow, prefer notes
to communicate with the deaf.
For a simple sentence, a hearing person can
type it in 5 seconds, but it takes them five
minutes to write this same sentence on paper.
You ask them to please type down on computer
or email or IM instead of writing. But they
are stubborn and prefer to write.
It is a waste of time, waiting a long time
for them to write notes on paper!
This week's ASL video in youtube
MORE HEARING ATTORNEYS HOPE TO HELP THE DEAF?
MORE HEARING ATTORNEYS HOPE TO HELP THE DEAF?
Are we seeing more and more hearing attorneys
that hope to help the deaf win lawsuits?
Why? Many attorneys lose hearing business because
of bad economy? Or attorneys think ADA will help them
win lawsuits for the deaf?
This is a good question!
This week's ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Spring is finally here in Vermont!
I have been switching from the gym to walking for the season.
I had not walked last year due to major road construction.
They are still working on the last stages of repaving my
main road.
The other day I tripped over an orange construction cone!
My cane missed it!
I fell and boy my knee hurt from that fall.
None of the motorists made an effort to stop and check if I
needed medical attention!
Anyway, I need to be extra careful when walking through the
construction zone!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
