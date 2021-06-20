DeafDigest Gold – June 20, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

What is Deaf Divide?

There is a story about it saying that

one group supports CI whereas the other

group opposes CI.

………..

An article said that there is no shame in

wearing a hearing aid because it is becoming

more invisible – same as people saying

deafness is an invisible disability!

……….

A newspaper story said ASL means Automobile

Sign Language, profiling a deaf mechanic

inventing auto-related sign language to

communicate with his boss and his fellow

mechanics.

…………….

Kenya has a law, that has been denounced

as discriminatory – the Elections Act

that requires deaf candidates to be fluent

in Kenyan Sign Language – because what

if the deaf candidate is oral and knows

no sign language!

………………

A deaf Egyptian was arrested in Canada

while seeking asylum. The authorities

confiscated his hearing aid recharger

and only gave him one fresh battery.

This left him unable to communicate

with his hearing aid. The Canadian

Human Rights group is looking into

this case.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A MYSTERY DURING TV MOVIE THAT DEAF DON’T KNOW ABOUT

Many deaf people love to watch captioned movies

on TV.

There is a mystery about it that deaf people don’t

know about.

For example – there was a movie about a family

in Ireland. A woman, from Buffalo, NY, moved to

Ireland and fell in love with an Irish man.

The actress who played the role of a Buffalo

woman was born in Ireland.

A hearing person watching the movie would know

about these different accents, and think the plot

is a fake.

A deaf person would not know it.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-not-know-accents/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF PARTNER NOT GETTING ALONG WITH HEARING PARTNER

Partnerships are like marriages. Some partners get

along with each other. Some don’t.

The same goes for deaf/hearing partnerships. During

the 1980’s a deaf partner did not get along with the

hearing partners and this partnership broke up.

For a while after the break up, the deaf person got

no sales. He was puzzled but found out that the ex-partner

“stole” his sales when hearing customers used voice

telephone to place orders. The hearing partner knew

the old password and the old codes.

The deaf man had the password and the codes changed.

Suddenly his business went up.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-partner-steals-from-deaf-partner/

