DeafDigest Gold – June 21, 2020

Old Fogey

Coda interpreters

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

A deaf prisoner said, in an interview, that

prison officials know nothing on the needs

of the deaf but they learn from the long-time

deaf prisoners.

A statement in a newspaper said captioning is

a necessity for the hearing (but hinted that

it is a luxury for the deaf). This statement

is puzzling.

The Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging &

Independent Living and the state Police has

come up with a visor communications card

to help the deaf and the police communicate

with each other on traffic stops.

What is required to become an interpreter?

An interpreting agency administrator listed

these requirements – be fluent in ASL, have

good English grammar, understand Deaf Culture,

Deaf Traditions and Deaf History. And most

important of all, get certified by passing

all these required exams.

The Pandemic lockdown has come at the wrong

time for deaf actors of France. They said

they were seeing a possible breakthrough in

the casting of deaf actors – but the Pandemic

Lockdown came – and it is back to Square One

for them!

A SAD DEAF PRISON STORY

A SAD DEAF PRISON STORY

In a midwest city, a deaf ooach of a

deaf basketball club could not find enough

players to have a team. He gave up.

Reason? Few of his best players were

in prison!

Very sad.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

OUR DEAF DOCTORS

OUR DEAF DOCTORS

We have a few deaf doctors in USA. Sometimes they

meet together at conventions and at workshops.

When they meet together, what are the two things

they often discuss?

The stethoscope and the surgical mask. There are

electronic stethoscopes that may help the deaf doctor

listen to heart beats. And there are see-through

surgical masks that allow them to read lips.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Video Relay Services and the DeafBlind

For people who have Usher Syndrome, many have experienced

difficulty using VRS.

There was a so-called DeafBlind VRS but it was are closed

or have been unsuccessful.

Now, back to trying my default VRS provider is getting difficult.

I made a phone call to make an appointment, but to my dismay

the video interpreters were not wearing dark clothing!

I had to request to switch to another video interpreter, again

had to switch to a third video interpreter!

You know simple solution, wear dark shirt, crewneck, 3/4 length

sleeves.

Is that too hard to ask??

I spent more time switching interpreters than making my appointment!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

