DeafDigest Gold – June 20, 2021
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Legal Deaf
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-legal-deaf/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/psychiatrists/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-diners/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-not-know-accents/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-partner-steals-from-deaf-partner/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
What is Deaf Divide?
There is a story about it saying that
one group supports CI whereas the other
group opposes CI.
………..
An article said that there is no shame in
wearing a hearing aid because it is becoming
more invisible – same as people saying
deafness is an invisible disability!
……….
A newspaper story said ASL means Automobile
Sign Language, profiling a deaf mechanic
inventing auto-related sign language to
communicate with his boss and his fellow
mechanics.
…………….
Kenya has a law, that has been denounced
as discriminatory – the Elections Act
that requires deaf candidates to be fluent
in Kenyan Sign Language – because what
if the deaf candidate is oral and knows
no sign language!
………………
A deaf Egyptian was arrested in Canada
while seeking asylum. The authorities
confiscated his hearing aid recharger
and only gave him one fresh battery.
This left him unable to communicate
with his hearing aid. The Canadian
Human Rights group is looking into
this case.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A MYSTERY DURING TV MOVIE THAT DEAF DON’T KNOW ABOUT
Many deaf people love to watch captioned movies
on TV.
There is a mystery about it that deaf people don’t
know about.
For example – there was a movie about a family
in Ireland. A woman, from Buffalo, NY, moved to
Ireland and fell in love with an Irish man.
The actress who played the role of a Buffalo
woman was born in Ireland.
A hearing person watching the movie would know
about these different accents, and think the plot
is a fake.
A deaf person would not know it.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-not-know-accents/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF PARTNER NOT GETTING ALONG WITH HEARING PARTNER
Partnerships are like marriages. Some partners get
along with each other. Some don’t.
The same goes for deaf/hearing partnerships. During
the 1980’s a deaf partner did not get along with the
hearing partners and this partnership broke up.
For a while after the break up, the deaf person got
no sales. He was puzzled but found out that the ex-partner
“stole” his sales when hearing customers used voice
telephone to place orders. The hearing partner knew
the old password and the old codes.
The deaf man had the password and the codes changed.
Suddenly his business went up.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-partner-steals-from-deaf-partner/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
http://deafdigestsports.com/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
http://GallaudetBisonShop.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs immediately posted
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-