DeafDigest Gold – June 23, 2019

Old Fogey
Turning off sound
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
Top stories about the deaf:
Sake, a Japanese liqueur, is popular all over the
world. In Singapore, people can order sake from a
liquor store. The owner of the store is deaf.
Huawei may be very controversial, but it has
been praised for developing a book-translating
app into sign language. It was mentioned in a
business magazine.
Nassau, a county in New York, may change a bill
to the human rights law to provide devices
for the deaf.
The upcoming movie – Child’s Play involves
a teenage character that is deaf. Real-deaf
or fake-deaf? Do not know.
The Vuzix Corporation, a manufacturer of
Smart Glasses, is developing a built-in captions
with a Smart Glass model. They are saying, so far,
the experiment is a success.
GESTURE LANGUAGE OR PANIC LANGUAGE
Some hearing people use gestures when communicating with
the deaf. These gestures are often easy to follow and
understand.
But some hearing people use PSL. It means Panic Sign
Language. These hearing people panic and wave their hands
or wave their fingers up in the air. This is Panic Sign
Language.
Do we understand Panic Sign Language? No!
BEST WAITER IN ROCHESTER
At one time years ago, there was a waiter that worked
at the best Italian restaurant in Rochester, NY. He
was deaf and was a student at NTID/RIT.
He earned more tips than all other hearing waiters.
His eyes were sharp and he did everything to make
hearing dining patrons happy.
Who was that deaf waiter? It was Roberto Wirth,
who owns Hotel Hassler, the best hotel in Rome, Italy
and one of the best in the world!
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Technology today is changing our lives rapidly!
One interesting one is doing banking from our smartphones. You just need
to Download the bank’s App.
When you get a check in the mail, you don’t need to go to the bank
physically!
Simply, with the bank’s App, you take a picture of the check and deposit
it to your bank account without leaving the house!
Look at Amazon, soon to deliver our packages within 30 minutes after you
place your order via drones!
What’s next?
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
DeafDigest Sports:
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
