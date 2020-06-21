DeafDigest Gold – June 21, 2020
Gold Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Old Fogey
Coda interpreters
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
Top stories about the deaf:
A deaf prisoner said, in an interview, that
prison officials know nothing on the needs
of the deaf but they learn from the long-time
deaf prisoners.
……….
A statement in a newspaper said captioning is
a necessity for the hearing (but hinted that
it is a luxury for the deaf). This statement
is puzzling.
……….
The Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging &
Independent Living and the state Police has
come up with a visor communications card
to help the deaf and the police communicate
with each other on traffic stops.
……..
What is required to become an interpreter?
An interpreting agency administrator listed
these requirements – be fluent in ASL, have
good English grammar, understand Deaf Culture,
Deaf Traditions and Deaf History. And most
important of all, get certified by passing
all these required exams.
……….
The Pandemic lockdown has come at the wrong
time for deaf actors of France. They said
they were seeing a possible breakthrough in
the casting of deaf actors – but the Pandemic
Lockdown came – and it is back to Square One
for them!
A SAD DEAF PRISON STORY
A SAD DEAF PRISON STORY
In a midwest city, a deaf ooach of a
deaf basketball club could not find enough
players to have a team. He gave up.
Reason? Few of his best players were
in prison!
Very sad.
This week's ASL video in youtube:
OUR DEAF DOCTORS
OUR DEAF DOCTORS
We have a few deaf doctors in USA. Sometimes they
meet together at conventions and at workshops.
When they meet together, what are the two things
they often discuss?
The stethoscope and the surgical mask. There are
electronic stethoscopes that may help the deaf doctor
listen to heart beats. And there are see-through
surgical masks that allow them to read lips.
This week's ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Video Relay Services and the DeafBlind
For people who have Usher Syndrome, many have experienced
difficulty using VRS.
There was a so-called DeafBlind VRS but it was are closed
or have been unsuccessful.
Now, back to trying my default VRS provider is getting difficult.
I made a phone call to make an appointment, but to my dismay
the video interpreters were not wearing dark clothing!
I had to request to switch to another video interpreter, again
had to switch to a third video interpreter!
You know simple solution, wear dark shirt, crewneck, 3/4 length
sleeves.
Is that too hard to ask??
I spent more time switching interpreters than making my appointment!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
