DeafDigest Gold – June 23, 2019

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

Old Fogey

Turning off sound

Top stories about the deaf:

Sake, a Japanese liqueur, is popular all over the

world. In Singapore, people can order sake from a

liquor store. The owner of the store is deaf.

Huawei may be very controversial, but it has

been praised for developing a book-translating

app into sign language. It was mentioned in a

business magazine.

Nassau, a county in New York, may change a bill

to the human rights law to provide devices

for the deaf.

The upcoming movie – Child’s Play involves

a teenage character that is deaf. Real-deaf

or fake-deaf? Do not know.

The Vuzix Corporation, a manufacturer of

Smart Glasses, is developing a built-in captions

with a Smart Glass model. They are saying, so far,

the experiment is a success.

GESTURE LANGUAGE OR PANIC LANGUAGE

GESTURE LANGUAGE OR PANIC LANGUAGE

Some hearing people use gestures when communicating with

the deaf. These gestures are often easy to follow and

understand.

But some hearing people use PSL. It means Panic Sign

Language. These hearing people panic and wave their hands

or wave their fingers up in the air. This is Panic Sign

Language.

Do we understand Panic Sign Language? No!



BEST WAITER IN ROCHESTER

BEST WAITER IN ROCHESTER

At one time years ago, there was a waiter that worked

at the best Italian restaurant in Rochester, NY. He

was deaf and was a student at NTID/RIT.

He earned more tips than all other hearing waiters.

His eyes were sharp and he did everything to make

hearing dining patrons happy.

Who was that deaf waiter? It was Roberto Wirth,

who owns Hotel Hassler, the best hotel in Rome, Italy

and one of the best in the world!



Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Technology today is changing our lives rapidly!

One interesting one is doing banking from our smartphones. You just need

to Download the bank’s App.

When you get a check in the mail, you don’t need to go to the bank

physically!

Simply, with the bank’s App, you take a picture of the check and deposit

it to your bank account without leaving the house!

Look at Amazon, soon to deliver our packages within 30 minutes after you

place your order via drones!

What’s next?

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

